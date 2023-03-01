DIVISION 1 at FOREST HILLS CENTRAL
Friday, February 24
Jenison 4, Holland West Ottawa 3
Traverse City West 3, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 2
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 4, Rockford 2
Monday, February 27
Mona Shores 5, Jenison 0
Tuesday, February 28
Forest Hills Central 3, TC West 0
Wednesday, March 1
Finals, Forest Hills Central 3, Mona Shores 1
DIVISION 2 at ALPENA
Friday, February 24
Marquette 11, Lakeshore 0
Alpena 5, Traverse City Central 0
Wednesday, March 1
Finals, Alpena 4, Marquette 3
DIVISION 3 at TRAVERSE CITY ST. FRANCIS
Friday, February 24
Gaylord 5, Petoskey 2
Cadillac 5, Cheboygan 4 (2OT)
Saturday, February 25
Traverse City Bay Reps 8, Gaylord 0
Wednesday, March 1
Finals, Bay Reps 7, Cadillac 1
