DIVISION 3 QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, March 4

Houghton 8, Escanaba 0

East Grand Rapids 3, Traverse City Bay Reps 1

Flint Powers Catholic 4, Detroit Country Day 3

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel v. Riverview Gabriel Richard at Taylor Sportsplex, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3 SEMIFINALS

Friday, March 10

Houghton v. East Grand Rapids USA Hockey Arena, TBA

Flint Powers v. Ann Arbor-Riverview winner at USA Hockey Arena, TBA

DIVISION 3 FINALS

Saturday, March 11

State championship game at USA Hockey Arena, 3:05 p.m.

