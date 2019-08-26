KALKASKA — Buckley improved to 4-0 on the boys soccer season with a 4-1 road win over Kalkaska on Monday.
Kallen Wildfong scored two goals for the Bears to set the offensive tone, complemented by one-goal-one-assist games by teammates Tyler Francisco and Gabe Luther.
Kyle Deshasier added an assist for Buckley, and Josh Barley and Tyler Apple combined for seven saves in net.
UP NEXT: TC Homeschool at Buckley, Wednesday.
SOCCER
Glen Lake 9
Charlevoix 1
Glen Lake (2-1): Henry Plumstead 3 G, Bryhn Fisher 3 G, 3 A; Parker McHugh 2 G; Brady McDonough G, 4 A; Jackson Zywicki A; Tucker Brown/Nick Lewis 6 saves; George Slack (defense).
Charlevoix: Sam Fletcher G.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake at Petoskey, Thursday.
Okemos 6
TC West 0
TC West (1-3-1): Blade Kalbfleisch 5 saves; Josh Reece 6 saves.
UP NEXT: St. Edward (Ohio) at TC West, Friday.
TC West JV 2
Okemos JV 1
TC West JV (1-1-2): Clement Thompson G; Luc Buttleman G; Drew Alexander 3 saves.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids JV at TC West JV, Sept. 3.
GOLF
Dy, TC West win Grayling Invitational
Green Division
Team Scores: TC West 351, Harbor Springs 359, TC Central 375, Petoskey 378, TC St. Francis 403, Charlevoix 455.
Top 10: 1. Anci Dy (TCW) 73; T-2. Jacque O'Neill (HS) 81; T-2 Ashley Lamb (PET) 81; 4. Emlin Munch (TCC) 83; T-5. Amelia Jaworksi (TCSF) 87; T-5. Evie Garver (HS) 87; 7. Anna Burley (TCW) 88; 8. Taylor Wilson (HS) 91; 9. Brynn Werner (PET) 92; 10. Audrey Burt (94).
White Division
Team scores: TC West 406, Cheboygan 425, Cadillac 436, TC Central 523, Kalkaska 598, East Jordan No Score, Grayling No Score
UP NEXT: TC West, TC Central at Petoskey, Sept. 5.
TENNIS
Traverse City Central JV 5
Harbor Springs 3
Flight winners: 1s — Matthew Whitefield (HS) def. Ammon Howse 6-0; 6-3; 2s — Ashton Lorincz (TCC) def. Jack Miller 6-1, 6-2; 3s — Cam Peters (TCC) def. Tyler LeFaide 6-3, 3-6, 10-4; 4s —Elloit VanderRoest (TCC) def. Josh Thompson 6-4, 6-0; 1d — Mitchell Stern/Niklas Fagerman (TCC) def. Harbor Springs 6-0, 4-6, 10-7; 2d — Cam Peters/Gabriel Seaver (TCC) def. Harbor Springs 6-2, 6-1; 3d — Peter Tippett/Gage Kilpatrick (HS) def. Parker Petersen/Derek Sawnson 7-5, 6-0; 4d — Harbor Springs by forfeit.
UP NEXT: TC Central JV hosting Ludington, Tuesday 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Manton 2
Fairview 0
Manton def. Fairview 25-10, 25-8.
Manton 2
Joburg-Lewiston 0
Manton def. Johannesburg-Lewiston 25-10, 25-8.
Manton: Abby Brown 4 aces, 6 kills, 37 assists, 8 digs; Addison Letts 3 aces, 8 kills, 21 digs; Brianna Puffer 3 aces, 17 kills, 5 digs; Jaden Wilder 3 aces, 10 kills, 19 digs; Leah Helsel 10 digs; Madalynn Lutke 3 aces, 18 digs; Megan Moffit 8 kills, 4 digs.
