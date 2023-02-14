PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
MHSAA Power Ratings 2/13/23
Division 1
1. Rockford
2. Detroit Renaissance
3. Farmington Hills Mercy
4. West Bloomfield
5. Byron Center
6. Grand Blanc
7. East Kentwood
8. Hudsonville
9. Temperance Bedford
10. Grosse Pointe North
11. Utica Ford
12. Jackson Northwest
13. Riverview
14. North Farmington
15. East Grand Rapids
16. Wayne Memorial
17. Holt
18. Muskegon
19. Rochester
20. Coldwater
Division 2
1. Detroit Edison
2. Escanaba
3. Grand Rapids West Catholic
4. Chelsea
5. Haslett
6. Wixom St Catherine
7. Lake Fenton
8. Frankenmuth
9. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard
10. Redford Westfield Prep
11. Goodrich
12. Vicksburg
13. Houghton
14. North Branch
15. Dearborn Divine Child
16. Grand Rapids Christian
17. Warren Fitzgerald
18. Saginaw Swan Valley
19. Freeland
20. Detroit Country Day
Division 3
1. Buchanan
2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep
3. Hancock
4. Traverse City St Francis
5. Blissfield
6. Ovid-Elsie
7. Calumet
8. Hemlock
9. Niles Brandywine
10. Dansville
11. Ithaca
12. Hart
13. Evart
14. Pewamo-Westphalia
15. Lake City
16. Sanford Meridian
17. Watervliet
18. McBain
19. Harbor Springs
20. Elk Rapids
Division 4
1. Kingston
2. Maple City Glen Lake
3. Mackinaw City
4. Fowler
5. Gaylord St Mary
6. Baraga
7. Martin
8. St Charles
9. Pittsford
10. Morenci
11. Indian River Inland Lakes
12. Portland St Patrick
13. Hillman
14. Norway
15. Cedarville
16. Onaway
17. Adrian Lenawee Christian
18. Manistee Catholic Central
19. Brethren
20. Johannesburg-Lewiston
