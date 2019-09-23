BUCKLEY — The Buckley Bears soccer team is turning some heads early in the season, collecting their 10th win on Monday.
The Bears (10-2, 4-2 Northwest) took down North Bay 5-1 at home and jumped out to a 4-0 lead before halftime.
Gavin Allen sparked the Bears, scoring a hat trick in the first half alone. Luke Frasier tallied three assists and Kallen Wildfong had one.
Wildfong also scored a goal along with Cam Carpenter.
Freshman Tyler Apple made his debut in net and only surrendered one goal, he also saved a penalty kick.
Logan Maleski scored the goal for North Bay off an Owen Irvine assist. Keeper Sam Vukasovich was pelted with shots and made 16 saves for North Bay.
The Bears will head to Kingsley on Wednesday.
SOCCER
Boyne City 1
Elk Rapids 0
Elk Rapids: Jack Spencer 5 saves.
Boyne City: Nic Santina 8 saves; Neels Ronnau G; Daniel Gallo A.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (10-3-2) at Kalkaska, Thursday; Boyne City (8-2-4) at Grayling, Wednesday.
Benzie Central 5
Kingsley 3
Kingsley: Jake Lathrop G; Pablo Herrador G; Kira Sem G.
Benzie Central: Kevin Hubbell 4 G; Cole Burroughs G, A.
Leland 5
Glen Lake 0
Glen Lake: Tucker Brown 12 saves.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (6-3-1, 3-2-1 NWC) hosts North Bay, Wednesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
TCSF sweeps Grayling Invite
Boys team scores: TC St. Francis 19; Mancelona 69; Lake City 106; Grayling DNQ.
TCSF: 1. Thomas Richards 17:06; 3. Zeeland Tarrant 18:09.4; 4. Brenden Endres 18:19.6; 5. Josh Kerr 18:35.1; 6. Carter Thelen 18:35.9.
Mancelona: 2. Tyler McClure 17:57.2; 10. Greg Parsons 19:10.6; 16. Jim Dunne 19:32.8; 17. Ben Palmer 19:44.2; 24. Tommy Palmer 20:42.2.
Grayling: 13. Caden Arredondo 19:18.2; 20. Jeffery Kennedy 20:16.1; 30. Russell Mansfield 21:49.7; 41. Trevor Rokoczy 26:09.8.
Girls teams scores: TC St. Francis 17; Mancelona 62; Grayling 74; Lake City 97.
TCSF: 1. Libby Gorman 19:45.5; 2. Anna Nielson 21:43.4; 3. Abby Chittle 22:09.7; 5. Josie Gorman 22:42.9; 6. Whitney Paulson 23:08.3.
Mancelona: 4. Lexi Newbould 22:20.7; 7. Joi Minier 22:31; 12. Makayla Orman 24:47; 19. Alli Meeder 26:14.7; 20. Kenzy Davis 26:22.3.
Grayling: 9. Cecila Cvitkovich 23:58.9; 10. Katelyn Moore 24:16.3; 13. Sarah Rakoczy 24:53.1; 17. Sophia Rakoczy 25:58; 24. Karlee Wilkerson 27:21.6.
VOLLEYBALL
Elk Rapids 3
GT Academy 0
Elk Rapids def. GTA 25-14, 25-15, 25-17
Elk Rapids: Tori Wilkins 6 kills; Logan Reasoner 5 kills, 2 blocks; Sarah Campbell 3 kills; Ryleigh Yocom 3 kills, 2 aces; Anna Rottman 26 digs; Kate Henderson 2 kills, 13 assists, 4 digs.
GTA: Kaitlyn Watson 3 digs, 10 assists, 3 blocks; Natalie Lasko kill, block, 2 digs; Krina Riebschleger 7 digs, 2 assists; Ashley Killian 2 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs; Michaila Kinney 4 kills, 2 blocks; Angel Zoulek 6 kills, 3 blocks.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (9-4-1, 2-0) host Glen Lake, Thursday.
GOLF
TC West second at Cheboygan meet
Team scores: Harbor Springs 339; TC West 353; Petoskey 376; Cheboygan 409; Cadillac 413; TC Central 450; Alpena 531.
TC West: Anci Dy 72 (medalist); Ava Warren 84; Anna Burley 98; Ainslee Hewitt 99.
Petoskey: Ashley Lamb 83; Maeli Coveyou 93; Brynn Werner 94; Laura Pawlick 106.
Cadillac: Molly Anderson 96; Madi Drabiti 98; Alyvia Peedle 109; Chesni Birgy 110.
TC Central: Grace Maitland 96; Maria Rosingana 99; Sydney Rademacher 117; Sierra Batcha 138.
