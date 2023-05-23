PREP GIRLS SOCCER
MHSSCA Rankings 5/21/23
Division 1
1. Rochester
2. Northville
3. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
4. Hudsonville
5. Troy Athens
6. Okemos
7. Portage Central
8. Belleville
9. Rochester Adams
10. Ann Arbor Huron
11. Midland Dow
12. Utica Eisenhower
13. Grand Blanc
14. Walled Lake Northern
15. Saline
Division 2
1. Spring Lake
2. Bloomfield Hills Marian
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
4. East Grand Rapids
5. Pinckney
6. Trenton
7. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
8. Stevensville Lakeshore
9. Richland Gull Lake
10. Linden
11. Plainwell
12. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
13. Mason
14. St Joseph
15. St Clair
Division 3
1. Hudsonville Unity Christian
2. Grand Rapids West Catholic
3. Elk Rapids
4. Grand Rapids South Christian
5. Williamston
6. Flint Powers Catholic
7. Essexville Garber
8. Warren Regina
9. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
10. Grosse Ile
11. Milan
12. Allegan
13. Boyne City
14. Holland Christian
15. Traverse City St Francis
Division 4
1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
2. North Muskegon
3. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
4. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
5. Plymouth Christian Academy
6. Saginaw Nouvel
7. Kalamazoo Christian
8. Adrian Lenawee Christian
9. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
10. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
11. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
12. Saugatuck
13. Grandville Calvin Christian
14. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker
15. Lansing Christian
