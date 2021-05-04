ELK RAPIDS — Taylor Noble scored four goals and Boyne City pulled back into a tie for first place atop the Lake Michigan Conference with a convincing 7-0 girls soccer victory Monday evening.
The Ramblers (8-1, 5-1 LMC), Elks (8-2, 6-1) and Charlevoix (6-1, 5-1) sit in a Lake Michigan deadlock, although Boyne and the Rayders still meet up twice this season, including a May 11 contest at Boyne.
Jordan Noble, Jaelyn Jarema and Reagan Woodall had one goal each for the Ramblers, who host Grayling on Thursday.
“We did a lot of things right tonight, most importantly we kept Elk Rapids off the score thanks to the efforts of Alley Herrick, Ava Maginity, Maddy Smith, Karie Day and Jordynn Sudderth,” Ramblers head Ed Fantozzi said. “Our offense was on point with Taylor and Jordan Noble leading the way.”
Innana Hauger, Jarema, Megan Harmeling (two), Woodall and Taylor Noble added assists for the Ramblers. Maggie McHough made three saves in net.
Jorja Jenema made 19 saves Elk Rapids, which travels Monday to Traverse City St. Francis.
“Hopefully we get another shot at them in districts,” Elks coach Andrew Krakow said.
SOCCER
Glen Lake 5
North Bay 0
Glen Lake: Gemma Lerchen 2 goals; Ruby Hogan 2 goals, assist; Jessica Robbins goal, assist; Becca Nowicki 1 save.
North Bay: Keeley TwoCrow 20 saves.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (6-1-1) host Benzie Central, Wednesday; North Bay travels Wednesday to Buckley.
Kingsley 2
Buckley 1
Kingsley (2-8): Avrie Martell goal; Brigitte Sabourin goal; Morgan Davis assist; Lauren Davis 1 save; Hannah Crawford 1 save.
Buckley (1-6): Sophie Vermilya goal; Oleatta Brown 6 saves.
UP NEXT: The Stags travel Wednesday to Leland, while the Bears host North Bay, Wednesday.
Leland 8
Benzie Central 0
Leland: Flora June Mitchell 2 goals; Sutton Leiter goal; Tatum Kareck goal, assist; Emma Waskiewicz goal; Kenzy Sluiter goal; Ariana Rodriguez goal; Skylar Wiesen goal, assist; Maeve Sweeney assist.
Benzie Central: Ava Bechler 29 saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets (4-5, 4-1 Northwest Conference) host Kingsley, Wednesday.
ROWING
LLRC wins Kent Lake Regatta
Lake Leelanau Rowing Club won the Kent Lake Regatta boys varsity 4+ race with a co-ed team.
The four-lane race also included teams from Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood, Grand Rapids Northview and Perrysburg (Ohio).
LLRC won with a team of Ava Schwartzmiller (coxswain/Glen Lake), Delaney Cram (TC West), Leo Lombardie (Glen Lake), Parker Cabbage (TC West) and Eliot Crosby (home school) to win in 5:24 with open water between them and the other teams to clock the regatta’s fastest time in any race.
LACROSSE
TC United 19
Hudsonville 12
TC United (8-2): Tanner Daray 5 goals, assist; Matt Ochoa goal, 3 assists; Ace Ellis 4 goals, assist; Aiden Lewandowski 3 goals, 2 assists; Conrad Dobref goal, assist; Kyle McCrumb 3 goals; Matt Horn goal; Foster Snell goal; Keegan Opper 11 saves; Ben Schollett led defense.
UP NEXT: United travels Friday to Battle Creek Lakeview and Saturday to Rochester Stoney Creek.
BASEBALL
TC Christian 4
Lake Leelanau SM 3
TC Christian — Jaron Hensley WP, 2.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 K; Isaiah Valliere 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K; Brock Broderick 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K; Hensley 1-2, RBI, R, BB; Colin Slack 1-2, 2B, RBI; Broderick 1-2, RBI, R, 2 SB; Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Shawn Bramer 2-3, 3 R, 3 SB; Dylan Barnowski 1-3, RBI.
Mesick 16 29
Walkerville 1 0
Game 1: Mesick — Collin Jewett WP, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 4 K; Connor Simmer SV, 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 K; Carter Simmer 1-2, 3 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB, 2 SB; Cole Spencer 3 BB, 4 R, 3 SB; Jewett 2-2, 2 RBI, R; Ben Parrish 1-3, 2 RBI; Gabe Parrish 2-2, RBI, 2 R; Caleb Linna 2 R, BB, 2 SB; Ashton Simerson 1-1, 3B, RBI, R.
Game 2: Mesick — Gabe Parrish WP, 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 7 K, 1 BB; Jewett 4-4, 6 RBI, 3 R, 2B, 6 SB, BB; G. Parrish 2-4, 4 RBI, 3 R; B. Parrish 1-2, RBI, 2B, 2 R, 2 BB; Co. Simmer 2-4, RBI, 2B, R, BB; Jon Vogler 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB; Ca. Simmer 2-2, 4 RBI, 4 R, 3B, 2 BB; Linna 1-1, 2 BB, 4 R, 3 SB; Spencer 2 RBI, 4 R, 2 BB; Evan Brown 1-1, RBI, R; Simerson 3 BB, 4 R, 4 SB.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (11-2-2) travel Wednesday to Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
SOFTBALL
Mesick 20
Walkerville 0
Game 1: Mesick — Kelsey Quiggin WP, 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K, 1 HBP; Grace Quiggin 3-3, 2 RBI, 2 2B, 3 R; Harmony Harris 2-3, RBI, 2 R, 3B; Maraya Buell 1-1, RBI, HBP, 3 R; Grace Hawk 2 R; Maranda Keillor 1-1, 2 RBI; K. Quiggin 2 R; Mattie Akom 1-2, 2 R.
Game 2: Walkerville forfeited.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (15-1) travel Wednesday to Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
Kalkaska 11 12
Grayling 0 1
Game 1: Kalkaska — Mia Miller WP, 5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 13 K Jordyn Disbrow 2-4, RBI, 2 R, 2B, SB; Lauren Judd 1-3, RBI, R; Miller 1-3, RBI; Maddy Wilkinson 2 RBI, R; Alli DeVol 2-3, RBI, 2 R; Lauren DeVol 1-3, RBI, R.
Game 2: Kalkaska — Michelle Michelin WP, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 8 K; Emma Woodin 2-2, 2 RBI; Miller 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Judd 2B, RBI, R; Baylee Ruest 1-2, 2 R; Grayling — Emily Brown 2-2, RBI, SB; Lexi D’Amour HBP, R.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (6-3) travel Thursday to Elk Rapids.
GOLF
TC Central wins BNC event in Petoskey
Team scores: 1. TC Central 317; 2. Cheboygan 325; 3. TC West 330; 4. Elk Rapids 339; 5. Boyne City 345; T-6. Cadillac 247; T-6. Petoskey 347; 8. Ogemaw Heights 349; 9. Gaylord 360; 10. Alpena 376.
TC Central counters: Zach Galan 75 (3rd); Shea Harmeson 76 (T-4th); Cam Peters 83; Michael Beattie 83.
TC West counters: Murphy Kehoe 74 (2nd); Steven Gourlay 77 (7th); Andrew Shugart 87; Grand LaFaive 92.
Elk Rapids counters: Josh Lavely 76 (T-4th); Preston Ball 83; Spencer Ball 89; Charlie Ward 91.
Boyne City counters: Aidan Brehm 81 (10th); Kolton Stadt 84; Alec Sherman-Brown 88; Nic Santina 92.
Cadillac counters: Happy Chipman 78 (8th); Mackale McGuire 88; Ben Drabik 89; Jacques Lamonde 92.
Petoskey counters: Max Faulker 80 (9th); Luke Sumpter 82; Corin Paulus 92; Jackson Jonker 93.
Gaylord counters: Kole Putman 76 (T-4th); Ezra Gascho 89; Jack White 90; Kevin Meisner 105.
JV scores: 1. TC Central 365; 2. Ogemaw Heights 393; 3. TC West 395; 4. Alpena 440; 5. Cadillac 456.
JV medalist: Mack Shane (81).
McBain NMC 7th in 12-team jamboree
McBain Northern Michigan Christian took seventh out of 12 teams in a Mid-Michigan Golf Conference jamboree at Eagle Glen in Farwell. Shepherd won the event.
McBain NMC leaders: Andrew Eisenga 98; Cam Baas 102; Tucker Tossey 105; Ben Gaffke 112.
UP NEXT: The Comets play Wednesday at Missaukee Golf Course again for the third round of the Missaukee Cup with Lake City and McBain.