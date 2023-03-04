DIVISION 3 QUARTERFINALS
Saturday, March 4
Houghton v. Escanaba at Lakeview Arena, 1 p.m.
Traverse City Bay Reps v. East Grand Rapids at Ferris State University's Ewigleben Arena, 1 p.m.
Flint Powers Catholic v. Detroit Country Day at Suburban Ice Arena, 2:30 p.m.
Ann Arbor Father Gabriel v. Riverview Gabriel Richard at Taylor Sportsplex, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3 SEMIFINALS
Friday, March 10
Houghton-Escanaba winner v. TC Bay Reps-East Grand Rapids winner at USA Hockey Arena, TBA
Flint Powers-Detroit Country Day winner v. Ann Arbor-Riverview winner at USA Hockey Arena, TBA
DIVISION 3 FINALS
Saturday, March 11
State championship game at USA Hockey Arena, 3:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.