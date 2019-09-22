CLARE — Boyne City had a busy day on Saturday, playing and winning three games in a tournament at Clare High School.
The Ramblers defeated Roscommon in the first game of the day, 4-1, with the play of stellar defense. Roscommon only had one shot on goal and scored on a penalty kick.
Daniel Gallo, Isaac Shiers, Derek Word and Joey Spate were the goal scorers for Boyne City. Neels Ronnau had two assists.
In game two, Boyne City shut out Clare 4-0. Nic Santina posted his first of two shutouts on the day, facing no shots.
The Ramblers had 15 shots on goal with Ronnau scoring twice and Cade Rajkovich and Luis Villanueva each netting one. Gallo had two assists and Joel Carter had one.
Boyne City finished the day with a 4-0 shutout of Unionville-Sebewaing. Santina and Austin Mercer combined for the shutout and each made one save.
Anders Foltz and Word each had a goal while Ronnau added two more to bring his total for the day to four goals and two assists.
Gabe Pellerito, Phillip Banner and Word each had an assist in game three.
The Ramblers (7-2-4) will host Elk Rapids in a showdown on Monday.
TENNIS
TC West ties for first at Sailor Invite on Saturday
Team scores: TC West 17; Byron Center 17; Hudsonville 16; Lowell 13; Zeeland West 11; Unity Christian 9; South Christian 8; Grant 5.
TC West flight records: 1s — Jack Fischer 2-1; 2s — Alex Gerling 2-1; 3s — Luke Krcmarik 2-1; 4s — Quinn Wolff 2-1; 1d — Eduardo Gonzalez/Will Crick 2-1; 2d — Jack Beltinck/Joe Klein 2-1; 3d — David Fischer/Murphy Kehoe 3-0; 4d — Jackson Tisdale/Wyatt Mcgarry-Costello 3-0.
TC Central takes second at home invite
Team scores: Rochester 17; TC Central 15; Ludington 10; Midland 6.
TCC Flight winners: James Turner (1s); Jack McNamara/Drew Humphrey (3d).
TCC flight runners-up: Ryan O’Connor (3s); Will Galsterer (4s); Nick Sommerfield/Evan O’Connor (3d); Michael Gibson/Dominic Palamara (4s).
UP NEXT: TC Central host Alpena, Tuesday.
