CHARLEVOIX — Boyne City remained perfect in Lake Michigan Conference play with a 3-0 win over Charlevoix, setting up a clash Thursday with conference co-leader Elk Rapids.
Monday’s shutout by Nic Santina improved the Ramblers to 6-4-2 overall and 3-0 in league play.
Austin Mercer scored two goals for the Ramblers, who host Elk Rapids at 6 p.m. Thursday at Boyne Mountain. Mason Fiel added another goal, and Hayden Mosley and Joel Carter picked up assists.
MORE SOCCER
Elk Rapids
Grayling
Elk Rapids: Mason Travis goal, 3 assists; Jared Barcenas goal, assist; Spencer Ball 2 goals; Nolan Carroll 2 goals; Noah Hilley goal; Alex Smith goal; Fisher Bogard assist; Jack Spencer 3 saves, shutout.
Grayling: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (6-3-3, 3-0 LMC) visit Boyne City, Thursday.
Harbor Springs 2
Kalkaska 1
Kalkaska: Hayden Lance goal; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 16 saves.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska (3-7, 0-2 Lake Michigan) hosts TC Christian, Wednesday.
Glen Lake 5
Leland 2
Glen Lake: Henry Plumstead 4 goals; Bryhn Fisher goal; Tucker Brown 9 saves, 2 assist from goal; Parker McHugh assist; Boden Fisher assist.
Leland: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (3-3, 2-0 Northwest) hosts Buckley at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Buckley 6
North Bay 2
Buckley: Alfonso Jimenez hat trick in first half, 5 goals total; Luke Frasier goal; Lorenzo Tognetti assist; Jake Romzek assist; Nick Simon assist; Josh Barley 11 saves.
North Bay: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bears (5-4, 2-0 Northwest) travel to Glen Lake, Wednesday.
McBain NMC 7
Pine River 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian completed a perfect first half of the Northern Michigan Soccer League slate with a 7-0 win over Pine River.
McBain NMC: Seth VanHaitsma 2 goals, 3 assists; Mekhi Harris 2 assists; Barrett Bosscher assist; Jonas Lanser goal; Cameron Baas goal; Dirk Rodenbaugh goal; Carter Quist goal; Trevon Winkle assist; Logan Hart goal; Blake DeZeeuw shutout in net.
UP NEXT: The Comets (9-0, 7-0 NMSL) host Ogemaw Heights at 5 p.m. Wednesday.