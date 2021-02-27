TRAVERSE CITY — Byron Center had a chance at revenge and took advantage of it.
The Bay Reps fell to Byron Center 4-0 at Centre Ice Friday night. The Bulldogs scored two goals in the first period, one via the power play, and held the Reps to 19 shots all game.
In 2019, the Reps beat Byron Center 4-3 in overtime of the state quarterfinals to advance to the Division 1 Final Four in Plymouth. They'd go on to lose 5-2 to Saginaw Heritage in the state semifinals.
The Bulldogs took a lead in the first four minutes of the game and held on to it. Will Fournier for the Bay Reps picked up a slashing penalty coupled with an 10-minute unsportsmanlike call to give Byron Center a 5-on-3 with 6:27 remaining in the first period. The Reps held off the two man advantage, but then the Bulldogs extended the lead to two goals off a score from Jack Collard.
Nine different Bulldogs had at least a point in the win. Judd Lawson, a Traverse City St. Francis senior, finished with 30 saves.
The Bay Reps (4-4) have lost four straight since a win over Traverse City Central and host Alpena Saturday at Centre Ice Arena.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Elk Rapids 77
East Jordan 53
Ball scores 34 for Elks in game with five double-digit scorers
Elk Rapids (8-1, 7-1 Lake Michigan): Preston Ball 34 points, 6 rebounds; Mason Travis 19 points, 4 assists; Charlie Ward 7 points.
East Jordan (3-6, 2-6 Lake Michigan): Mason Malpass 11 points; Preston Malpass 11 points; JJ Weber 11 points.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids hosts Grayling Tuesday; East Jordan at Harbor Springs Tuesday.
TC Bulldogs 67
GT Academy 16
TC Bulldogs (3-3): Levi Shultz 26 points, 7 assists; Evan Stipe 14 points, 4 steals; Timmy Plamondon 11 points.
UP NEXT: TC Bulldogs at Burt Lake NMCA Saturday.
Mesick 72
Marion 38
Mesick (5-2, 4-0 West Michigan-D): Matthew Fuller 13 points, 10 assists; Connor Simmer 13 points; Carter Simmer 12 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick at Benzie Saturday.
Grayling 67
Harbor Springs 54
Grayling (3-5, 3-5 Lake Michigan): Dylan Cragg 20 points; Elliot Boik 19 points; Nate Persing 11 points.
UP NEXT: Grayling at Elk Rapids Tuesday.
Ellsworth 76
Alanson 67
Ellsworth (7-1, 5-0 Northern Lakes): Jaeger Griswold 25 points; Kelan Pletcher 19 points; Jamal Cebulski 10 points; Brayden Steenwyk 9 points.
UP NEXT: Ellsworth hosts Boyne Falls Monday.
Charlevoix 58
Boyne City 49
Charlevoix (8-1, 8-1 Lake Michigan): Evan Solomon 18 points.
Boyne City (5-4, 5-3 Lake Michigan): Jack Neer 19 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist; Aidan Brehm 14 points, 18 rebounds; Alex Calcaterra 8 points, 7 rebounds, .
UP NEXT: Boyne City hosts TC St. Francis Tuesday; Charlevoix at Kalkaska Tuesday.
TC St. Francis frosh 40
Kalkaska frosh 19
TCSF (4-2): Luke Adams 10 points, JP Miller 9 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis at Benzie Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glen Lake 58
TC Central 31
Glen Lake (7-0): Grace Bradford 21 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals; Ruby Hogan 10 points, 3 steals, 4 rebounds; Emma Korsen 7 points; Jessica Robbins 7 points, 7 steals, 3 assists; Grace Fosmore 5 points, 13 points against Onekama Thursday, 3 rebounds.
TC Central: Peyton Carlson 8 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake at Kingsley Tuesday.
Gaylord SM 54
Mancelona 22
St. Mary (7-1, 6-1 Ski Valley): Kinzie Jeffers 14 points, 5 assists, 3 steals; Ava Schultz 11 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals; Abby Zimmerman 7 points, 3 rebounds; Bailey Murrell 5 points, 6 rebounds; Eliza Handley 3 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals.
Mancelona (2-5, 2-4 Ski Valley): Annabelle Roy 7 points; Makayla Orman 4 points.
TC St. Francis 61
Kalkaska 49
TCSF (6-3, 6-2 Lake Michigan): Gwyn Bramer 24 points; Maggie Napont 20 points; Cora Pomaranski 10 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis hosts Boyne City Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 49
East Jordan 29
Elk Rapids (9-0, 8-0 Lake Michigan): Logan Reasoner 19 points; Gabby Krakow 8 points.
East Jordan: Anna Richards 12 points; Lindsey Cross 9 points.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at Grayling Tuesday.
Bellaire 47
Pine River 37
Bellaire (6-2): Jacey Somers 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Charlie Boyce 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Emersyn Koepke 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Bellaire at Lake City Monday.
Benzie Central 49
Lk Leelanau SM 38
Benzie (4-4): Ellen Bretzke 20 points, 12 rebounds; Gloria Stepanovich 18 points, 8 rebounds, Elise Johnson 3 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Chloe Burdick 3 points, 3 rebounds.
LLSM (3-4): Emily Grant 18 points; Audrey Smith 10 points.
UP NEXT: Benzie vs North Bay at Suttons Bay Tuesday; St. Mary hosts North Bay Monday.
Lake City 39
Evart 36
Lake City (6-0, 6-0 Highland): Olivia Bellows 18 points; Nicole Adams 7 points.
UP NEXT: Lake City hosts Bellaire Monday.
Boyne City 25
Charlevoix 16
Boyne City (5-3, 5-4 Lake Michigan): Ally Herrick 11 points, 15 rebounds; Grace Dawson 4 points; Kari Day 4 points; Jordan Noble and Jaelyn Jarema 3 points.
Charlevoix (6-2, 6-2 Lake Michigan): Taylor Petroskey 13 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne City at TC St. Francis Tuesday.
Glen Lake JV 49
TC Central JV 31
TCC (3-3): Sydney Rademacher 7 points.
WRESTLING
Whitehall Quad
Team scores: Kingsley 31 def. Allendale 34; Kingsley 18 def. Whitehall 49; Kingsley 66 def. Kellogsville 18
Kingsley: 103 — Charissa Desmond 0-3; 112 — Gavyn Merchant 3-0; 119 — Jon Pearson 2-1; 125 — Isaac Grahn 2-1; 130 — Justin Grahn 3-0; 135 — Bode Bielas 0-3; 140 — Tanner Martindale 1-2; 145 —Maximus Goethals 1-2; 152 — Aidan Shier 2-1; 160 — Kyan Fessenden 2-1; 171 — Kaden Patterson 2-1; 189 — Alex Smith 2-1; 215 — Alex Smith 2-1; 285 — David Stokes 0-3.
BOWLING
Great Northern High School Bowling Conference Meet
Thursday at Lucky Jack's in Traverse City
Boys team scores: Cadillac def. TC Christian 22-8; TC Central def. Bellaire 29-1; Glen Lake def. TC West 15-15 (368-297 two baker game rolloff).
Boys individual scores: Hunter Haldaman, TC Christian, 234; Dylan Vermilyea, Cadillac, 225 and 223; Kalen Klinglesmith, TC West, 215 and 205; Paco Haas, TC Central, 213 and 205; Connor Putman, Cadillac, 204 and 203.
Girls team scores: Benzie Central def. TC Christian JV 16-14; TC West def. Glen Lake 28-2; TC Christian def. Cadillac 30-0.
Girls individual scores: Rebekah Burch, TC Christian, 234; Jordan LaFleur, TC West, 223 and 212; Ondrea Ream, TC Central, 186; Brooke Smith, TC Christian, 180; Abigail Dierking, TC West, 173.