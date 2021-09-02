CADILLAC — Cadillac swept Petoskey in three sets, the first Big North Conference volleyball win for the Vikings this season.
The Vikings improved to 10-1 overall and 1-0 in BNC play. League play opened Wednesday across the northwest Lower Peninsula in volleyball and soccer.
Cadillac won 25-19, 25-10 and 25-16. Renee Brines led the team with 25 assists, 11 kills, nine digs, and an ace. Carissa Musta tallied 13 kills and four blocks. Julie Jazak had 14 digs and nine assists. Mady Smith added six kills, six digs, three assists and a block.
Katelyn Wodek led Petoskey in kills with 11, and Faith Bailey added six. Bailey, Jordan Lake, Lucy Tarachas and Lia Icoangeli each served at 100 percent, and Icoangeli led the team in serve receptions with 16 and added 10 digs.
"We struggled all night with stopping Brines," Petoskey head coach Casie Parker said. "We knew coming in we would have to stop her, but still failed to do so. We were also a little relaxed on our serving. I thought we could have served a lot tougher on them."
Cadillac travels Sept. 8 to Alpena.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley 3-0 at home quad
Team scores: Charlevoix beat Leland 2-165, 25-27, 25-15; Manton beat Leland 25-21, 25-18; Charlevoix beat Manton 25-18, 23-25, 13-25. Kingsley beat Leland 22-25, 25-10, 25-8; Kingsley beat Manton 25-18, 25-20; Kingsley beat Charlevoix 25-18, 25-21.
Leland: Olivia Boquette 6 aces, 36 digs; Skylar Wiesen 3 aces, 10 kills, 8 digs; Makenzy Sluiter 12 kills 3 blocks; Kelsey Allen 11 kills, 3 blocks; Olive Ryder 3 aces, 7 kills, 28 digs; Lexi Luce 38 assists, 19 digs.
Kingsley: Angel Zoukek 28 kills, 5 blocks; Coral Bott 15 kills, 20 digs, 5 aces; Jennifer Lefler 10 kills, 31 digs, 4 assists; Lexie Sattler 37 digs, 4 aces; Grace Lewis 8 kills, 21 digs, 3 aces; Paityn VanPelt 65 assists, 16 digs.
Manton: Adrianna Sackett 2 aces, 3 kills, 11 digs; Ashley Bredahl 2 aces, 2 kills, 23 assists, 13 digs; Hannah Clark 4 kills, 3 digs; Kailey Fredette 27 digs; Lauren Wilder 4 aces, 13 kills, 3 blocks, 15 digs; Leah Helsel 1 ace, 13 kills, 29 digs; Megan Moffit 3 aces, 18 kills, 22 assists, 30 digs; Morgan Shepler 3 aces, 10 kills, 14 digs.
UP NEXT: Leland (0-6) Grand Haven Tournament; Kingsley (9-3) at Buckley Thursday, Sept. 9; Manton, LeRoy Pine River at Roscommon Thursday, Sept. 9.
Joburg-Lewiston 3
Forest Area 0
Forest Area lost to Joburg 5-25, 11-25, 11-25.
Forest Area: Bree Kniss 4 kills, 1 block; Taylor Muth 4 assists, 3 aces, 5 digs; Desjanea Perkins 11 digs.
UP NEXT: Forest Area (2-3, 0-1 Ski Valley) at Gaylord St. Mary, Sept. 9.
TC Central JV 3
TC West JV 0
Central def. West 25-18, 25-17, 25-21.
TC Central (7-0, 1-0 BNC): Devon Roy 7 kills; Audrey Parker 7 kills; Lucia France 6 kills; Addy Booher 18 digs.
TC West frosh 3
TC Central frosh 0
West def. Central 25-15, 25-16, 10-15.
No stats reported.
SOCCER
TC Central 2
TC Christian 1
Traverse City Central: Everest Noyes 2 goals, game-winner with 3:09 left to play; Ethan Gerber assist; Colton Warren 6 saves.
Traverse City Christian: Henry Reineck goal with 9:21 left in the first half; Preston Jaworski 5 saves.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Christian (3-2) plays Leland Tuesday.
Cadillac 1
Big Rapids 1
Cadillac: Zack Beckhardt goal, Alvaro Azcona assist; Elliot Lavigne 20 saves.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (0-1-2) hosts Gaylord Thursday, Sept. 9.
McBain NMC 8
Roscommon 0
McBain NMC: Mekhi Harris 1 goal, 2 assists; Jonas Lanser 2 goals; Barrett Bosscher 2 goals; Seth VanHaitsma 1 goal, 1 assist; Cam Baas 1 goal, 1 assist; Gideon Curell 1 goal; Nathan Eisenga 1 goal; Blake DeZeeuw in the net.
UP NEXT: McBain NMC (6-0) at Clare Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
East Jordan Invitational
Boys top-10: 1. Sam Peterson 16:02, Charlevoix; 2. Tyler Guggemos 16:26, Kalkaska; 3. Shane Izzard, 16:30, Petoskey; 4. Cal Benjamin 16:31, Harbor Springs; 5. Samuel Smith 16:47, Petoskey; 6. Cooper Rokop 17:01, Petoskey; 7. Josh Slocum 17:04, Traverse City St. Francis; 8. Dominic Schwein 17:13, Charlevoix; 9. Lance Smar 17:26, Harbor Springs; 10. Drew Moore 17:27, Grayling.
Traverse City St. Francis boys counters: 7. Slocum 17:04; 12. Tucker Krumm 17:33; 13. Josh Kerr 17:42; 14. Thomas Richards 17:51; 19. Judge Morgan 18:09.
Mancelona boys counters: 39. James Wildfong 19:08; 48. James Lakie 19:31; 54. Dan Wildfong 19:52; 73. Karson Swiszkowki 20:59; 102. Carson Olds 23:50.
Girls top-10: 1. Noel Vanderwall 18:50, Petoskey; 2. Sophia Rhein 19:23, Traverse City St. Francis; 3. Caroline Farley 19:27, Petoskey; 4. Betsy Skendzel 19:38, Traverse City St. Francis; 5. Maye Burns 19:40, Harbor Springs; 6. Grace Slocum 19:41, Traverse City St. Francis; 7. Ava Maginity 19:44, Boyne City; 8. Miriam Murrell 20:05, Gaylord St. Mary; 9. Katie Rohrer 20:56, Charlevoix; 10. CamBrie Corey 21:06, Petoskey.
Traverse City St. Francis girls counters: 2. Rhein 19:23; 4. Skendzel 19:38; 6. Slocum 19:41; 16. Rylee Duffing 22:13; 21. Ava Pomaranski 22:20.
Mancelona girls counters: 48. Abbi Wildfong 23:56; 97. Julia Kirby 29:17; 109. Bailey Ray 31:12; 112. Jayln Morris 33:08; 113. Anika Corbin 33:37.
UP NEXT: Mancelona runs in the Charlevoix Mud Run Saturday at 11 a.m.
TENNIS
Traverse City St. Francis wins JV quad
TCSF flights: 1S — Derek Berta 2-0; 2S — Kyle Warnes 1-0; 3S — David Ansley 1-0; 4S — Max King 1-0; 1D — Ben Schmude/Jack Britten 2-0; 2D — Philipp Harris/Logan Kedlac 2-0; 3D — Carson Poole/Billy Roemer 2-0; 4D — Mitchell Dunlop/Shane Schaub 0-2.