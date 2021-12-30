GRAND RAPIDS — The Benzie Central boys basketball team will emerge from the holiday break still undefeated.
The Huskies beat Ravena 58-39 as part of a showcase at Cornerstone University to improve to 4-0. It marked the Bulldogs’ first loss of the season.
Quinn Zickert led with 21 points followed by Nate Childers with 13 points. Jaxon Childers and Miles Pritchett both scored nine points.
The Huskies led 20-9 at the first quarter break and extended that to a 38-21 halftime lead. Benzie Central led 50-28 at the end of the third.
Benzie Central starts the new year with a Northwest Conference game against Kingsley, Jan. 7. Three NWC teams haven’t yet lost — Frankfort (3-0) and Buckley (1-0) are the other two.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC St. Francis 61
Spring Lake 58
GRAND HAVEN — Traverse City St. Francis rallied back from a day one loss to beat Spring Lake in 61-58 win in Grand Haven’s Lake Michigan Cup holiday showcase.
The score was tied 12-12 after the first quarter with the Gladiators leading 26-23 at halftime. They led 42-39 after three and finished the game winning by as many points, despite leading by 10 with 1:40 left to play.
St. Francis didn’t trail by more than points. Once the Glads took the lead in the second quarter, it was either tied or leading the rest of the game.
Wyatt Nausadis led with 15 points followed by Adam Gerberding’s 14. Henry Reineck scored nine points, with Drew Breimayer and Charlie Peterson each netting eight.
UP NEXT: St. Francis (3-1) at Traverse City Central, Tuesday.
Grand Haven 77
TC West 55
Traverse City West: Will Gaston 11 points; Garett Schuler 12 points.
UP NEXT: TC West (2-4) at Midland, Tuesday.
Petoskey 60
Musk. Heights 31
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (3-2) travel to face Alpena, Jan. 7.
Monroe Catholic 52
Lake Leelanau SM 49
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (2-3): Dylan Barnowski 26 points; Shawn Bramer 18 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles play Flat Rock (2-2) at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Monroe Catholic Central.
TC West JV 41
Grand Haven JV 38
Traverse City West JV: Quinton Gillespie 20 points; Gunnar Canty 9 points; Ben Carlson 7 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Leelanau SM 61
Summerfield 47
CARLETON — Lake Leelanau St. Mary improved to 5-1 with a 61-47 win over Petersburg Summerfield on the first day of the Lady Jets Basketball Showcase at Airport High School in Carleton.
Emily Grant led the Eagles with 19 points. Zoe Korson netted 13. Delana Kirt came close to a double-double with 14 points and eight rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles play the hosting Jets at 10 a.m. Thursday.