PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

MHSAA Power Ratings 2/13/23

Division 1

1. Rockford

2. Detroit Renaissance

3. Farmington Hills Mercy

4. West Bloomfield

5. Byron Center

6. Grand Blanc

7. East Kentwood

8. Hudsonville

9. Temperance Bedford

10. Grosse Pointe North

11. Utica Ford

12. Jackson Northwest

13. Riverview

14. North Farmington

15. East Grand Rapids

16. Wayne Memorial

17. Holt

18. Muskegon

19. Rochester

20. Coldwater

Division 2

1. Detroit Edison

2. Escanaba

3. Grand Rapids West Catholic

4. Chelsea

5. Haslett

6. Wixom St Catherine

7. Lake Fenton

8. Frankenmuth

9. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard

10. Redford Westfield Prep

11. Goodrich

12. Vicksburg

13. Houghton

14. North Branch

15. Dearborn Divine Child

16. Grand Rapids Christian

17. Warren Fitzgerald

18. Saginaw Swan Valley

19. Freeland

20. Detroit Country Day

Division 3

1. Buchanan

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep

3. Hancock

4. Traverse City St Francis

5. Blissfield

6. Ovid-Elsie

7. Calumet

8. Hemlock

9. Niles Brandywine

10. Dansville

11. Ithaca

12. Hart

13. Evart

14. Pewamo-Westphalia

15. Lake City

16. Sanford Meridian

17. Watervliet

18. McBain

19. Harbor Springs

20. Elk Rapids

Division 4

1. Kingston

2. Maple City Glen Lake

3. Mackinaw City

4. Fowler

5. Gaylord St Mary

6. Baraga

7. Martin

8. St Charles

9. Pittsford

10. Morenci

11. Indian River Inland Lakes

12. Portland St Patrick

13. Hillman

14. Norway

15. Cedarville

16. Onaway

17. Adrian Lenawee Christian

18. Manistee Catholic Central

19. Brethren

20. Johannesburg-Lewiston

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you