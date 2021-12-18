TRAVERSE CITY — Welcome to the wild, wild, Northwest.
Benzie Central looked good in its league opener Friday night, beating Onekama on the road 84-31 with four players netting double figures.
On the same night, another team looked good in their season opener. Buckley eked out a win over Glen Lake 61-59 led by a freshman who had a 20-point night.
Both are looking to snap Glen Lake’s three-year outright Northwest Conference title run. Prior to a three-way tie for the league in 2017-18, the Bears were the last team other than the Lakers to win the conference by themselves when they swept league opponents 16-0 on the way to a state runner-up finish.
“They were all little kids in the stands when we made that run,” Buckley coach Jared Milarch said. “They want, more than anything, to get back to where we were. They know it’s possible. They’re putting the work in. We’re seeing a lot of good things. There’s a lot of variables, but I’m proud of these guys for starting out the way we did.”
Buckley led the Lakers 24-5 after the first quarter and fended off the defending league champs as they clawed back into the game. The Bears were led by Landon Kulawiak with 20 points followed by Kyle Kaczanowski with 16.
Kaczanowski’s defense stood out, as he held 6-foot-7 Luke Hazelton to 18 points after the Glen Lake junior had back-to-back 30-point games.
On deck is a similar task, as Buckley (1-0, 1-0 Northwest) hosts Traverse City Christian and the Sabres’ 6-foot-4 senior in Brock Broderick, Jan. 4.
For Benzie (2-0, 1-0), Quinn Zickert scored 21, Jaxon Childers had 18 points, Nate Childers put up 16, Miles Pritchett netted 11 and Devon Harris came close to double figures with nine.
The Huskies come into this year returning their three leading scorers in Zickert, Nate Childers and Jaxson Childers.
They beat Ludington to start the year. The Orioles were last year’s Division 2 regional finalists and lost to Escanaba.
“Knock on wood, I feel like we’ve hit midseason stride,” Benzie coach Josh Crocker said. “When you return as many pieces as we did, I don’t feel like there’s as steep of a learning curve.”
Next up for Benzie is Ogemaw Heights, 7 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bloomfield Hills 54
TC West 45
Traverse City West: Jon O’Connor 13 points; Will Gaston 10 points; Garett Schuler 10 points; Dom Redmond 6 points.
UP NEXT: Traverse City West (0-3) host Marquette, 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Cadillac 65
Alpena 45
Cadillac: Cole Jenema 26 points; Connor McGowan 9 points; Charlie Howell 9 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (3-1, 2-0 Big North) at Essexville Garber, Tuesday.
Suttons Bay 75
Leland 26
Suttons Bay: Lleyton Krumlauf 16 points; Sean Shananaquet 10 points.
Leland: Ben Kiessel 14 points.
UP NEXT: Leland (0-3, 0-2 Northwest) hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Jan. 5.
Mancelona 62
Joburg 38
Mancelona: Adam Ackler 25 points; Oumar Sy 10 points; Justin Ackler 9.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Preston Marlatt 16 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona (2-2, 2-0 Ski Valley) hosts Ellsworth, Jan. 3.
Frankfort 41
Kingsley 28
Frankfort: Ethan Evans 12 points; Nick Stevenson 10 points.
Kingsley: Gage Hessem 14 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (1-3, 1-1 Northwest) at Elk Rapids, Jan. 7.
Boyne City 73
East Jordan 57
East Jordan: Preston Malpass 19 points; J.J. Weber 19 points.
UP NEXT: East Jordan (3-1, 0-1 Lake Michigan) at Charlevoix, Jan. 11.
Inland Lakes 48
Bellaire 46
Bellaire: Jayden Hanson 18 points; Cole Robinson 11 points; Drake Koepke 9 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire (1-2, 1-0 Ski Valley) at Gaylord St. Mary, Jan. 4.
TC West JV 58
Bloomfield JV 26
TC West (3-0): Ben Carlson 14 points; Quentin Gillespie 8 points.
Grayling JV 41
St. Francis JV 31
TC St. Francis JV (0-1, 0-1): Chris Bobrowski 7 points; Michael Bohrer 6 points.
St. Francis frosh 64
Grayling frosh 17
Traverse City St. Francis freshman (1-1): Isaac Kerr 20.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Francis 61
Grayling 18
Traverse City St. Francis: Colleen Hegewald 20 points; Gwyneth Bramer 19 points, 5 steals; Maggie Napont 8 points, 5 rebounds; Mary Kate Carroll 8 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; Brooke Meeker 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists; Julia Bohrer 4 points, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Traverse City St. Francis (5-1, 3-0 Lake Michigan) hosts Traverse City Central, Jan. 5.
Cadillac 49 (OT)
Alpena 42
Cadillac: Joslyn Seeley 19 points; Anna Whipple 9 points; Madelyn Schamanek 9 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (2-2, 1-0 Big North) at Kingsley, Jan. 4.
Glen Lake 73
Buckley 11
Glen Lake: Grace Bradford 34 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals; Jessica Robbins 14 points, 10 steals; Skyler Bufalini 6 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (6-0, 2-0 Northwest) hosts Frankfort, Jan. 7.
Benzie Central 42
Onekama 30
Benzie Central: Kara Johnson 16 points; Elise Johnson 12 points, 11 rebounds; Flora Zickert 9 points.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central (3-3, 2-0 Northwest) at Kalkaska, Jan. 4.
Leland 38
North Bay 24
Leland: Skyler Wiesen 10 points, 4 steals; Maeve Sweeney 7 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals; Elli Miller 7 points.
UP NEXT: Leland (3-1) at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Jan. 7.
Frankfort 46
Kingsley 27
Kingsley led 22-16 at the half. Frankfort held the Stags to five points in the second half.
Frankfort: Grace Wolfe 17 points, 10 rebounds; Kylee Harris 10 points; Emma Mackenzie 8 points, 9 rebounds.
Kingsley: Chrissy Whims 9 points.
UP NEXT: Frankfort (3-2, 2-0 Northwest) at Glen Lake, Jan. 7.
Lake Leelanau SM 57
Forest Area 24
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Delana Kirt 16 points, 17 rebounds; Leah Fleis 16 points, 15 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary (3-0) at Rudyard, 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
East Jordan 34
Boyne City 19
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 11 points.
East Jordan: Anna Richards 14 points; Mycah Heise 8 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (0-4, 0-2 Lake Michigan) hosts Gaylord, Jan. 5.
Mesick 42
Mason Co. E 31
Mesick: Lexy Abraham 15 points; Kayla McCoy 15 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick (4-2, 3-1 West Michigan-D) at Walkerville, Jan. 5.
Manton 67
Beal City 35
Manton: Lauren Wilder 23 points, 7 steals, 3 assists; Leah Helsel 16 points, 4 steals, 3 assists; Megan Moffit 10 points, 13 rebounds, 8 steals, 7 assists; Hadley Saylor 10 points; Genna Alexander 7 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Manton (1-4) at Traverse City West, Jan. 4.
Inland Lakes 53
Bellaire 37
Bellaire: Charlie Boyce 22 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Maddie Evans 4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Alayna Elandt 2 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Bellaire (2-2, 0-2 Ski Valley) at Central Lake, Dec. 28.
Grayling JV 40
St. Francis JV 33
Traverse City St. Francis JV (3-2, 1-1 Northwest): Adrianna Spranger 12 points, 5 rebounds, 9 steals; Sophie Hardy 8 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Kate Jensen 3 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists; Maya Padisak 5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Zoey Jetter 5 points, 4 rebounds.
HOCKEY
Petoskey 4
K’Zoo Eagles 1
Petoskey: Christopher Kavanaugh 2 goals; Rayce Szalkowski goal; Jordan Troxel goal; Gavin Szalkowski 25 saves.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (7-2, 2-1 Big North) hosts White Lake Lakeland, Saturday.
BOWLING
Bellaire 24
Grayling 6
Bellaire: Brady Hoogerhyde 208-188, Matthew Lapardo-Lovett 190-181, Preston Worden 145-124, Nik Shumaker 133-133, Quentin Baeckeroot 127-123.
Grayling: Tom Helsel 157-142, Camren Hulburt 165.
UP NEXT: Bellaire (2-0) travels to face TC Central Saturday at Lucky Jack’s and Grayling Monday at Legion Lanes.