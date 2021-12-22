WEST BRANCH — Benzie Central aims to go through December without a loss, but the Huskies will need to knock off a fellow undefeated to accomplish that.
Benzie improved to 3-0 with a 60-56 win Tuesday over Ogemaw Heights, which was coming off a 50-48 win over Grayling. All three Benzie Central wins came on the road.
Nate Childers led the Huskies with 22 points, followed by Jaxon Childers with 15 and 14 from Quinn Zickert.
“It’s a nice way to go into the holiday, bookended by close wins against good opponents,” Benzie Central head coach Josh Crocker said. “It bodes well that we’re getting things done.”
The Huskies opened the year with a 69-61 road win over Ludington (2-2, with a loss in overtime) and defeated Onekama 84-31 in Northwest Conference play. They travel to Cornerstone University for a game with Ravenna (3-0) on Dec. 29.
BOYS HOOPS
Manton 69
Royal Oak Shrine 50
Manton (2-2): Luke Puffers 22 points; Lucas McKernan 18 points, 5 rebounds; Johnathen Traxler 14 points, 6 steals; Jakob Kuehn 7 points off bench.
UP NEXT: The Rangers travel to Beal City on Jan. 3.
Ellsworth 74
Harbor Light 32
Ellsworth (3-0, 2-0 Northern Lakes): Brayden Steekwyk 20 points, 13 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists, 9-15 FG; Kelan Pletcher 19 points, 5 assists, 4 steals, 9-15 FG; Jamal Cebulski 12 points, 6 assists, 6 steals, 6-9 FG; Jacob Jenuwine 13 points, 4 steals, 3 assists, 6-11 FG; Patrick Puroll 6 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists.
UP NEXT: The Lancers travel to Central Lake on Wednesday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Midland 57
TC West 48
TC West (2-3): Megan Lautner 30 points, hit three 3-pointers, 7-8 free throws; Ally Jo McKenna 11 points.
Midland (2-4): Morgan Williams 17 points; Abby Carroll 13 points (7-8 free throws); Jade Dawson 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans host Manton, Jan. 4.
Central Lake 27
Bellaire 21
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 12 points, 18 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 blocks; Maddie Evans 5 points, 11 rebounds, 8 steals.
UP NEXT: Bellaire (2-3, 0-3) Jan. 5 vs. Pellston.
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 55
Lake Leelanau SM 43
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (4-1): Zoe Korson 12 points; Leah Fleis 11 points; Emily Grant 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles play Dec. 29 at Carleton Airport.
HOCKEY
Alpena 5
Cadillac 2
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings
MONDAY’S PREP
TC Christian 61
Suttons Bay 45
TRAVERSE CITY — Rene LaFreniere said his goal was a 3-1 record before the holiday break.
The Sabres achieved that Monday with a 61-45 win over Suttons Bay on their home court. Brock Broderick led with 29 points.
LaFreniere commended the rebounding efforts of Ryan Sweetapple and sophomore Jonah Mleko for playing well off the bench.
Hugh Periard led Suttons Bay with 14 points.
Traverse City Christian (3-1) plays at Buckley, Jan. 4.
Suttons Bay (1-3) hosts Onekama, Jan. 7.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlevoix 53
Royal Oak Shrine 37
Charlevoix: Evan Solomon 26 points, 4-4 at line; Caleb Stuck 15 points, hit three 3-pointers; Max Ostrum 4 points; Jack Gaffney 4 points.
Royal Oak Shrine: Jeff Andrus 17 points, hit four 3-pointers; Aaron Smith 10 points.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix (2-2) hosts Glen Lake, Jan. 4.
Boyne City 75
Cheboygan 36
Boyne City (4-0): Mason Wilcox 19 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists; Alex Calcaterra 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Jack Neer 10 points, 4 rebounds; Mason Wilson 6 points; Aaron Bess 5 points; Fila Xiong 5 points; Conner Rajkovich 4 points; Scotty Haley 4 points
UP NEXT: The Ramblers travel Jan. 5 to McBain.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kingsley 48
Charlevoix 17
Kingsley: Coral Bott 10 points, 4 steals; Hannah Grahn 8 points; Chris Whims 6 points.
Charlevoix: Abby Wright 10 points; Taylor Petrosky 10 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (4-2) hosts Cadillac, Jan. 4.
Mancelona 54
Fairview 22
Mancelona: Whitney Meyer 17 points; Ella Jones 10 points; Amelia Spires 9 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona (1-4) at Inland Lakes, Jan. 5.
HOCKEY
Bay Reps 5
Gaylord 2
Bay Reps: Thomas Boynton-Fisher 2 goals; Zander Griffore goal, 2 assists; Grant Lucas goal; Riley Pierce goal; Aaron Ackerson 3 assists; Tyeson Griffore assist; Jagger Smith assist; Gabe Classens assist; Drew Hardy assist; Mack Barnhard 13 saves.
UP NEXT: The Bay Reps (6-4-1) host Traverse City West, Monday.
BOYS BOWLING
Bellaire 19
Grayling 11
Bellaire: Brady Hoogerhyde 199; Matthew Lapardo-Lovett 148-144; Preston Worden 154; Nik Shumaker 149.
Grayling: Tom Helsel 211; Bryce Malcolm 172; Camren Hulburt 159-154.
UP NEXT: Bellaire (4-0) is off until Jan. 5 at St. Ignace.