BUCKLEY — Buckley opened up Northwest Conference play with a 7-3 win over Benzie Central on Wednesday afternoon at home.
Senior Luke Frasier had his first high school hat trick with three goals and an assist.
Alfonso Jimenez and Jake Romzek both scored two goals with one assist each. Garrett Ensor and Nick Simon also assisted on goals.
Josh Barley recorded seven saves for Buckley.
Buckley (4-4, 1-0 NWC) travels to Suttons Bay Monday.
MORE SOCCER
Leland 7
North Bay 1
Comets win first game of season
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Leland (1-9-1, 1-0 NWC) hosts Glen Lake Monday.
Glen Lake 8
Kingsley 0
Glen Lake: Henry Plumstead 3 goals; Jackson Zywicki 2 goals; Fischer Alonzi goal, assist; Brody Plumstead 1 goal; Bryhn Fisher 2 assists; Shane Olmsted 2 assists; Cooper Bufalini assist; Boden Fisher assist; Tucker Brown 2 saves; Brown, Fisher and Brody Plumstead combined shutout.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (2-3, 1-0 NWC) at Leland Monday.
Elk Rapids 8
Harbor Springs 0
Elk Rapids: Mason Travis goal, assist; Emery Rubert goal; Jared Barcenas 2 goals; Nolan Carroll 2 goals; Spencer Ball goal, assist; Ani Lugin goal; Noah Hilley assist; Jack Spencer 2 saves.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (3-3-2, 2-0 NWC) at Williamston tournament Saturday.
McBain NMC 1
Clare 0
McBain NMC: Jonas Lanser goal; Trevin Winkle assist; Blake DeZeeuw 3 saves.
UP NEXT: McBain NMC (7-0, 4-0 Northern Michigan Soccer League) at Cheboygan Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC West 3
Gaylord 0
Traverse City West won 25-14, 25-6, 25-11.
TC West: Alaina Mikowski 6 kills, ace; Ally Jo McKenna 4 aces, 3 assists, 19 digs; Sara Schermerhorn 2 aces, 31 assists, 7 digs; Makenna Ebling 8 kills, 4 digs; Becky Lane 12 kills, 2 digs, ace; Madison Neu 4 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs.
UP NEXT: TC West (7-1, 2-0 Big North) hosts Alpena Wednesday.
Cadillac 3
Alpena 0
Cadillac won 25-18, 25-7, 25-14.
Cadillac: Renee Brines 16 assists, 9 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces; Julia Jezak 13 digs, 4 assists, ace; Brooke Ellens 9 digs, 2 aces; Carissa Musta 5 kills, block; Caliey Masserang 5 kills, block; Mady Smith 9 digs, 2 aces; Macey McKeever 4 digs, 2 assists, ace.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (11-1, 2-0 BNC) hosts Traverse City Central Wednesday.
Gaylord JV 3
TC West JV 0
Gaylord JV won 26-24, 26-28, 15-11.
TC West frosh 2
Gaylord frosh 0
No stats reported.