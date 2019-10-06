TCC football pic web only
Standings

Big North Conference

Team Conf. All

TC Central 3-0 5-1

Cadillac 2-1 4-2

Alpena 2-1 3-3

TC West 1-1 4-2

Gaylord 0-3 2-4

Petoskey 0-2 1-5

Northern Michigan Football Conference-Legends

Team Conf. All

Kingsley 4-0 6-0

St Francis 3-1 4-2

Cheboygan 3-1 3-3

Boyne City 2-1 2-4

Benzie Central 1-3 2-4

Grayling 1-4 2-4

Kalkaska 0-4 0-6

Northern Michigan Football Conference-Leaders

Team Conf. All

Glen Lake 3-0 6-0

Charlevoix 2-0 4-2

Mancelona 2-1 4-2

Elk Rapids 0-3 2-4

Frankfort 0-3 2-4

Northern Michigan Football Conference-Legacy

Team Conf. All

Joburg-Lewiston 2-0 6-0

Harbor Springs 3-0 5-1

St Ignace 2-2 3-3

East Jordan 1-3 1-5

Inland Lakes 0-3 0-6

Highland Conference

Team Conf. All

Beal City 5-0 6-0

Houghton Lake 4-1 4-2

Lake City 3-2 3-3

McBain 3-2 3-3

Evart 2-3 3-3

Pine River 2-3 3-3

Roscommon 1-4 1-5

Manton 0-5 0-6

Lakes 8 Activities Conference

Team Conf. All

Orchard View 3-0 6-0

Muskegon CC 2-1 3-2

Ludington 2-2 4-2

Manistee 1-2 3-3

Musk Heights 0-3 1-5

Independent

Team Overall

Gaylord St. Mary 6-0

Midwest Central MI 8 Player Football Conf-West

Team Conf. All

Onekama 2-0 5-1

Suttons Bay 2-0 5-1

Bellaire 1-2 1-5

Forest Area 0-1 1-3

Central Lake 0-2 1-5

West Michigan D League

Team Conf. All

Mesick 4-0 5-1

Brethren 4-0 4-2

Marion 3-2 3-3

Manistee CC 2-2 2-4

Baldwin 1-3 1-5

Big Rapids Crossroads 1-3 1-5

Bear Lake 0-5 0-6

NASCAR-Xfinity Monster Energy Drydene 400 Results

At Dover International Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap Length: 1 mile

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (2) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, 400.

2. (3) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota, 400.

3. (12) Alex Bowman (P), Chevrolet, 400.

4. (4) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford, 400.

5. (1) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 400.

6. (18) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, 400.

7. (20) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 400.

8. (11) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 400.

9. (9) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 399.

10. (17) Clint Bowyer (P), Ford, 399.

11. (16) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford, 399.

12. (13) Paul Menard, Ford, 398.

13. (6) William Byron (P), Chevrolet, 398.

14. (15) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 398.

15. (8) Erik Jones, Toyota, 398.

16. (19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 398.

17. (7) Aric Almirola, Ford, 398.

18. (27) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 398.

19. (32) Ryan Preece‥, Chevrolet, 396.

20. (26) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 395.

21. (31) Daniel Hemric‥, Chevrolet, 394.

22. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, 393.

23. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 393.

24. (28) Michael McDowell, Ford, 391.

25. (23) Matt Tifft‥, Ford, 390.

26. (30) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 389.

27. (21) David Ragan, Ford, 388.

28. (29) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 385.

29. (33) BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, 382.

30. (36) Joe Nemechek(i), Chevrolet, 381.

31. (34) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 380.

32. (35) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 380.

33. (37) Garrett Smithley(i), Ford, 377.

34. (14) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 375.

35. (10) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, Suspension, 297.

36. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, Engine, 232.

37. (38) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, Handling, 180.

38. (5) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, Engine, 8.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 135.734 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 56 Mins, 49 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.578 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 17 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D. Hamlin (P) 1-11 K. Larson (P) 12 D. Hamlin (P) 13-75 W. Byron (P) 76 J. Johnson 77 K. Busch 78-80 D. Suarez 81 T. Dillon 82 D. Hamlin (P) 83-183 K. Larson (P) 184-185 D. Hamlin (P) 186-228 M. Truex Jr. (P) 229-243 K. Larson (P) 244-321 P. Menard 322-327 K. Larson (P) 328-400.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Denny Hamlin (P) 4 times for 218 laps; Kyle Larson (P) 4 times for 154 laps; Martin Truex Jr. (P) 1 time for 15 laps; Paul Menard 1 time for 6 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 3 laps; William Byron (P) 1 time for 1 lap; Daniel Suarez 1 time for 1 lap; Jimmie Johnson 1 time for 1 lap; Ty Dillon 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage 1 Top Ten: 11,19,42,24,4,88,48,18,20,12

Stage 2 Top Ten: 19,42,11,4,48,88,20,12,2,14

PGA Tour — Shriners Hospitals for Children Scores

Sunday

At TPC Summerlin

Las Vegas

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,255; Par 71

Final Round

Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Kevin Na (500), $1,260,000 68-62-61-70 — 261

Patrick Cantlay (300), $763,000 66-64-63-68 — 261

Pat Perez (190), $483,000 69-64-62-68 — 263

Bryson DeChambeau (115), $294,583 66-68-67-63 — 264

Adam Hadwin (115), $294,583 67-66-68-63 — 264

Brian Stuard (115), $294,583 65-65-67-67 — 264

Brian Gay (88), $227,500 65-69-64-67 — 265

Webb Simpson (88), $227,500 67-66-64-68 — 265

Joel Dahmen (73), $183,750 70-64-67-65 — 266

Tony Finau (73), $183,750 68-68-62-68 — 266

Lucas Glover (73), $183,750 67-63-66-70 — 266

Denny McCarthy (73), $183,750 69-66-63-68 — 266

Cameron Smith (57), $137,083 69-64-69-65 — 267

Luke List (57), $137,083 70-66-63-68 — 267

Ryan Moore (57), $137,083 69-64-65-69 — 267

Hideki Matsuyama (52), $117,250 68-67-68-65 — 268

Xinjun Zhang (52), $117,250 70-65-67-66 — 268

Chesson Hadley (39), $75,377 68-66-69-66 — 269

Brian Harman (39), $75,377 64-71-68-66 — 269

Matthew Wolff (39), $75,377 67-69-68-65 — 269

Daniel Berger (39), $75,377 66-67-69-67 — 269

Matt Every (39), $75,377 70-66-67-66 — 269

Lanto Griffin (39), $75,377 67-65-67-70 — 269

Matthew NeSmith (39), $75,377 67-68-65-69 — 269

Andrew Putnam (39), $75,377 68-66-67-68 — 269

Sam Ryder (39), $75,377 65-67-64-73 — 269

Adam Schenk (39), $75,377 66-69-65-69 — 269

Kristoffer Ventura (39), $75,377 69-66-65-69 — 269

Beau Hossler (24), $43,900 67-65-71-67 — 270

Matt Jones (24), $43,900 68-63-69-70 — 270

Sung Kang (24), $43,900 71-63-68-68 — 270

Brendan Steele (24), $43,900 68-69-68-65 — 270

Ben Taylor (24), $43,900 67-67-69-67 — 270

Nick Taylor (24), $43,900 63-69-69-69 — 270

Kevin Tway (24), $43,900 68-69-67-66 — 270

Jack Trent 67-69-66-68 — 270

Aaron Baddeley (17), $33,320 67-69-65-70 — 271

Russell Henley (17), $33,320 68-68-66-69 — 271

Maverick McNealy (17), $33,320 65-69-69-68 — 271

Carlos Ortiz (17), $33,320 70-65-67-69 — 271

Ryan Palmer (17), $33,320 70-66-67-68 — 271

Mark Hubbard (12), $25,550 68-69-66-69 — 272

Patton Kizzire (12), $25,550 66-67-70-69 — 272

Collin Morikawa (12), $25,550 67-66-67-72 — 272

Doc Redman (12), $25,550 70-67-65-70 — 272

Adam Scott (12), $25,550 66-67-65-74 — 272

Robby Shelton (12), $25,550 69-68-67-68 — 272

John Huh (8), $18,330 66-71-68-68 — 273

Russell Knox (8), $18,330 68-67-65-73 — 273

Martin Laird (8), $18,330 68-65-71-69 — 273

Brandt Snedeker (8), $18,330 67-70-68-68 — 273

Kyle Stanley (8), $18,330 71-66-66-70 — 273

Chris Stroud (8), $18,330 67-68-67-71 — 273

Harold Varner III (8), $18,330 68-67-66-72 — 273

Bronson Burgoon (6), $16,240 66-68-69-71 — 274

Jim Furyk (6), $16,240 68-66-70-70 — 274

Fabian Gomez (6), $16,240 69-67-68-70 — 274

Si Woo Kim (6), $16,240 71-64-70-69 — 274

Scott Stallings (6), $16,240 67-65-72-70 — 274

Gary Woodland (6), $16,240 69-65-71-69 — 274

Phil Mickelson (5), $15,750 65-69-74-67 — 275

Nate Lashley (5), $15,610 67-68-70-71 — 276

Jason Kokrak (4), $15,260 70-67-73-67 — 277

Troy Merritt (4), $15,260 66-68-68-75 — 277

John Oda, $15,260 69-66-74-68 — 277

Peter Uihlein (4), $15,260 68-69-70-70 — 277

Chase Koepka, $14,910 66-69-75-68 — 278

James Hahn (3), $14,700 67-69-71-72 — 279

Charles Howell III (3), $14,700 69-68-66-76 — 279

Keegan Bradley (3), $14,490 69-68-69-74 — 280

Talor Gooch (3), $14,280 71-66-73-71 — 281

Danny Lee (3), $14,280 69-68-71-73 — 281

Bo Hoag (3), $14,070 67-70-70-75 — 282

Charley Hoffman (3), $13,860 70-67-67-79 — 283

Scottie Scheffler (3), $13,860 67-67-74-75 — 283

Isaiah Salinda, $13,650 69-68-72-79 — 288

