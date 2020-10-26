MANTON — Mesick kept up a hot season with a five-set win at Manton.
The Bulldogs improved their volleyball record to 18-1 with the 19-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11 victory Monday.
Shannyn Spencer led Mesick with 12 blocks and four kills., while Kelsey Quiggin added three aces, six blocks and eight kills and Lexy Abraham pitched in 17 assists, two kills and an ace.Other top Bulldogs performances came from Trinity Harris (one ace, seven kills, 10 digs), Grace Quiggin (four kills), Maggie Shermak (13 digs), Kaylee O’Neill (24 digs), Grace Hawk (one ace, one assist, three kills, nine digs) and Kaylee Carson (two aces, one kill, eight digs).
"This was an all out fight, going to five sets," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "There were quite a few times where it was back and forth with the lead. We let Manton jump out ahead on us too many times due to nerves and playing too easy. By the fifth set, the girls looked more relaxed and were playing more like their normal. The girls really laid it all out there at the end and I’m super proud of how the played all the way to the end."
Manton was led by Aysia Taylor (four aces, one kill, 31 assists, 12 digs), Billie Brickheimer (three kills, three blocks, three digs), Brylie Greter (nine digs), Lauren Wilder (four kills, three blocks, 14 digs), Leah Helsel (three aces, five kills, one block, 17 digs), Megan Moffit (three aces, 19 kills, 29 digs) and Taryn Regnerus (seven digs).
"We have one date left in our regular season to try to turn it around," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. We just don’t have quite enough depth to make the amount of hitting errors we have been and stay in a match. This group has made a lot of growth this season and I hope that they haven’t leveled off just yet."
Mesick's lone loss this season came against Traverse City Christian. The Bulldogs travel Wednesday to Buckley.
MORE VOLLEYBALL
Elk Rapids 3
Mancelona 0
Elk Rapids def. Mancelona 25-13, 25-20, 25-22.
Elk Rapids leaders: Nevada Molby 10 kills, 4 blocks; Lili Hoberg 7 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs; Logan Reasoner 5 kills; Morgan Wirtz 4 kills, 6 digs; Grace Mischel 2 aces, 32 digs; Kate Henderson 2 kills, 7 digs, 32 assists.
UP NEXT: The Elks (11-10-2), play in North Bay's quad Wednesday.
Buckley 3
Brethren 0
Buckley leaders: Mira Warren 8 kills, 4 aces; Kyrie Wildfong 17 assists; Briana Schrotenboer 8 kills, 7 aces; Anna Francisco 7 kills, 8 digs.
UP NEXT: The Bears host Mesick, Wednesday.
Forest Area tops Bulldogs, St. Mary
Team scores: Forest Area def. TC Bulldogs 25-13, 25-8; Forest Area def. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 25-21, 27-25.
Forest Area leaders: Maycey Turner 4 aces, 3 kills, 11 digs; Gracie Kimball 9 aces, 5 kills, 5 digs; Madison Morey 4 aces, 5 kills, 5 assists, 6 digs; Emily Norkowski 8 kills, 1 assist, 2 blocks; Breana Kniss 1 ace, 7 kills, 1 dig; Anna Durfee 2 aces, 1 kill, 2 digs; Trinity Nelson 3 assists; Taylor Muth 4 aces, 8 assists, 4 digs; Jersey Patton 2 digs.
UP NEXT: The Warriors travel Wednesday to North Bay's quad.
FOOTBALL
Fans need to buy tickets digitally
Spectators for MHSAA postseason games for football, volleyball and soccer must purchase tickets for entry.
Each school has its own link to purchase tickets. Any tickets left unsold go to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.