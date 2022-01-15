BUCKLEY — The connections run deep between the Buckley and Benzie Central varsity boys basketball program.
Those connections will be put to the test when the two undefeated squads go head to head Monday on the Huskies’ home court.
Both Buckley (5-0, 4-0 Northwest) and Benzie (6-0, 3-0 Northwest) did their jobs and kept their records unblemished with wins Friday. The Bears knocked off Kingsley 76-56, and the Huskies took down Frankfort 64-38.
Buckley head coach Jared Milarch is a 1998 graduate of Benzie Central and helped the Huskies reach the Breslin Center in 1997 before falling to Three Oaks River Valley in the state semifinals. Todd Kulawiak, the father of Buckley players Jackson and Landon Kulawiak, is also a Benzie alum and the second-leading scorer in program history for the Huskies.
“I want to win that game,” Milarch said of Monday’s matchup. “I know a lot of those families and coaches. That’s going to be a big game. Hopefully, we’ll give it our best.”
The Bears and Huskies were originally slated to open the season against each other Dec. 10, but a power outage caused the game to be postponed and rescheduled.
“It’s going to be a great matchup,” Benzie head coach Josh Crocker said. “It definitely makes the rescheduled date a lot more exciting.”
In Buckley’s 20-point win Friday, Ty Breithaupt led the Bears with 22 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Kyle Kaczanowski scored 19 points and hauled in nine boards. Jackson Kulawiak reached double figures as well with 13 points to go along with four assists and seven steals.
Evan Douglass led all scorers with 32 points for Kingsley (2-6).
He also had six rebounds and three assists. Gage Hessem pitched in with eight points and 11 boards.
“He’s hard to stop,” Milarch said of Douglass. “I’ve got to give that kid credit. He was tough.”
Benzie’s win against Frankfort was the Huskies’ first against the Panthers since the 2012-13 season, snapping a 17-game losing streak to their Northwest Conference foe.
Nate Childers scored 17 points for Benzie. Michael Wooten had 14, Quinn Zickert 12, and Jaxon Childers nine.
Tip-off between Buckley and Benzie is 6:30 p.m. Monday.
BOYS HOOPS
Alpena 48
TC West 42
Traverse City West: John O’Connor 16 points; Ian Robertson 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (4-6) welcome in intracity rival Traverse City Central on Tuesday.
TC Central 51 Gaylord 38
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-4) head to the home of the Titans to play rival Traverse City West on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (1-6) travel to Cheboygan on Monday.
Onekama 67 Leland 21
Onekama: Adam Domres 19 points, 9 rebounds; Caden Bradford 12 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds; Mason Sinke 12 points; Dante Gray 11 points, 6 rebounds; Saywer Christiansen 8 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (2-6) host Mesick on Tuesday. The Comets (0-5) welcome Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Thursday.
Cadillac 57 Petoskey 46
Cadillac: Cole Jenema 20 points, 9 rebounds, 7 blocks, 4 assists; Charlie Howell 16 points, 5 rebounds.
Petoskey: Brady Ewing 19 points; Dylan Aldridge 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (7-2) play Traverse City West on Thursday. The Northmen (4-4) play Traverse City Central on Friday.
TC West JV 55 Alpena JV 27
Traverse City West (9-1): Max Ogden 20 points; Ben Carlson 14 points.
TC Central frosh 42 Gaylord frosh 36
Traverse City Central (3-3): Scotty Goodwin 11 points; Johnny Ferguson 11 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC St. Francis 57 East Jordan 40
Traverse City St. Francis: Gwyneth Bramer 21 points, 2 steals, 5 rebounds; Maggie Napont 16 points, 4 steals; Colleen Hegewald 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Mary Kate Carroll 4 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (8-2) host Elk Rapids on Tuesday. The Red Devils (4-6) welcome Kalkaska on Tuesday.
Alpena 39 TC West 30
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (3-5) play host to intracity rival Traverse City Central on Tuesday.
Ellsworth 51 Alba 24
Ellsworth: Kiera Dulaney 18 points, Emma DeYoung 12 points.
Alba: Emma Dows 18 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (3-6) head to Alanson on Tuesday. The Wildcats (0-4) travel to Boyne Falls on Tuesday.
Bellaire 39 Onaway 24
Bellaire: Charlie Boyce 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Jacey Somers 14 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks; Maddie Evans 2 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (5-4, 3-4 Ski Valley) play at Mancelona on Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 61 Kalkaska 29
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 29 points; Monica Gregorski 10 points; Lauren Bingham 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (6-1) head to Traverse City St. Francis on Tuesday. The Blazers (0-9) travel to Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Monday.
Walkerville 49 Brethren 37
Brethren: Elly Sexton 12 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks; Stella Estes 9 points, 7 rebounds; Abby Kissling 6 points; Halle Richardson 3 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bears (3-2) host Grand Traverse Academy.
Gaylord SM 47 Joburg 42
Gaylord St. Mary: Bailey Murrell 13 points; Ava Schultz 12 points; Macey Bebble 11 points.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Kennedy Johnson 16 points 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 blocks; Jayden Marlatt 12 points, 13 rebounds, 4 steals; Sophie Townsend 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (8-0) head to Inland Lake on Tuesday. The Cardinals (6-2) travel to Forest Area on Tuesday.
Lake City 53 Manton 32
Lake City: Chloe Bisballe triple-double with 16 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists; Emma Nickerson 14 points, 7 rebounds; Tarrin Miller 5 points; Jessica Allen 5 points.
Manton: Lauren Wilder 12 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals; Leah Helsel 9 points, 6 rebounds; Megan Moffit 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (7-1, 6-1 Highland) head to McBain on Tuesday. The Rangers (2-6) play at Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
Leland 37 Onekama 25
Leland: Maeve Sweeney 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Skylar Weisen 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Mallory Lowe 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (5-2, 3-2 Northwest) travel to Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Monday. The Portagers (0-7, 0-5 Northwest) play Bear Lake on Wednesday.
Petoskey 32 Cadillac 25
Cadillac: Lydia Schamanek 9 points; Madalie Dickerson 7 points; Ashlyn Lundquist 6 points.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (4-3) heads to Gaylord on Tuesday. The Vikings (4-5) host Glen Lake on Tuesday.
Mesick 59 Pentwater 35
Mesick: Kayla McCoy 16 points; Jillian Hillier 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (6-2, 5-2 West Michigan D) head to Walkerville on Monday.
TC St. Francis JV 39 East Jordan JV 20
Traverse City St. Francis (5-3, 2-2 Lake Michigan): Sophie Hardy 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists; Adrianna Spranger 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Zoey Jetter 6 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals; Maya Padisak 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Hunter St. Peter 4 points; 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists; Lily Robertson 3 points, 2 rebounds; Kensley Thorpe 5 rebounds.
TC Central frosh 34 (OT) Gaylord frosh 32
Traverse City Central: Annie Goldkuhle 11 points.
HOCKEY
Midland Dow 4 TC Central 2
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (7-4-1) play Livonia Stevenson at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Centre ICE Arena.
Petoskey 2 (SO) West Ottawa 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (12-3) host DeWitt on Saturday.
BOWLING
Bellaire 21 Grayling 9
Bellaire: Brady Hoogerhyde 194, 148; Quentin Baeckeroot 192; Carter Massey 146, 143; Matthew Lapardo-Lovett 144.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (6-0) square off against Elk Rapids at Lucky Jack’s on Saturday.