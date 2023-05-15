PREP GIRLS SOCCER

MHSSCA Rankings 5/14/23

Division 1

1. Rochester

2. Northville

3. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

4. Hudsonville

5. Troy Athens

6. Okemos

7. Portage Central

8. Saline

9. Hartland

10. Rochester Adams

11. Belleville

12. Grand Blanc

13. Troy

14. Utica Eisenhower

15. Midland Dow

Division 2

1. Spring Lake

2. Bloomfield Hills Marian

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

4. East Grand Rapids

5. Richland Gull Lake

6. Pinckney

7. Mason

8. Trenton

9. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

10. Stevensville Lakeshore

11. Linden

12. Plainwell

13. St Joseph

14. Hamilton

15. St Clair

Division 3

1. Hudsonville Unity Christian

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic

3. Elk Rapids

4. Grand Rapids South Christian

5. Williamston

6. Flint Powers Catholic

7. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

8. Warren Regina

9. Essexville Garber

10. Milan

11. Grosse Ile

12. Holland Christian

13. Allegan

14. Boyne City

15. Freeland

Division 4

1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

2. North Muskegon

3. Madison Heights Bishop Foley

4. Saginaw Nouvel

5. Saginaw Valley Lutheran

6. Plymouth Christian Academy

7. Kalamazoo Christian

8. Adrian Lenawee Christian

9. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

10. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

11. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker

12. Lansing Christian

13. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

14. Saugatuck

15. Leland

