PREP GIRLS SOCCER

MHSSCA Rankings 5/21/23

Division 1

1. Rochester

2. Northville

3. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

4. Hudsonville

5. Troy Athens

6. Okemos

7. Portage Central

8. Belleville

9. Rochester Adams

10. Ann Arbor Huron

11. Midland Dow

12. Utica Eisenhower

13. Grand Blanc

14. Walled Lake Northern

15. Saline

Division 2

1. Spring Lake

2. Bloomfield Hills Marian

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

4. East Grand Rapids

5. Pinckney

6. Trenton

7. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

8. Stevensville Lakeshore

9. Richland Gull Lake

10. Linden

11. Plainwell

12. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

13. Mason

14. St Joseph

15. St Clair

Division 3

1. Hudsonville Unity Christian

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic

3. Elk Rapids

4. Grand Rapids South Christian

5. Williamston

6. Flint Powers Catholic

7. Essexville Garber

8. Warren Regina

9. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

10. Grosse Ile

11. Milan

12. Allegan

13. Boyne City

14. Holland Christian

15. Traverse City St Francis

Division 4

1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

2. North Muskegon

3. Saginaw Valley Lutheran

4. Madison Heights Bishop Foley

5. Plymouth Christian Academy

6. Saginaw Nouvel

7. Kalamazoo Christian

8. Adrian Lenawee Christian

9. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

10. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

11. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

12. Saugatuck

13. Grandville Calvin Christian

14. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker

15. Lansing Christian

deals

tuesday’s transactions

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Sam Plash.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Matt Vogel.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed C Daniel Molinari.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF Justin Thompson and RHP Justin Tymochko.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released RHP Joe Johnson.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released 1b Brock Ephan and RHP Mason McAlister.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released RHP Brendan Smith.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Miami F Jimmy Butler $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Released K Brandon McManus. Signed DT Tyler Lancaster.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jack Campbell to a rookie contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Jadakis Bonds. Released TE Nick Guggemos.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Agreed to terms with RB Austin Ekeler on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived OLB Kenny Willekes. Signed WR Lucky Jackson.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C John Michael Schmitz to a rookie contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Artie Burns. Waived DT Robert Cooper.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed S Ferro Gardner.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux and G Remi Poirier from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

Minor League Hockey

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Promoted Tara Schwinn to manager of marketing and team business services.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined Atlanta United M Luiz Araujo an undisclosed amount for not leaving the field in a timely manner and orderly manner in a match on May 20 against Chicago.

United States National Soccer

United States National Soccer Team — Named Sascha Pilippi interim head coach of the U.S Men’s Futsal National Team.

COLLEGE

ADRIAN — Named Nathan Kronewetter head women’s soccer coach.

CREIGHTON — Named Adam Kessenich assistant women’s volleyball coach.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Andrew Francis assistant men’s basketball coach.

