DIVISION 3 QUARTERFINALS
Saturday, March 4
Houghton 8, Escanaba 0
East Grand Rapids 3, Traverse City Bay Reps 1
Flint Powers Catholic 4, Detroit Country Day 3
Ann Arbor Father Gabriel v. Riverview Gabriel Richard at Taylor Sportsplex, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3 SEMIFINALS
Friday, March 10
Houghton v. East Grand Rapids USA Hockey Arena, TBA
Flint Powers v. Ann Arbor-Riverview winner at USA Hockey Arena, TBA
DIVISION 3 FINALS
Saturday, March 11
State championship game at USA Hockey Arena, 3:05 p.m.
