AP Rankings
Division 1
School Total Points
1. Rockford (4) (8-0) 49
2. Belleville (1) (7-1) 43
3. Saline (8-0) 39
4. Grand Blanc (8-0) 34
5. Rochester Adams (8-0) 32
6. West Bloomfield (7-1) 24
7. Clarkston (7-1) 20
8. Brownstown Woodhaven (8-0) 13
(tie) Romeo (7-1) 13
10. Hartland (7-1) 6
Others receiving votes: Ann Arbor Huron 1. Dearborn Fordson 1
Division 2
1. Warren De La Salle (5) (7-0) 50
2. South Lyon (8-0) 43
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (7-1) 37
4. Traverse City Central (7-1) 36
5. Caledonia (7-1) 34
6. Muskegon Mona Shores (6-2) 24
7. Livonia Churchill (6-2) 15
8. Portage Central (6-2) 14
9. Temperance Bedford (6-2) 8
10. Bay City Western (6-2) 6
Others receiving votes: Dexter 3. East Lansing 2. Byron Center 2. Grosse Pointe South 1
Division 3
1. Detroit King (5) (7-1) 50
2. DeWitt (7-1) 44
3. Mount Pleasant (8-0) 41
4. Muskegon (7-1) 35
5. Riverview (8-0) 28
6. River Rouge (5-2) 27
7. Cedar Springs (6-2) 13
8. Zeeland West (6-2) 11
9. Gibraltar Carlson (7-1) 6
10. Haslett (6-2) 5
Others receiving votes: Allen Park 4. Mason 4. Harper Woods 3. Marquette 3. Warren Fitzgerald 1
Division 4
1. Chelsea (4) (8-0) 49
2. Edwardsburg (1) (8-0) 44
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (8-0) 42
4. Whitehall (7-1) 34
5. Croswell-Lexington (7-1) 28
6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-1) 22
7. Vicksburg (7-1) 19
8. Cadillac (6-2) 12
9. Lake Fenton (7-1) 10
10. Freeland (7-1) 9
Others receiving votes: Spring Lake 5. Livonia Clarenceville 1
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98
New England 2 4 0 .333 125 127
N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121
Miami 1 5 0 .167 99 177
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 166 161
Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 139 131
Houston 1 5 0 .167 92 172
Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 170 123
Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 148 111
Cleveland 3 3 0 .500 156 151
Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150
Las Vegas 4 2 0 .667 147 144
Denver 3 3 0 .500 126 110
Kansas City 3 3 0 .500 185 176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146
Phila. 2 4 0 .333 137 152
Washington 2 4 0 .333 136 186
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 114 177
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91
Carolina 3 3 0 .500 143 121
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 144 136
Chicago 3 3 0 .500 98 124
Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137
Detroit 0 6 0 .000 109 172
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 6 0 0 1.000 194 109
L.A. Rams 5 1 0 .833 179 127
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119
Seattle 2 4 0 .333 140 149