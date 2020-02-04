CADILLAC — The three pointers just kept coming in the gym at Cadillac High School Tuesday night.
Makenna Bryant made nine 3-pointers in Cadillac’s 75-19 win over Manistee Tuesday night. According to the MHSAA’s record books, she becomes just the 22nd player in state history to net nine or more 3-pointers in a game, also setting a school record.
Others local athletes on the MHSAA’s 3-points made in a single game are same list are Brandy Williams (Manton vs. Brethren, 11, Nov. 3, 1994), Danielle Bundy (Manton vs. Onekama, 10, 1995) and Tori Goodrich (East Jordan vs. Mancelona, 9, Feb. 24, 2014).
Bryant led all scorers with 33 points, Molly Anderson added 11. Cadillac netted 15 3-pointers as a team.
Cadillac (13-0, 6-0 Big North) hosts TC West Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 9 Cadillac 65
Manistee 19
Cadillac: Tipp Baker 15 points, 5 assists, 2 steals; Levi Klotz 15 points; Logan Wilde 8 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds. 14 3-pointers as a team.
Manistee: Will Elbers 4 points; Drew Schlaff 4 points; Bishop Davis 4 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac at TC Central Thursday.
Boyne City 55
Kingsley 42
Boyne City: Pete Calcaterra 22 points, 10 rebounds; Max Vondra 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists.
Kingsley: Beau LaTulip 9 points; Jayden Inthisone 6 points; John VanHorn 6 points.
Benzie Central 73
Kalkaska 57
Benzie Central (6-4, 4-2 NWC): Quinn Zickert 19 points; Connor McLaren 8 points; Seth Wilkinson 8 points; Dylan Bates 8 points; Tyler Kintigh 7 points.
TC Christian 59
TC Bulldogs 29
TCC: Elijah Mleko 16 points, 8 rebounds; Brock Broderick 15 points, 5 assists; Cole Wierda 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists; Elliott Molby 6 points, 4 steals; Simeon Popa 8 rebounds.
TCB: Evan Stipe 8 points; Josh Plamondon 8 points.
TC Central frosh 40
TC St. Francis frosh 26
TCC (12-1): Brayden Halliday 14 points; Landon Miller 10 points.
TCSF (7-4): James Saint Peter 6 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF at East Jordan Wednesday; Cadillac at TCC Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC St. Francis 53
TC Central 35
TCSF (8-3): Kam Schaub 16 points; Gwyneth Bramer 14 points.
TCC (2-13): Carina Stewart 15 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis at East Jordan Wednesday; Petoskey at TC Central Friday.
Kingsley 66
Onekama 32
Kingsley (10-4, 9-1 NWC): Brittany Bowman 19 points; Maddie Bies 14 points; Aliyah Reno 12 points; Jane Dunlap 14 rebounds.
Onekama (7-6, 4-6): Colleen McCarthy 13 points, 10 blocks.
UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts St. Ignace Saturday; Onekama hosts TC Bulldogs Thursday.
No. 3 Bellaire 49
Mancelona 31
Bellaire (13-0, 10-0 SVC): Katie Decker 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Libby Derrer 7 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals.
Mancelona (7-8, 6-4): Ali Meeder 10 points; Madison Wilcox 8 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Forest Area Thursday; Mancelona hosts Inland Lakes Thursday.
Glen Lake 76
North Bay 18
Glen Lake (12-2, 9-0): Emma Korson 14 points, 3 steals; Hailey Helling 13 points, 4 assists; Jessica Robbins 12 points, 3 rebounds; Grace Bradford 11 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists.
North Bay: Paige Kohler 15 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Cadillac Monday.
Gaylord SM 47
Central Lake 30
Central Lake (4-10): Finch Vanniman 12 points; Liberty Perry 10 points.
GSM: Kinzie Jeffers 16 points; Megan Grusczynski 11.
UP NEXT: Central Lake at Joburg Thursday; St. Mary at Onaway Thursday.
Frankfort 57
Buckley 42
Frankfort (7-5, 6-3 LMC): Reagan Thorr 23 points, 10 rebounds; Tatum Townsend 10 points; Lucy Reznich 6 points, 6 rebounds; Madi Clouse 6 points, 6 rebounds.
Buckley: Shelby Cade 20 points; Hope Warren 12 points.
UP NEXT: Buckley at Leland Thursday.
Benzie Central 49
Leland 43
Benzie Central (7-8): Ellen Bretzke 24 points; Jenna Cole 17 points, 8 rebounds.
Leland (9-5, 4-5 NWC): Skylar Wiesen 15 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Olivia Lowe 12 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals; Maeve Sweeney 6 points, 7 rebounds; Kenzy Sluiter 7 points.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central hosts Frankfort Tuesday; Leland hosts Frankfort Thursday.
Mesick 37
Bear Lake 23
Mesick (4-9): Lexi Abraham 12 points; Mattie Akom 6 points.
Bear Lake: Bella Leffew 11 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick at Manistee Catholic Central Thursday; Bear Lake at Walkerville Thursday.
TC Central JV 43
TC St. Francis JV 20
TCSF (5-8): Sam Berta 10 points, 4 steals; Erin Hagerty 4 points, 8 rebounds.
TCC: Grace Maitland 28 points; Kailey Poortenga 4 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF hosts Boyne City Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.