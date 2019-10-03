TC CENTRAL at PETOSKEY
RECORDS: TCC (4-1, 2-0 BNC); Petoskey (1-4, 0-1 BNC)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
SERIES: Central leads 20-13
RADIO: AM-580 (TCC)/AM-1340 (Pet)
LAST YEAR: Central won 36-22
BACKGROUND: The Trojans try to spoil Petoskey’s homecoming. The Northmen got in the win column last week with a 19-14 win over Marquette, giving the teams a common opponent. Central beat the Redmen 37-28 in Week Two, also for their first win of the season. With three Big North games remaining (Petoskey, Alpena and Cadillac), the Trojans control their own destiny and would lock up the league if they win out.
FLINT CARMAN-AINSWORTH
at TC WEST
RECORDS: Flint (1-4, 1-2 SVL-Blue); TC West (3-2, 1-1 BNC)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
SERIES: TC West leads 3-0
LAST YEAR: TC West won 19-13
BACKGROUND: The Titans have won all three matchups with the Cavaliers, although none have been blowouts (28-13 in 2008, 20-13 in 2009 and 19-13 last season). West has won three of its last four, including last week’s 37-6 win over Alpena to keep the Wildcats winless all-time against the Titans.
TC ST. FRANCIS at BOYNE CITY
RECORDS: TCSF (3-2, 2-1 NMFL-Legends); Boyne (2-3, 2-0 NMFL-Legends)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
SERIES: TCSF leads 30-10
RADIO/ONLINE: FM-89.8/FM-107.9 (TCSF); www.boyne.k12.mi.us/District/Portal/rsn-live (Boyne)
LAST YEAR: TCSF won 42-6
BACKGROUND: The series record remains lopsided between these two, but they’ve each won four times in their last eight meetings (SF won twice in 2015, then 2016 and ‘18, while Boyne claimed wins in 2012-14 and 2017). The Gladiators tend to win by a lot (average margin of 22.3 in last 4 wins) and the Ramblers seem to take closer games (average margin of 8 over last 4 wins). Boyne won Thursday’s close JV game 22-20.
CADILLAC at GAYLORD
RECORDS: Cadillac (3-2, 1-1 BNC); Gaylord (2-3, 0-2 BNC)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
SERIES: Cadillac leads 17-16
RADIO: FM-93.7 (Cad); FM-101.5 (GHS)
LAST YEAR: Gaylord won 21-12
BACKGROUND: Gaylord is threatening to pull even in the series matchup, and will have home field to help in that cause. Blue Devils back Jacob Cleaver against Cadillac’s Tipp Baker looms as a big matchup on both sides of the ball. The Vikings have already matched the win total of the last two years combined, and are looking to go into next week’s home matchup with TC West on a two-game win streak to boot.
GAYLORD ST. MARY at SUTTONS BAY
RECORDS: St. Mary (5-0); Suttons Bay (5-0, 1-0 MCM8C)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday
SERIES: Suttons Bay leads 3-1
LAST MEETING: St. Mary won 19-0 in 1998
BACKGROUND: One of the better eight-player football games in the state features the Snowbirds against the Norsemen. The Norse are flying high, coming off a big 49-8 win over Brethren (3-2) and 20-14 victory against Onekama (4-1). The Snowbirds must shake off rust, receiving forfeit victories each of the last two weeks.
