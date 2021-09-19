ASHLEY — Bear Lake football is 3-1 for the first time in program history after beating Ashley 66-28 Saturday afternoon on the road.
The Lakers came into the game with wins over Bellaire (44-14) and Manistee Catholic Central (20-14). They lost last week to Marion 60-0.
Bryce Harless scored three rushing touchdowns and threw two passing TDs. He finished the game with 229 yards rushing and 69 passing. Gabe Aguilar scored a touchdown each rushing, receiving touchdown and on a kickoff return. Aven Sensing scored two rushing touchdowns. Ethaniel Ruiz caught a 22-yard pass from Harless for a touchdown. Jake Griffis produced six two-point conversions.
Sensing also led the Lakers in tackles.
Bear Lake hasn’t wom more than twice in the four seasons prior where it fielded its own eight-player football team. It also scored the team’s most points in that timeframe, topping a 64-6 win over Big Rapids Crossroads on Sept. 22, 2017.
The tiny Manistee County school with an enrollment of 97 used to co-op with Onekama, but when the Portagers elected to play eight-man they dropped Bear Lake from its co-op after the 2016 season. Because of enrollment limits the Portagers would have gone over the limit to qualify for the Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs.
“It’s huge,” coach John Prokes said. “Every year you want to improve on what you’ve done in the past, but we’ve had no past. You get your first win, your second win, but eventually you want to move past that.”
Bear Lake (3-1, 1-1 West Michigan D) travels to Brethren Friday, but that’s really a home game for the Lakers. The two schools share a field because Bear Lake doesn’t have its own football field.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Central 2-2 at Cadillac tournament
Traverse City Central beat Mt. Pleasant 25-11, 25-27, 15-13; Lakewood beat TC Central 23-25, 25-16, 15-4; East Kentwood beat TC Central 25-20, 25-22; TC Central beat Ludington 25-19, 25-14, 15-11.
TC Central stats: Elyse Heffner 25 kills, 7 blocks, 7 digs; Kailey Parks ace, 19 kills, 28 digs; Kate McCrary 100% serving, 2 aces, 29 kills, 8 digs; Lauren Richmond 9 aces, 62 assists, 15 digs; Phoebe Humphrey 2 aces, 21 kills, 1 blocks, 6 digs; Sophia Hagerty 2 aces, 39 assists, 13 digs; Natalie Bourdo 2 aces, 8 assists, 38 digs.
UP NEXT: TC Central (19-7-1) hosts TC West, Sept. 29.
Bellaire 1-1-2 at Grayling tournament
Lake City beat Bellaire 25-14, 25-22; Bellaire split with Alcona 25-19, 20-25; Bellaire split with Grayling 25-16, 16-25; Mio beat Bellaire 25-15, 25-23.
Bellaire: Charlie Boyce 2 aces, 6 kills, 38 digs; Bella Huffman 5 aces, 6 assists, 27 digs; Gillian Lovett 5 aces, 5 kills, 14 assists, 36 digs; Jacey Somers 13 aces, 28 kills, 46 digs, 17 blocks; Karsyn Fischer 3 aces, 6 assists, 14 digs; Alayna Eladt 8 assists, 4 digs.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (2-11-2) travel Tuesday to Pellston.
TC St. Francis 0-2-1 at Saginaw tournament
St. Francis split with Bay City Western 25-23, 18-25; Saginaw Valley Lutheran beat St. Francis 23-25, 18-25; Saginaw Heritage beat St. Francis 21-25, 14-25.
St. Francis: Avery Nance 4 aces, 21 digs, 53 assists; Garnet Mullet 5 aces, 19 digs, 16 kills; Allee Shepherd 12 digs; Campbell Domres 17 kills; Gwyn Bramer 6 kills, 3 blocks; Alexis Ochab 5 aces, 10 kills.
UP NEXT: St. Francis (7-12-3) hosts Boyne City, Sept. 30.
SWIM & DIVE
TC Tritons eighth at Holland
Team scores: 1. East Grand Rapids 588; 2. Northville 532; 3. Groves 375; 4. Jenison 338; 5. Grand Ledge 172; 6. TC Tritons 163; 7. Holland 130
Tritons leaders: 200-yard medley relay — 9. TC Tritons (Avery Bills, Mally Ulatowski, Camryn Crosby, Ella Provins) 2:03.20; 200-yard freestyle — Amelia Naperala 2:32.81; 200-yard individual medley — 6. Bills 2:20.42; 50-yard freestyle — 23. Provins 27.71; 1-meter dive — 9. Charlise Carlson 254.55; 100-yard butterfly — 18. Crosby 1:08.10; 100-yard freestyle: 15. Provins 1:00.08; 500-yard freestyle — 22. Ella Neuhardt 7:56.32; 200-yard freestyle relay — 13. TC Tritons (Kira Adams, Amelia Ackerson, Ulatowski, Erin Hagerty) 1:58.17; 100-yard backstroke — 3. Bills 1:02.54; 100-yard breaststroke — 16. Adams 1:20.88; 400-yard freestyle relay — 10. TC Central (Provins, Hagerty, Crosby, Bills) 4:08.35.
UP NEXT: The Tritons travel to Fremont Thursday.
SOCCER
Boyne City 5
Cheboygan 1
Boyne City: Nic Santina 4 saves, PK stop; Kaleb Lloyd goal, assist; Hayden Mosley assist; Jack Snyder 2 goals, assist; Maddox Rykse goal, assist; Phillip Banner goal.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (7-5-2, 3-1-0 Lake Michigan Conference) at Grayling at 6 p.m. Monday.
Midland 4
Gaylord 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Gaylord hosts TC West, Tuesday.
TENNIS
TC Central second at quad
Team scores: 1. Midland Dow 20 (No. 4 in Division 2); 2. Traverse City Central 16 (No. 10 in Division 2); 3. Portage Central 9 (No. 9 in Division 2); 4. Grosse Pointe North 3.
Flight Winners: 1D — Drew Humphrey/Ryan O’Connor 3-0 (def. PC 6-2, 5-7, 10-5) (def. GPN 6-3, 6-3) (def. Dow 6-2, 6-1).
Flight Runner-ups: 1S — Tanner Cooley 2-1 (def. PC 6-0, 6-2) (def. GPN 6-3, 6-0) (lost to Dow 6-1, 6-0); 2S — Evan O’Connor 2-1 (def PC 7-5, 6-3) (def GPN 6-3, 6-1) (lost to Dow 6-1, 6-3); 3S — Luke Appleford 2-1 (def PC 7-5, 6-2) (def GPN 6-2, 6-2) (lost to Dow 6-4, 6-3); 4S — Cody Wall 1-1 (def PC 6-4, 6-3) (lost to Dow 6-0, 6-3); 2D — Nik Fagerman/Will Galsterer 2-1 (lost to PC 6-3, 6-4) (def GPN 6-1, 6-3) (def Dow 7-5, 2-6, 13-11); 3D — Parker Welch/Alden King 2-1 (def PC injury) (def GPN 6-3, 6-4) (lost to Dow 6-1, 6-2).
3rd place: 4D — Mitch Stern/Parker Petersen 1-2 (lost to PC 6-4, 6-3) (def GPN 6-4, 6-4) (lost to Dow 6-1, 6-0).
UP NEXT: TC Central hosts Alpena Tuesday at 4 p.m.
TC St. Francis 4
FN Northern 4
St. Francis flights: 1S — Grant Hedley lost 6-2, 6-2; 2S — Tristan Bonanni won 6-1, 7-5; 3S — Owen Jackson won 6-3, 6-3; 4S — Chris Bobrowski lost 7-5, 7-5; 1D — Cody Richards/Ben Schmude lost 3-6, 6-2, 10-8; 2D — Jack Britten/Anthony Spranger lost 6-3, 3-6, 10-7; 3D — Derek Berta/Charlie King won 3-6, 7-6 (6), 11-9; 4D — Eli Schmude/Tommy Puetz won 5-7, 6-3, 10-6.
Birmingham Seaholm 6
TC St. Francis 2
St. Francis flights: 1S — Hedley lost 6-2, 6-3; 2S — Bonanni won 6-1, 7-5; 3S — Jackson won 6-0, 6-0; 4S — Bobrowski lost 3-6, 7-5, 10-8; 1D — Richards/Schmude lost 7-6, 4-6, 10-8; 2D — Britten/Spranger lost 6-1, 6-1; 3D — Berta/King lost 6-3, 6-1; 4D — Schmude/Puetz won 6-2, 7-5.