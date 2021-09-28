BENZONIA — The star of the show isn’t always on the winning team.
Buckley stayed undefeated in the Northwest Conference with a 3-2 win over Benzie Central Monday night on the road. It wouldn’t have been a matchup with the Huskies, however, without late-game theatrics from Benzie star senior Kevin Hubbel endangering the Bears’ perfect conference clip.
Hubbel scored a goal and came up with a big assist Monday night, netting his 36th goal of the year nine minutes into the game.
Buckley held the lead for most of the second half at 2-1 before a lofted cross from Hubbel to Chaz Grundy equalized the game at 2-2 with two minutes remaining, setting up a draw with two minutes left to play.
The game-winner came 50 seconds later from Alfonso Jimenez with 1:10 on the clock. The Bears (9-4-1, 6-0) maintained an unbeaten record in the Northwest Conference and play host to North Bay, Wednesday. It was Jimenez’s second goal of the game.
Jake Romzek joined Jimenez with a first-half goal for Buckley. Nick Simon and Luke Frasier had assists. Josh Barley made 5 saves.
“We escaped,” Buckley coach John Vermilya said. “This is the second game in a row where we did not play well and came out with a win.”
But Vermilya wasn’t short on praise for Hubbel, who put the Bears in such a precarious position.
“Kevin Hubbel might be the best individual high school player we’ve ever seen,” Vermilya said. “One-on-one, he’s shocking.”
Just ask Benzie Central coach Christopher Batchelder, who says Hubbel is right up with former Petoskey stars like Chris Vorenkamp and Ben Rossi. Including the former two, he said Hubbel is one of the top-3 soccer players he’s been around. Vorenkamp was a teammate of Batchelder before he played professionally in Iceland.
Batchelder said it’s normal for Hubbel to see multiple defenders. Sometimes “multiple” is four.
“The way he shifts — he juked a guy today and he fell down. That’s a basketball thing. You’re not supposed to do that,” Batchelder said.
Hubbel was chasing the state’s consecutive hat trick record of 10 with eight straight heading into Wednesday, but that streak was snapped in an 8-0 loss.
Dominic Lopez had 35 saves in goal for Benzie.
Benzie Central (4-6, 2-4 NWC) hosts Kingsley, Wednesday.
MORE SOCCER
Boyne City 3
Kalkaska 0
Boyne City: Nic Santina shutout; Derek Word goal; Amayo Bardeguez-Barrer 2 assists; Kaleb Lloyd goal; Gabe Pellerito goal.
Kalkaska: Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 18 saves.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (10-5-2, 6-1 Lake Michigan) at Traverse City Christian, Tuesday; Kalkaska (3-10, 0-6 LMC) at Harbor Springs, Thursday.
Elk Rapids 7
Harbor Springs 0
Elk Rapids: Mason Travis 2 goals, 3 assists; Nolan Carroll 3 goals; Jared Barcenas goal; Spencer Ball goal, 2 assists; Calvin Kurtz assist; Emery Rubert assist; Jack Spencer 2 saves.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (11-3-3, 7-0 LMC) at Grayling, Thursday.
Grayling 5
Charlevoix 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Grayling (7-9, 3-4 LMC) hosts Elk Rapids, Thursday; Charlevoix (5-6, 2-4 LMC) at Boyne City, Thursday.
McBain NMC 7
Roscommon 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Logan Hart 2 goals, assist; Seth VanHaitsma goal, 2 assists; Barrett Bosscher 2 goals; Jonas Lanser goal, assist; Mekhi Harris goal; Blake DeZeeuw 3 saves.
UP NEXT: McBain NMC (11-1, 9-1 Northern Michigan Soccer League) hosts Clare, Thursday.
Leland 3
North Bay 1
UP NEXT: Leland (5-11-1, 4-2 NWC) at Glen Lake, Wednesday; North Bay (4-8, 1-5 NWC) at Buckley, Wednesday.
Glen Lake 10
Kingsley 0
Glen Lake: Bryhn Fisher 2 goals, assist; Fischer Alonzi 2 goals, 1 assist; Henry Plumstead 2 goals; Brody Plumstead goal, 3 assists; Boden Fisher goal, assist; Cooper Bufalini goal; Zack Yeomans goal (first of high school career); Ashton Roush 2 assists; Tucker Brown, Bryhn Fischer and Boden Fischer combined shutout.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (6-4, 5-1 NWC) hosts Leland, Wednesday.
TENNIS
TC Central JV 7
TC West JV 0
Flight winners: 1S — Cooper Ribel 6-3, 5-7, 10-3; 2S — Brody Ribel 0, 0; 3S — Ben Brewer 3-6, 6-3, 14-12; 4S — Finn Llore-Fisher 3, 0; 1D — Caden Kowal/Sam Galoci-Sandin 0, 1; 2D — Cam Lane/Derek Swanson 0, 0; 3D — Asher Petersen/Riley White 0, 0.
UP NEXT: TC Central JV at TC West JV, Tuesday.
GOLF
TC Central wins at Cheboygan
Team scores: 1. Traverse City Central 350; 2. Traverse City West 357; 3. Petoskey 384; 4. Harbor Springs 394; 5. Cadillac 399; 6. Cheboygan 410; 7. Alpena 416; 8. East Jordan 421.
Traverse City Central counters: T-2. Addison Balentine 86; T-4. Grace Maitland 87; T-4. Sydney Rademacher 87; T-7. McKenzie McManus 90.
Traverse City West counters: 1. Ainslee Hewitt 79; T-9. Ava Krueger 91; T-11. Hattie Holmes 92; 14. Maya Wilson 95.
Petoskey counters: 6. Aubrey Williams 88; 13. Laura Pawlick 93; T-17. Marley Spence 99; T-26. Sophia Gardner 104.
Cadillac counters: 7. Grace Drabik 90; T-15. Avery Meyer 97; T-20. Onalee Wallis 101; T-36. Zoey Feister 111.
East Jordan counters: T-23. Mailey Hamilton 103; T-26. Sami Burks 104; 28. LeAnn Schroeder 105; 34. Lila Kelly 109.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Crystal Mountain Regional, Monday.