DIVISION 1
Tuesday, March 14
Salem (20-6) v. Riverview (23-3) at Lincoln Art and Recreation Center in Ypsilanti, 7 p.m.
Flint Carman-Ainsworth (23-0) v. West Bloomfield (24-2) at Bay City Central, 7 p.m.
Detroit Renaissance (22-1) v. Grosse Pointe North (23-2) at the University of Detroit Mercy, 7 p.m.
Rockford (25-1) v. Holt (22-4) at Robert Quiring Gymnasium in Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 17 at the Breslin Center
Salem-Riverview winner v. Flint Carman-Ainsworth-West Bloomfield winner, noon
Detroit Renaissance-Grosse Pointe North winner v. Rockford-Holt winner, 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center
Championship finals, 12:15 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, March 14
Houghton (21-5) v. Frankenmuth (23-2) at Gaylord, 5 p.m.
Warren Regina (10-12) v. Goodrich (23-3) at the University of Detroit Mercy, 5:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids West Catholic (25-0) v. Holland Christian at Hopkins (19-7), 7 p.m.
Lansing Catholic (21-5) v. Redford Westfield Prep (16-8) at Chelsea, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 17 at the Breslin Center
Houghton-Frankenmuth winner v. Warren Regina-Goodrich winner, 5:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids West Catholic- Holland Christian winner v. Lansing Catholic-Redford Westfield Prep winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center
Championship finals, 6:15 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, March 14
Sandusky (23-3) v. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (20-6) at West Bloomfield, 7 p.m.
Blissfield (25-1) v. Ovid Elsie (22-4) at Springport, 7 p.m.
Elk Rapids (21-3) v. Hemlock (23-3) at Gaylord, 7 p.m.
Hart (23-3) v. Buchanan (23-1) at Bangor, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 16 at the Breslin Center
Sandusky-Madison Heights Bishop Fley winner v. Blissfield-Ovid-Elsie winner, noon
Elk Rapids-Hemlock winner v. Hart-Buchanan winner, 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center
Championship finals, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, March 14
Baraga (21-5) v. Mackinaw City (25-1) at Munising, 6 p.m.
Fowler (19-7) v. Kingston (25-1) at Mt. Morris, 7 p.m.
Glen Lake (23-2) v. St. Charles (24-2) at Ogemaw Heights, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo Hackett (18-8) v. Adrian Lenawee Christian (17-10) at Bellevue, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 16 at the Breslin Center
Baraga-Mackinaw City winner v. Fowler-Kingston winner, 5:30 p.m.
Glen Lake-St. Charles winner v. Kalamazoo Hackett-Adrian Lenawee Christian winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 at the Breslin Center
Championship finals, 10 a.m.
