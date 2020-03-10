CADILLAC — Michael McLaurin gave his team a goal.
Focus on defense.
The Cadillac Vikings (23-1) did as requested and defeated Standish-Sterling 40-37 in the regional semifinal at Chippewa Hills on Tuesday night — marking the first time this season the Panthers were held under 40 points.
“We played fantastic defense,” McLaurin said. “That was the first time they scored in the 30s all year. We had to buckle down and just play d.”
The Vikings fell behind 13-12 after one quarter but locked down on defense the rest of the way in a back-and-forth battle in Remus. Cadillac spread the lead to seven points in the second half but the Panthers cut the gap and took back the lead late in the game.
The final quarter was a defensive struggle with each team only making one basket and two free throws.
Molly Anderson led the Vikings in scoring with 18 points followed by Makenna Bryant with 10 and Olivia Meyer with nine.
The Vikings will take on Sault Ste. Marie in Gaylord on Thursday at 7 p.m. McLaurin said he is very familiar with the Soo and their style of play and will have his Vikings ready for a regional crown.
“We are prepared for the things we are going to see,” McLaurin said. “The Soo plays fast and we just need to keep playing Cadillac basketball.”
Addie Nagel leads Charlevoix in blowout win
CHEBOYGAN — Addie Nagel wasted no time letting Oscoda know who was moving on in the Division 3 regional semifinal at Cheboygan on Tuesday.
Nagel scored the first seven points of the game for Charlevoix, jolting the Rayders to a huge early lead and helping them coast to a 65-29 victory over the Owls.
Oscoda (20-4) entered the game on a 14-game winning streak but Nagel’s 20 first-half points were too much for them to overcome. The Rayders held a 43-18 halftime lead and were able to hold the Owls to only nine second-half points with their second string in.
Nagel finished with 22 points while Elise Stuck added 18 on four 3-pointers. Abby Cunningham snagged eight rebounds and scored eight points and Taylor Petrosky had seven points, five assists and three blocks for Charlevoix (19-5).
Charlevoix will move on to face Ishpeming Westwood at Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday at 7 p.m. Ishpeming Westwood was responsible for defeating Charlevoix in this same spot in 2019 and the Rayders have not forgotten.
“That is the team that beat us last year in the regional final,” Charlevoix head coach Marc Sroufe said. “We didn’t shoot well in that game and everybody in Charlevoix thinks we could have won.”
“Everyone is keen on beating them in the regional final.”
