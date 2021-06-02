SAGINAW — Traverse City Central golf coach Lois McManus and Traverse City West coach Mike Schultz came into this season knowing this year both teams had a shot at qualifying for state.
That prophecy was fulfilled.
TC Central and TC West took first and second place Tuesday at the Saginaw Valley Public Golf Course regional to qualify for the state golf tournament in Lansing. The Titans won the regional title with a score of 313 and the Trojans earned runner-up with a 316. Six strokes separated the top five teams.
It's the first time since Central qualified for state as a team since 2011. Winton Munch was the last individual that qualified for state for TC Central in 2013. The last time West advanced as a team was 2018. The last time Central and West both qualified as teams hasn't happened in at least 10 years.
Murphy Kehoe from TC West placed third overall with a 74. Shea Harmeson of TC Central shot 75 for fourth.
Tyler Frechette (78, 10th), Steven Gourlay (80, T-16th) and Bodie Wilson (81, T-21st) rounded out the Titans' counters. Zach Galan (79, T-12th), Cameron Peters (81, T-21st) and Michael Beattie (81, T-21st) were the Trojans' counters.
Coaches said the course was in rough shape Monday night despite temperatures in the low-80s with almost no wind. Grounds crews managed to repair bunkers that were rock solid during the practice round.
The Division 1 finals take place June 11-12 on the West course at Michigan State's Forest Akers.
Division 2, 3 and 4 Regionals continue across northern Michigan Wednesday.
Numerous area teams will be at regionals in Boyne City (Boyne Mountain, The Alpine) and Traverse City (Grand Traverse Resort, Spruce Run), Muskegon (Lincoln GC) and Hesperia (Waters Edge GC).
SOCCER
Buckley 2
BR Crossroads 1
Buckley advances to first district final in school history
Buckley: Jordyn Emery goal; Mira Warren assist; Kyrie Wildfong goal; Oleata Brown 1 save.
Glen Lake 3
Leland 2 OT
Glen Lake: Becca Nowicki 6 saves, PK stop; Jessica Robbins 3 goals; Ruby Hogan assist; Glen Lake took 40 shots.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (12-4-1) at Harbor Springs in district final.
Cadillac 3
Mt. Pleasant 1
Cadillac (13-4-4) hosts the winner of Gaylord and Petoskey (who play Wednesday) in the district final Saturday.
McBain NMC 4
Hart 0
Buckley hosts McBain Northern Michigan Christian (13-2-2) Friday in the district final.
Harbor Springs 2
Charlevoix 0
Charlevoix finishes its season 10-7.
LACROSSE
Glads fall in regional final
TC St. Francis 4
FH Northern 11
Traverse City St. Francis: Kobe Kolarevic 2 goals, assist; P.J. Carroll goal, assist; Freddy Kopplow 2 assists; Tim Shacklette goal; Kaleb Miller 11 saves.
St. Francis finishes its season 12-5. First appearance for a northern Michigan lacrosse team in a regional final.
SOFTBALL
TC Central 7 13
Charlevoix 5 4
Game 1: TC Central — Jessica Behler 2-4, R; Cate Heethuis 3-4, 2 R, 2B; Lexi Hamstra 1-4, R, RBI; Izzy Covert 1-4, 2 R, RBI; Evie Nowicki 1-3, R, RBI; Gabby Haddix 2-3, RBI; Hannah Fellows 1-3, RBI; Daisy Brewer 1-2.
Game 2: TC Central — Rory Miller WP, 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R; Heethuis 1-3, 2 R, 3 RBI; Hamstra 2-5, 2 R, RBI; Covert 1-1, 2 R, RBI; Nowicki 1-5, R, 3 RBI; Haddix 1-3, RBI; Kailey Poortenga 2-4, RBI; Aubrey Benedict R; Ondrea Ream 3-4, 2 R; Brewer 1-3, R, RBI.
UP NEXT: TC Central (21-14) vs. Mt. Pleasant in Alpena Friday.
D4 No. 9 Joburg 11
D3 No. 9 Kingsley 0
Johannesburg-Lewiston (6 innings): Jayden Marlatt WP, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K; Marlatt 2-4, R, 2 RBI, 2 2B; Emily Crandall 1-2, R, 2 RBI; Cassie Tallman 1-3, R, 2 RBI; Autumn Vermilya 2-2, R, 2 RBI. Kingsley — Avery Hawkins LP; Leslie Hamilton H; Grace Lewis 2B; Alexa Sweat H.
Frankfort 7
Brethren 4
Frankfort: Taylor Myers WP, 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, BB, 13 K; Maggie Kelly 2 H, 2B; Myers 2 H; Kinzee Stockdale 2B; Lucy Reznich H; Madison Clouse H.
UP NEXT: Frankfort (20-1) vs. Onekama at Brethren 11 a.m. Friday.
Kalkaska 4 13
Manton 1 3
Game 1: Kalkaska — Mia Miller WP, 6 IP, H, R, 10 K, 2 BB; Jordyn Disbrow 1-3, R; Lauren Judd R; Miller 1-3, R, 2 RBI, HR; Maddy Wilkinson 3-3, R, RBI; Lauren DeVol 1-1. Manton — Shelby Bundy LP, 5 IP, 3 K; Sam Powers H; Autumn Sackett R.
Game 2: Kalkaska — Michelle Michelin WP, 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 K; Wilkinson 2-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2B; Alli DeVol 2 RBI; Violet Porter 2-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 2B; Jaycee Mitchell 2B; Lauren DeVol H; Miller 3-4, 2 R; Alyssa Colvin 1-1, R, RBI; Lauren Judd 1-2, 2 R; Emma Woodin R. Manton — Aliyah Geary LP, 4.1 IP, K; Aysia Taylor 2-3; Makayla Gowell 2 SB.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska (21-9) meets the winner of Grayling and Roscommon in the Mancelona regional Saturday. Manton (13-17) at Benzie Central in districts Saturday.
Gladwin 12
Petoskey 3
Petoskey: Hope Hopkins LP, 7 IP, 5 K; Kenzie Bromley 3-3, 2 R, RBI; Brooke Bixby 1-2, RBI; Raija Gross 1-3, RBI; Aubrey Williams R.
The Northmen finish their season 7-23.
Lk Leelanau SM 16
Glen Lake 4
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Hannah Dashner WP, 5 IP, 2K, 0 BB; Dashner 3-4, 2B, RBI; Audrey Smith 3-4, 3 2B, 2 RBI; Violeta Serrano 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Genevieve Bramer 3-4, 2B, 2 BB, 2 RBI.
Glen Lake (14-17): Chloie Crick 2B, 2 R.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary vs. North Bay at Glen Lake, Saturday.
Elk Rapids 14 14
Central Lake 4 9
Game 1: Elk Rapids — Reagann Merchant WP, 5 IP, 5 K; Merchant HR, 1B, 2 RBI; Morgan Wirtz HR, 1B, 3 RBI; Cassidy Sincic 2B, 4 RBI; Ryleigh Yocom 2 1B, 2 RBI. Central Lake — Emma Wollard LP, 5 IP, 2 K; Alexis Cain HR; Sydney Fernandez H; Wollard H; Sarah McGuire H; Hope Cassio H.
Game 2: Elk Rapids — Wirtz WP, 4 IP, 4 K; Yocum 3 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Merchant 2 1B, HR, 4 RBI; Aubrey Sincic 2 2B, HR; C. Sincic 2 1B, 2B, 2 RBI.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (18-8) at Mancelona Saturday in districts. Central Lake (0-28) at Bellaire in districts.
BASEBALL
Benzie Central 15 14
Lk Leelanau SM 5 0
Game 1: Benzie Central — Dylan Bates WP, 6 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K; Sam Ross 2-4, 2B, 3B, SB, 4 R, RBI, 2 BB; Chris Dunlop 3-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB, HBP; Connor Milliron 3-4, 2 R, RBI, 3 SB; Theo Reed 2-4, R, 3 RBI, 2B; Bates 2-5, 2 R, 2B, 4 RBI. Lake Leelanau St. Mary — August Schaub LP, 3 IP, K; Dylan Barnowski 2-3, 2 R; Shawn Bramer 3-3, R, 2 RBI, 2B; A. Schaub 1-3, R, RBI; Nick Dashner RBI.
Dunlop misses perfect game by one walk
Game 2: Benzie Central — Dunlop WP, 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 10 K; Dunlop 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB, SB; Bates 1-2, 3B, R, 3 RBI, BB; Ross 1-1, 4 R, RBI, 3 BB, 3 SB. Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Jake Schaub LP, 2.1 IP, 3 K; J. Schaub BB.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central (17-16-2) at Manton in district Saturday at noon.
TC West 7 6
TC St. Francis 2 8
Game 1: Traverse City West — Collin Flansburg WP, 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K; Aidan Rapin 1-3, R, 2 RBI; Ian Robertson 1-2, 2 R, RBI; Aidan Dungan 2-3, 2 R, RBI; Luke Robertson 1-2, RBI; Gavin Brown 2-2; Will Gaston R; Baylor Baldwin R. Traverse City St. Francis — Charlie Peterson LP, 3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K; Jack Hitchens 1-3; Charlie Peterson 1-3; Cody Richards 1-3, R; Jimmy Muzljakovich 1-3, R; Jack Prichard RBI.
Game 2: Traverse City St. Francis — Prichard WP, 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R; Hitchens SV, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K; Judd Lawson 3.1 IP, 6 R, 4 K; Aidan Schmuckal 2 H, 3B, 3 RBI; Hitchens 2 H, 3 RBI; Ayden Ferris 2 R; Josh Groves 3-3, 2B, 3 R, RBI. Traverse City West — I. Robertson 5.2 IP, 6 H, 5 K; David Dimondo LP, 0.1 IP; I. Robertson 2-3, RBI; Sam Reynolds 1-3, 3 RBI; Will Gaston 1-3, R; L. Robertson R; Wyatt Danilowicz R, RBI.
UP NEXT: St. Francis (22-9) hosts Grayling in districts Saturday at 12:30 p.m. West (25-11) at Alpena Friday in districts.
TC Central 11
Glen Lake 0
TC Central: Alex Schmitt WP, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 K, 2 BB; Luke Linder 2-2, 3 R, 2 RBI; Dominic Palamara 2-2, 2 R, 2 RBI; Josh Klug 1-3, R; Will Dawson 2-3, 3 RBI; Reed Seabase 3-3, 2 RBI; Alex Schmitt R; Josef Meyer 1-3, R; J.J. Dutmers 1-1, 2 R; Ben Van Nes R; Owen Dawson RBI.
Glen Lake: Ryan Flores WP, 1.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, K; Mateo Gokey H, SB.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (22-7) vs. Frankfort Saturday at noon in districts.
TC Christian 16
Kalkaska 8
Traverse City Christian: Isaiah Valliere WP, 2.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 K; Jaron Hensley 2-5, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2B, 3B; Colin Slack 1-4, 2 RBI; Ben Polomsky 2-5, R, RBI, 2B; Brock Broderick 1-4, HR, R, 2 RBI; Zane VanWingerden 1-3, 2 R, 2 SB; Andrew Pavwoski 1-3, 3 R; Jeremy Hansen 3 R; Nick Rampe 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI; Nate Gonzalez 1-2, 2 R, 3 RBI, 3 SB; Nathan Hresko 2 SB.
Kalkaska: Eli Dodge LP, 2 IP, 3 K; Jake Snyder 3-3, 4 R; Glenn Morris 1-3, 2 R, 2 RBI.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska vs. Elk Rapids Saturday at 10 a.m. in districts.
Suttons Bay 16
Buckley 1
Game 1: Suttons Bay — Jake Murphy WP, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 K; Hugh Periard 2-3, R, RBI; Nate Devol 1-2, R, 2 RBI, 3B; Ethan Coleman 2-2, R, RBI; Michael Wittman 1-3, R, 2 RBI, 2B; Lucas Gordon 1-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B; Christian Cox 1-1, 2 R; Ben Murphy 2-4, R, 2 RBI.
Kingsley 8
Joburg-Lewiston 2
Kingsley: Evan Douglass WP, 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 K; Beau LaTulip 1-3, R, 2B; Douglass 1-3, RBI; Joe Moran 3-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Joe Lewis 1-2, 3B; Brett Peterson 1-1, R; Dante Crossley R; Brady Harrand 1-3, R, RBI; Owen Graves 1-2, R.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (31-5) vs. Cadillac at Petoskey Saturday at noon.
East Jordan 8
Mancelona 0
Reid pitches no-hitter to open districts
East Jordan: Tommy Reid WP, CG, 0 H, 15 K, 97 pitches; Reid 2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Mason Malpass 2B, 1B; Dawson Carey 1B.
UP NEXT: East Jordan vs. Charlevoix Saturday at Harbor Springs in district semifinal.
Boyne City 6 11
Gaylord SM 4 1
Game 1: Boyne City — Michael Deming WP, 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 1 BB; Jack Neer SV, 1 IP, K; Mason Wilcox 2 RBI, R, 2 SB; Kaden Jewett R; Gavin Hewitt R, SB; Jacob Bush 1-3, R, RBI, 2B; Aaron Bess 1-1, R, RBI, 2B, SB; Mason Wilcox R, 2 RBI; Michael Deming 1-1; Sean Little R. Gaylord St. Mary — Conrad Korte LP, 3.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 K; Dillon Croff 2-3, R, 2 RBI; Sam Sircely 1-3, R, RBI; Chris Koscielniak 1-2, R; Gavin Bebble 1-3, R; Brody Jeffers 1-3, RBI.
Game 2: Boyne City — Bess WP, 3 IP, 6 K; Jewett 2-4, 2 RBI, 2B; Bush 2-3, 2 R, RBI; Bess 2-3, R, 2 RBI; Demming 1-1, R, 2 RBI; Paxton Giem 2-3, 3 R, RBI; Gaylord St. Mary — Dillon Croff LP, 2 IP, K; Chris Koscielniak 1-2, R; Brody Jeffers H.
UP NEXT: Boyne City at Harbor Springs in districts.
Frankfort 9 5
Manton 0 3
Game 1: Frankfort — Blake Miller WP, 3 H, 0 R, 9 K, BB; Miller 1-3, 2 R, 3 RBI; Jack Stefanski 1-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2B; Brian McCarthy 1-2, RBI; Connor Sharp 1-3, RBI; Connor Lamerson 1-3, R; Fletcher Anderson 1-2, 2 R; Griffen Anderson 2 R. Manton — James Little LP; Nathan Winters H.
Game 2: Frankfort — Logan Lucas WP, 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 K, 4 BB; Stefanski 1-3, R, RBI, 2B; Sharp 2 RBI; Lamerson 1-3, RBI; F. Anderson R, 2B. Manton — Jakob Kuhn LP, 4.2 IP, 4 K; Ben Paddock 3-3.