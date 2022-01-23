MANCELONA — Howard City Tri-County claimed the title at Mancelona’s team wrestling tournament Saturday afternoon. Benzie Central lost to the Vikings in the finals to finish the large round-robin event as runner-ups.
Gaylord took third with Traverse City St. Francis placing fourth. The host Ironmen came in fifth.
Going 5-0 for Benzie Central were Benjamin DeRidder and Nathan Higgins. Four Huskies — Conner Wenkel, Joe Morse, Jacob Gillison and Cael Katt — went 4-1. Tyrone Brouillet, Parker Rinehart and Landen Pangborn all picked up three wins.
St. Francis went 3-2 on the day with wins over Mancelona, Pellston and Cheboygan. The Gladiators lost to the Huskies and Gaylord.
Four Gladiators all went undefeated — the Division 4 state runner-up Gavin Wilmoth, Josiah Schaub, Cam Sellers, Tyler Sheeran.
“A lot of the young guys are really coming along,” St. Francis coach Mike Simaz said. “Josiah Schaub has started coming into his zone right now. Tyler Sheeran is really doing really well right now. He’s a sophomore. He won the Ithaca tournament last weekend.”
Forest Area took eighth behind Cheboygan in sixth and Pellston in seventh.
The Ironmen raised $1,800 in its silent auction fundraiser. Items were donated from local businesses.
GIRLS HOOPS
Gaylord SM 48
Inland Lakes 40
The No. 3 Snowbirds played with seven players because of COVID-19 quarantines.
Gaylord St Mary: Macey Bebble 20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Ava Schultz 18 points, 12 rebounds, 6 steals; Miriam Murrell 5 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St Mary (10-0, 7-0 Ski Valley) at Forest Area, Tuesday.
Frankfort 45
Michigan Lutheran 30
BIG RAPIDS — The Panthers played St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran at Ferris State University. Frankfort held a 31-17 halftime lead.
Frankfort: Grace Wolfe 10 points, 7 rebounds; Tara Townsend 10 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals; Lucy Reznich 7 points, 3 assists; Madi Clouse 7 points.
UP NEXT: Frankfort (7-3) at Onekama, Tuesday.
BOYS HOOPS
Grayling 54
Charlevoix 37
Grayling: Dylan Cragg 15 points; Caleb Caul 11 points; Cameron Ketchum 9 points; Ethan Kucharek 7 points; Sparty Skillern 7 points.
Charlevoix: Evan Solomon 12 points; Caleb Stuck 9 points; Jack Gaffney 8 points.
UP NEXT: Grayling (5-4, 2-3 Lake Michigan) at Harbor Springs, Tuesday. The Rayders (5-3, 1-3 Lake Michigan) hosts Boyne City on Tuesday.
HOCKEY
TC Central 5
Big Rapids 1
Traverse City Central: Shea Harmeson 2 goals; Koen Burkholder goal, assist; Owen Dawson goal, assist; Luke VanderRoest 2 assists; Cam Peters goal; Chase Adams assist; Grant Neuhardt 14 saves.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Central (9-5-1) snaps a three-game losing streak and hosts Cadillac, Wednesday.
De La Salle 4
TC West 1
UP NEXT: Traverse City West (9-6-1) hosts Saline, Friday.
Gaylord 4
Painesdale Jeffers 1
UP NEXT: Gaylord (7-7-1) hosts Petoskey, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Petoskey 8
Mt. Pleasant 0
UP NEXT: Petoskey (15-4) at Gaylord, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Cadillac 4
Negaunee 2
UP NEXT: Cadillac (7-12) at Traverse City Central, Wednesday.
WRESTLING
Titans at Mio Invite
Traverse City West results: 140 — 2nd. Jon Palmer; 135 — 4th. Trapper Holmes; 103 — 6th. Nate Dion.
UP NEXT: The Titans compete in the Northern Michigan Championships in Gaylord, Saturday.
Ron Russo Classic at Battle Creek
Boyne City: 125 — 1st. Tim Bowman, three pins and a decision win in finals over Lawton, 29-0; Girls 130 — 3rd. Alison Bowman, first career win; Girls 155 — 1st. Lydia Krauss, two tech falls.
UP NEXT: Boyne City at Cadillac, Thursday for a Tri-Dual with the Vikings and Tawas.