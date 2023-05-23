PREP GIRLS SOCCER

MHSSCA Rankings 5/21/23

Division 1

1. Rochester

2. Northville

3. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

4. Hudsonville

5. Troy Athens

6. Okemos

7. Portage Central

8. Belleville

9. Rochester Adams

10. Ann Arbor Huron

11. Midland Dow

12. Utica Eisenhower

13. Grand Blanc

14. Walled Lake Northern

15. Saline

Division 2

1. Spring Lake

2. Bloomfield Hills Marian

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

4. East Grand Rapids

5. Pinckney

6. Trenton

7. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

8. Stevensville Lakeshore

9. Richland Gull Lake

10. Linden

11. Plainwell

12. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

13. Mason

14. St Joseph

15. St Clair

Division 3

1. Hudsonville Unity Christian

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic

3. Elk Rapids

4. Grand Rapids South Christian

5. Williamston

6. Flint Powers Catholic

7. Essexville Garber

8. Warren Regina

9. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

10. Grosse Ile

11. Milan

12. Allegan

13. Boyne City

14. Holland Christian

15. Traverse City St Francis

Division 4

1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

2. North Muskegon

3. Saginaw Valley Lutheran

4. Madison Heights Bishop Foley

5. Plymouth Christian Academy

6. Saginaw Nouvel

7. Kalamazoo Christian

8. Adrian Lenawee Christian

9. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

10. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

11. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

12. Saugatuck

13. Grandville Calvin Christian

14. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker

15. Lansing Christian

