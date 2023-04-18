MHSTCA rankings
Division 1
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Troy
3. Bloomfield Hills
4. Clarkston
5. Utica Eisenhower
6. Novi
7. Northville
8. Port Huron Northern
9. Ann Arbor Skyline
T-10. Traverse City Central
T-10. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
2. Birmingham Seaholm
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
4. Portage Central
5. East Grand Rapids
6. Battle Creek Lakeview
7. Byron Center
8. St Joseph
9. Mattawan
10. Birmingham Groves
Division 3
1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
2. Chelsea
3. Detroit Country Day
4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
5. Grand Rapids Christian
6. Bloomfield Hills Marian
7. Stevensville Lakeshore
8. Otsego
9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
T-10. Allegan
T-10. Holland Christian
Division 4
1. Ann Arbor Greenhills
2. Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart
3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4. Jackson Lumen Christi
5. Elk Rapids
6. Wixom St Catherine
7. Niles Brandywine
8. North Muskegon
9. Traverse City St. Francis
10. Grand Rapids West Catholic
