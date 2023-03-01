DIVISION 1 at FOREST HILLS CENTRAL

Friday, February 24

Jenison 4, Holland West Ottawa 3

Traverse City West 3, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 2

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 4, Rockford 2

Monday, February 27

Mona Shores 5, Jenison 0

Tuesday, February 28

Forest Hills Central 3, TC West 0

Wednesday, March 1

Finals, Forest Hills Central 3, Mona Shores 1

DIVISION 2 at ALPENA

Friday, February 24

Marquette 11, Lakeshore 0

Alpena 5, Traverse City Central 0

Wednesday, March 1

Finals, Alpena 4, Marquette 3

DIVISION 3 at TRAVERSE CITY ST. FRANCIS

Friday, February 24

Gaylord 5, Petoskey 2

Cadillac 5, Cheboygan 4 (2OT)

Saturday, February 25

Traverse City Bay Reps 8, Gaylord 0

Wednesday, March 1

Finals, Bay Reps 7, Cadillac 1

