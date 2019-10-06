PREP FOOTBALL
Standings
Big North Conference
Team Conf. All
TC Central 3-0 5-1
Cadillac 2-1 4-2
Alpena 2-1 3-3
TC West 1-1 4-2
Gaylord 0-3 2-4
Petoskey 0-2 1-5
Northern Michigan Football Conference-Legends
Team Conf. All
Kingsley 4-0 6-0
St Francis 3-1 4-2
Cheboygan 3-1 3-3
Boyne City 2-1 2-4
Benzie Central 1-3 2-4
Grayling 1-4 2-4
Kalkaska 0-4 0-6
Northern Michigan Football Conference-Leaders
Team Conf. All
Glen Lake 3-0 6-0
Charlevoix 2-0 4-2
Mancelona 2-1 4-2
Elk Rapids 0-3 2-4
Frankfort 0-3 2-4
Northern Michigan Football Conference-Legacy
Team Conf. All
Joburg-Lewiston 2-0 6-0
Harbor Springs 3-0 5-1
St Ignace 2-2 3-3
East Jordan 1-3 1-5
Inland Lakes 0-3 0-6
Highland Conference
Team Conf. All
Beal City 5-0 6-0
Houghton Lake 4-1 4-2
Lake City 3-2 3-3
McBain 3-2 3-3
Evart 2-3 3-3
Pine River 2-3 3-3
Roscommon 1-4 1-5
Manton 0-5 0-6
Lakes 8 Activities Conference
Team Conf. All
Orchard View 3-0 6-0
Muskegon CC 2-1 3-2
Ludington 2-2 4-2
Manistee 1-2 3-3
Musk Heights 0-3 1-5
Independent
Team Overall
Gaylord St. Mary 6-0
Midwest Central MI 8 Player Football Conf-West
Team Conf. All
Onekama 2-0 5-1
Suttons Bay 2-0 5-1
Bellaire 1-2 1-5
Forest Area 0-1 1-3
Central Lake 0-2 1-5
West Michigan D League
Team Conf. All
Mesick 4-0 5-1
Brethren 4-0 4-2
Marion 3-2 3-3
Manistee CC 2-2 2-4
Baldwin 1-3 1-5
Big Rapids Crossroads 1-3 1-5
Bear Lake 0-5 0-6
auto racing
NASCAR-Xfinity Monster Energy Drydene 400 Results
At Dover International Speedway
Dover, Del.
Lap Length: 1 mile
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (2) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, 400.
2. (3) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota, 400.
3. (12) Alex Bowman (P), Chevrolet, 400.
4. (4) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford, 400.
5. (1) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 400.
6. (18) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, 400.
7. (20) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 400.
8. (11) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 400.
9. (9) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 399.
10. (17) Clint Bowyer (P), Ford, 399.
11. (16) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford, 399.
12. (13) Paul Menard, Ford, 398.
13. (6) William Byron (P), Chevrolet, 398.
14. (15) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 398.
15. (8) Erik Jones, Toyota, 398.
16. (19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 398.
17. (7) Aric Almirola, Ford, 398.
18. (27) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 398.
19. (32) Ryan Preece‥, Chevrolet, 396.
20. (26) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 395.
21. (31) Daniel Hemric‥, Chevrolet, 394.
22. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, 393.
23. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 393.
24. (28) Michael McDowell, Ford, 391.
25. (23) Matt Tifft‥, Ford, 390.
26. (30) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 389.
27. (21) David Ragan, Ford, 388.
28. (29) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 385.
29. (33) BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, 382.
30. (36) Joe Nemechek(i), Chevrolet, 381.
31. (34) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 380.
32. (35) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 380.
33. (37) Garrett Smithley(i), Ford, 377.
34. (14) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 375.
35. (10) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, Suspension, 297.
36. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, Engine, 232.
37. (38) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, Handling, 180.
38. (5) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, Engine, 8.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 135.734 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 56 Mins, 49 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.578 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 3 for 17 laps.
Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D. Hamlin (P) 1-11 K. Larson (P) 12 D. Hamlin (P) 13-75 W. Byron (P) 76 J. Johnson 77 K. Busch 78-80 D. Suarez 81 T. Dillon 82 D. Hamlin (P) 83-183 K. Larson (P) 184-185 D. Hamlin (P) 186-228 M. Truex Jr. (P) 229-243 K. Larson (P) 244-321 P. Menard 322-327 K. Larson (P) 328-400.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Denny Hamlin (P) 4 times for 218 laps; Kyle Larson (P) 4 times for 154 laps; Martin Truex Jr. (P) 1 time for 15 laps; Paul Menard 1 time for 6 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 3 laps; William Byron (P) 1 time for 1 lap; Daniel Suarez 1 time for 1 lap; Jimmie Johnson 1 time for 1 lap; Ty Dillon 1 time for 1 lap.
Stage 1 Top Ten: 11,19,42,24,4,88,48,18,20,12
Stage 2 Top Ten: 19,42,11,4,48,88,20,12,2,14
Golf
PGA Tour — Shriners Hospitals for Children Scores
Sunday
At TPC Summerlin
Las Vegas
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,255; Par 71
Final Round
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Kevin Na (500), $1,260,000 68-62-61-70 — 261
Patrick Cantlay (300), $763,000 66-64-63-68 — 261
Pat Perez (190), $483,000 69-64-62-68 — 263
Bryson DeChambeau (115), $294,583 66-68-67-63 — 264
Adam Hadwin (115), $294,583 67-66-68-63 — 264
Brian Stuard (115), $294,583 65-65-67-67 — 264
Brian Gay (88), $227,500 65-69-64-67 — 265
Webb Simpson (88), $227,500 67-66-64-68 — 265
Joel Dahmen (73), $183,750 70-64-67-65 — 266
Tony Finau (73), $183,750 68-68-62-68 — 266
Lucas Glover (73), $183,750 67-63-66-70 — 266
Denny McCarthy (73), $183,750 69-66-63-68 — 266
Cameron Smith (57), $137,083 69-64-69-65 — 267
Luke List (57), $137,083 70-66-63-68 — 267
Ryan Moore (57), $137,083 69-64-65-69 — 267
Hideki Matsuyama (52), $117,250 68-67-68-65 — 268
Xinjun Zhang (52), $117,250 70-65-67-66 — 268
Chesson Hadley (39), $75,377 68-66-69-66 — 269
Brian Harman (39), $75,377 64-71-68-66 — 269
Matthew Wolff (39), $75,377 67-69-68-65 — 269
Daniel Berger (39), $75,377 66-67-69-67 — 269
Matt Every (39), $75,377 70-66-67-66 — 269
Lanto Griffin (39), $75,377 67-65-67-70 — 269
Matthew NeSmith (39), $75,377 67-68-65-69 — 269
Andrew Putnam (39), $75,377 68-66-67-68 — 269
Sam Ryder (39), $75,377 65-67-64-73 — 269
Adam Schenk (39), $75,377 66-69-65-69 — 269
Kristoffer Ventura (39), $75,377 69-66-65-69 — 269
Beau Hossler (24), $43,900 67-65-71-67 — 270
Matt Jones (24), $43,900 68-63-69-70 — 270
Sung Kang (24), $43,900 71-63-68-68 — 270
Brendan Steele (24), $43,900 68-69-68-65 — 270
Ben Taylor (24), $43,900 67-67-69-67 — 270
Nick Taylor (24), $43,900 63-69-69-69 — 270
Kevin Tway (24), $43,900 68-69-67-66 — 270
Jack Trent 67-69-66-68 — 270
Aaron Baddeley (17), $33,320 67-69-65-70 — 271
Russell Henley (17), $33,320 68-68-66-69 — 271
Maverick McNealy (17), $33,320 65-69-69-68 — 271
Carlos Ortiz (17), $33,320 70-65-67-69 — 271
Ryan Palmer (17), $33,320 70-66-67-68 — 271
Mark Hubbard (12), $25,550 68-69-66-69 — 272
Patton Kizzire (12), $25,550 66-67-70-69 — 272
Collin Morikawa (12), $25,550 67-66-67-72 — 272
Doc Redman (12), $25,550 70-67-65-70 — 272
Adam Scott (12), $25,550 66-67-65-74 — 272
Robby Shelton (12), $25,550 69-68-67-68 — 272
John Huh (8), $18,330 66-71-68-68 — 273
Russell Knox (8), $18,330 68-67-65-73 — 273
Martin Laird (8), $18,330 68-65-71-69 — 273
Brandt Snedeker (8), $18,330 67-70-68-68 — 273
Kyle Stanley (8), $18,330 71-66-66-70 — 273
Chris Stroud (8), $18,330 67-68-67-71 — 273
Harold Varner III (8), $18,330 68-67-66-72 — 273
Bronson Burgoon (6), $16,240 66-68-69-71 — 274
Jim Furyk (6), $16,240 68-66-70-70 — 274
Fabian Gomez (6), $16,240 69-67-68-70 — 274
Si Woo Kim (6), $16,240 71-64-70-69 — 274
Scott Stallings (6), $16,240 67-65-72-70 — 274
Gary Woodland (6), $16,240 69-65-71-69 — 274
Phil Mickelson (5), $15,750 65-69-74-67 — 275
Nate Lashley (5), $15,610 67-68-70-71 — 276
Jason Kokrak (4), $15,260 70-67-73-67 — 277
Troy Merritt (4), $15,260 66-68-68-75 — 277
John Oda, $15,260 69-66-74-68 — 277
Peter Uihlein (4), $15,260 68-69-70-70 — 277
Chase Koepka, $14,910 66-69-75-68 — 278
James Hahn (3), $14,700 67-69-71-72 — 279
Charles Howell III (3), $14,700 69-68-66-76 — 279
Keegan Bradley (3), $14,490 69-68-69-74 — 280
Talor Gooch (3), $14,280 71-66-73-71 — 281
Danny Lee (3), $14,280 69-68-71-73 — 281
Bo Hoag (3), $14,070 67-70-70-75 — 282
Charley Hoffman (3), $13,860 70-67-67-79 — 283
Scottie Scheffler (3), $13,860 67-67-74-75 — 283
Isaiah Salinda, $13,650 69-68-72-79 — 288
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.