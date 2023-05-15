PREP GIRLS SOCCER
MHSSCA Rankings 5/14/23
Division 1
1. Rochester
2. Northville
3. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
4. Hudsonville
5. Troy Athens
6. Okemos
7. Portage Central
8. Saline
9. Hartland
10. Rochester Adams
11. Belleville
12. Grand Blanc
13. Troy
14. Utica Eisenhower
15. Midland Dow
Division 2
1. Spring Lake
2. Bloomfield Hills Marian
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
4. East Grand Rapids
5. Richland Gull Lake
6. Pinckney
7. Mason
8. Trenton
9. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
10. Stevensville Lakeshore
11. Linden
12. Plainwell
13. St Joseph
14. Hamilton
15. St Clair
Division 3
1. Hudsonville Unity Christian
2. Grand Rapids West Catholic
3. Elk Rapids
4. Grand Rapids South Christian
5. Williamston
6. Flint Powers Catholic
7. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
8. Warren Regina
9. Essexville Garber
10. Milan
11. Grosse Ile
12. Holland Christian
13. Allegan
14. Boyne City
15. Freeland
Division 4
1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
2. North Muskegon
3. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
4. Saginaw Nouvel
5. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
6. Plymouth Christian Academy
7. Kalamazoo Christian
8. Adrian Lenawee Christian
9. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
10. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
11. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker
12. Lansing Christian
13. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
14. Saugatuck
15. Leland
