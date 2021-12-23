SAGINAW — Anthony Ribel’s runner at the buzzer from 8 feet away gave Traverse City Central a 47-45 road victory Wednesday over Saginaw High.
Parker Kolody, who guarded Saginaw’s best player all game, scored his only points with 50 seconds left, burying a 3-pointer to tie the game. Ribel used a crossover dribble to create space before hitting the last-second bucket that gave Central one of its few leads of the game as the Trojans overcame a double-digit second-half deficit.
“Pretty mature play for a sophomore to make, to have the patience and then make a play,” Central head coach Stephen Draper said. “It was a great high school basketball game.”
Ribel ended with 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Kolody also grabbed five rebounds.
Carson Bourdo scored 12 for TC Central in the battle of Trojan mascots. Kadyn Warner added six points and seven rebounds, and Miles Smith pitched in six points and three boards.
“We played well, and they probably didn’t have their best night,” Draper said. “But I think we had something to do with that.”
Central improves to 2-2, while Saginaw drops to 2-3, with quality wins over Romulus and Flint Southwestern. Saginaw only lost to 5-0 Ypsilanti Arbor Prep by four points.
TC Central returns to action after the holiday break, hosting Traverse City St. Francis on Jan. 4.
BOYS HOOPS
Ellsworth 61
Central Lake 20
Ellsworth (4-0): Kelan Pletcher 26 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists, 12-16 FG; Brayden Steenwyk 11 points, 5 rebounds (all offensive), 5 assists, 2 steals; Jacob Jenuwine 8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals; Patrick Puroll 6 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists; Nicholas Sponable 6 points; Jamal Cebulski 4 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals.
Central Lake (1-2): Garrison Barrett 8 points; Drayten Evans 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers travel Jan. 3 to Mancelona; the Trojans travel Jan. 4 to Onaway.
HOCKEY
Big Rapids 8
Lakeshore 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Badgers (2-9) travel Jan. 6 to Grand Blanc.
Prep scores and stats can be called in at 231-933-1410, filled out at record-eagle.com/prepscores or emailed to resports@record-eagle.com. Deadline is 10:30 p.m.