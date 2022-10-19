PREP FOOTBALL

Playoff Point Rankings

11-PLAYER DIVISION 1

1. Belleville, 8-0, 79.875

2. Macomb Dakota, 8-0, 79.643

3. Brighton, 8-0, 79.500

3. Rockford, 8-0, 79.500

5. Caledonia, 8-0, 78.875

6. West Bloomfield, 7-1, 75.875

7. Clarkston, 6-2, 75.750

8. Lapeer, 7-1, 74.000

9. Davison, 7-1, 73.375

10. Rochester Adams, 7-1, 72.875

11. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, 6-2, 71.500

12. Romeo, 6-2, 70.000

13. Northville, 7-1, 69.875

14. Grandville, 6-2, 68.375

15. Utica Eisenhower, 6-2, 66.750

16. Southfield Arts & Technology, 6-2, 65.625

17. Saline, 6-2, 64.125

18. Detroit Catholic Central, 6-2, 63.504

19. Dearborn, 6-2, 61.750

20. Novi, 5-3, 61.500

21. Troy, 6-2, 61.250

22. Holt, 5-3, 59.714

23. Ann Arbor Huron, 5-3, 59.667

24. East Kentwood, 5-3, 58.018

25. Hartland, 5-3, 57.750

26. Grand Ledge, 6-2, 56.714

27. Brownstown Woodhaven, 6-2, 55.804

28. Grand Blanc, 4-4, 52.125

29. Detroit Cass Tech, 5-3, 51.679

30. Lake Orion, 4-4, 50.500

31. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, 4-4, 49.625

32. Livonia Stevenson, 4-4, 49.000

33. New Baltimore Anchor Bay, 3-5, 48.125

34. Rochester, 4-4, 46.125

35. Holland West Ottawa, 3-5, 45.000

36. Howell, 3-5, 43.500

37. Westland John Glenn, 3-5, 43.000

38. Monroe, 3-5, 42.750

39. Troy Athens, 4-4, 42.625

40. Jenison, 2-6, 41.375

11-PLAYER DIVISION 2

1. Dexter, 8-0, 80.042

2. Birmingham Seaholm, 7-1, 71.250

3. Livonia Franklin, 7-1, 70.750

4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 8-0, 69.500

5. Muskegon Mona Shores, 7-1, 67.125

6. Midland, 7-1, 66.750

7. Temperance Bedford, 7-2, 65.528

8. Warren De La Salle Collegiate, 7-1, 65.375

9. Roseville, 6-2, 64.875

10. Battle Creek Central, 7-1, 64.107

11. Waterford Mott, 6-2, 63.625

12. Byron Center, 6-2, 63.500

13. Port Huron Northern, 7-1, 60.500

14. Farmington, 6-2, 60.000

15. Saginaw Heritage, 6-2, 59.500

16. Grosse Pointe South, 5-3, 58.875

16. South Lyon East, 6-2, 58.875

18. South Lyon, 6-2, 58.607

19. East Lansing, 6-2, 57.964

20. Port Huron, 6-2, 55.500

21. Swartz Creek, 6-2, 55.250

21. Traverse City Central, 4-4, 55.250

23. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, 5-3, 52.000

24. Dearborn Heights Crestwood, 6-2, 51.500

25. Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse, 4-4, 50.500

26. Portage Northern, 5-3, 50.357

27. St Clair Shores Lakeview, 5-3, 50.125

28. White Lake Lakeland, 4-4, 49.875

29. Warren Cousino, 5-3, 48.250

29. Warren Mott, 4-4, 48.250

31. Milford, 4-4, 47.875

32. Birmingham Groves, 5-3, 47.750

33. Ypsilanti Lincoln, 3-5, 44.625

34. Portage Central, 3-5, 44.607

35. Ferndale, 4-4, 44.375

36. North Farmington, 2-6, 43.750

37. Bay City Western, 4-4, 43.000

38. Detroit U-D Jesuit, 4-4, 42.286

39. Harper Woods, 3-5, 41.375

40. Midland Dow, 3-5, 39.375

11-PLAYER DIVISION 3

1. Walled Lake Western, 7-1, 72.750

2. Mount Pleasant, 7-1, 67.625

3. Trenton, 7-1, 66.750

4. Mason, 8-0, 65.500

5. Gibraltar Carlson, 7-1, 64.250

6. St. Joseph, 7-1, 63.232

7. Grosse Pointe North, 8-0, 62.875

8. Zeeland West, 7-1, 62.625

9. Muskegon, 6-2, 61.250

10. Fenton, 6-2, 58.875

11. Linden, 5-3, 56.125

13. Southgate Anderson, 5-3, 53.750

14. DeWitt, 5-3, 52.000

15. River Rouge, 5-2, 51.917

16. Haslett, 6-2, 51.125

16. Lowell, 5-3, 51.125

18. Cadillac, 5-3, 50.375

19. Auburn Hills Avondale, 5-3, 49.875

20. Coopersville, 5-3, 49.250

21. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice, 3-4, 48.000

22. Jackson, 4-4, 46.625

23. Allen Park, 4-4, 46.607

24. East Grand Rapids, 3-5, 45.875

25. Parma Western, 5-3, 45.661

26. Holly, 4-4, 45.500

27. Cedar Springs, 4-4, 44.607

28. Detroit Henry Ford, 5-3, 44.399

29. Detroit Renaissance, 4-4, 44.274

30. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore, 4-4, 43.125

31. Lansing Waverly, 4-4, 43.089

32. Gaylord, 5-3, 43.000

33. Sparta, 5-3, 42.625

34. New Boston Huron, 5-3, 42.250

35. Sturgis, 5-3, 41.750

36. Stevensville Lakeshore, 3-5, 40.857

37. Sault Ste. Marie, 5-3, 39.625

38. Grand Rapids Northview, 3-5, 35.250

PREP FOOTBALL

39. Zeeland East, 2-6, 34.875

40. Richland Gull Lake, 3-5, 34.500

11-PLAYER DIVISION 4

1. Whitehall, 9-0, 64.097

2. Grand Rapids South Christian, 8-0, 62.250

3. Tecumseh, 8-0, 62.125

4. Goodrich, 7-1, 60.750

5. Redford Union, 8-0, 60.375

6. Riverview, 8-0, 59.875

7. Hastings, 7-1, 58.819

8. Edwardsburg, 7-1, 58.625

9. North Branch, 7-1, 53.917

10. Charlotte, 7-1, 52.875

11. Chelsea, 5-3, 51.458

12. Freeland, 7-1, 50.250

13. Dearborn Divine Child, 6-2, 50.125

14. Hudsonville Unity Christian, 5-3, 50.069

15. Fruitport, 6-2, 49.750

16. Madison Heights Lamphere, 6-2, 49.125

17. Ada Forest Hills Eastern, 6-2, 48.375

18. Croswell-Lexington, 6-2, 46.375

19. Ludington, 6-2, 46.194

20. Ortonville Brandon, 5-3, 45.750

21. Three Rivers, 5-3, 45.625

22. Garden City, 5-3, 45.250

23. Vicksburg, 4-4, 44.875

24. Carleton Airport, 6-2, 44.500

25. Livonia Clarenceville, 5-3, 43.750

26. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 3-5, 43.625

27. Marysville, 5-3, 42.768

28. Big Rapids, 6-2, 41.000

28. Paw Paw, 4-4, 41.000

30. Grand Rapids Christian, 3-5, 40.750

31. Niles, 4-4, 40.375

32. Adrian, 4-4, 39.875

32. Wayland, 4-4, 39.875

34. Lake Fenton, 3-5, 38.625

35. Marshall, 4-4, 38.000

36. Detroit East English, 4-4, 36.667

37. Lansing Sexton, 4-4, 36.339

38. Center Line, 5-3, 35.768

39. Allendale, 3-5, 35.000

40. Fremont, 4-4, 34.569

11-PLAYER DIVISION 5

1. Frankenmuth, 8-0, 59.875

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 7-1, 59.875

3. Corunna, 7-1, 59.500

4. Marine City, 7-1, 57.125

5. Muskegon Oakridge, 7-1, 56.194

6. Portland, 7-1, 55.750

7. Armada, 7-1, 55.625

8. Belding, 7-1, 53.875

9. Kingsford, 6-2, 51.083

10. Williamston, 6-2, 49.500

11. Gladwin, 8-0, 48.500

12. Detroit Country Day, 5-2, 46.679

13. Berrien Springs, 6-1, 45.732

14. Romulus Summit Academy North, 6-2, 45.250

15. Flat Rock, 5-3, 45.125

16. Kingsley, 6-2, 45.000

17. Howard City Tri County, 7-1, 42.875

18. Dundee, 6-2, 42.750

18. Saginaw Swan Valley, 5-3, 42.750

20. St. Clair Shores South Lake, 6-2, 42.500

21. Olivet, 6-2, 41.750

22. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 5-3, 41.000

23. Hopkins, 5-3, 40.875

24. Flint Hamady, 7-1, 40.839

25. Ogemaw Heights, 6-2, 40.125

26. Detroit Denby, 5-3, 39.988

27. Shepherd, 6-2, 39.250

28. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, 4-4, 38.524

29. Essexville Garber, 5-3, 38.250

30. Detroit Southeastern, 5-3, 36.696

31. Yale, 4-4, 36.375

32. Lake Odessa Lakewood, 6-2, 36.125

33. Birch Run, 4-4, 35.125

34. Benton Harbor, 4-4, 34.732

35. Grosse Ile, 4-4, 34.250

36. Richmond, 3-5, 34.125

37. Flint Powers Catholic, 3-5, 33.161

38. Whitmore Lake, 6-2, 31.625

39. Midland Bullock Creek, 4-4, 31.429

40. Macomb Lutheran North, 3-5, 30.875

11-PLAYER DIVISION 6

1. Grand Rapids West Catholic, 7-1, 61.750

2. Almont, 6-2, 52.167

3. Gladstone, 6-2, 51.125

4. Ecorse, 8-0, 50.738

6. Constantine, 7-1, 48.125

6. Durand, 8-0, 48.125

8. Reed City, 7-1, 48.000

9. Clinton, 8-0, 47.750

10. Negaunee, 8-0, 47.139

11. Warren Michigan Collegiate, 7-1, 46.536

12. Buchanan, 7-1, 45.054

13. Standish-Sterling, 7-0, 44.946

14. Millington, 7-1, 44.804

15. Boyne City, 8-0, 44.750

16. Detroit Voyageur College Prep, 6-2, 41.000

17. Ovid-Elsie, 6-2, 40.000

18. Kent City, 6-2, 37.250

19. Clare, 5-3, 36.875

20. Manistee, 5-3, 35.819

21. Muskegon Catholic Central, 6-2, 35.500

22. Watervliet, 5-3, 35.232

23. Menominee, 4-4, 34.792

24. Detroit Northwestern, 5-3, 34.292

25. Elk Rapids, 6-2, 34.250

26. Calumet, 5-3, 34.014

27. Montague, 3-5, 33.944

28. Houghton, 5-3, 33.764

29. Sanford Meridian, 5-3, 33.250

30. Lansing Catholic, 3-5, 33.000

31. Laingsburg, 6-2, 32.500

32. Dearborn Heights Robichaud, 3-5, 30.500

33. Detroit Pershing, 4-4, 30.321

34. Parchment, 4-4, 30.179

35. Clawson, 4-4, 30.143

36. Lutheran Westland, 5-3, 29.750

36. Stockbridge, 5-3, 29.750

38. Remus Chippewa Hills, 3-5, 29.375

39. Ida, 3-5, 28.500

PREP FOOTBALL

40. Hillsdale, 3-5, 28.482

11-PLAYER DIVISION 7

1. Traverse City St. Francis, 8-0, 53.250

2. Detroit Central, 8-0, 51.113

3. Hudson, 8-0, 47.750

4. Jackson Lumen Christi, 5-3, 47.000

5. Ithaca, 7-1, 39.804

6. North Muskegon, 7-1, 39.500

7. Lawton, 6-2, 39.232

8. Napoleon, 8-0, 38.750

9. Charlevoix, 7-1, 38.500

10. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker, 8-0, 38.125

11. Union City, 7-1, 36.750

12. New Lothrop, 6-2, 36.625

13. Schoolcraft, 6-3, 35.716

14. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, 3-5, 34.375

15. Bad Axe, 6-3, 34.083

16. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, 6-2, 34.000

17. Pewamo-Westphalia, 5-3, 33.375

18. Delton Kellogg, 4-4, 32.792

19. Homer, 6-2, 32.625

20. Montrose, 5-3, 32.250

21. Ravenna, 5-3, 31.625

22. Manchester, 5-3, 31.500

23. Cass City, 5-3, 30.375

24. Grass Lake, 5-3, 30.250

25. Benzie Central, 3-5, 28.071

26. Lake City, 5-3, 27.500

27. Bath, 5-3, 27.321

28. Niles Brandywine, 4-4, 27.107

29. Erie Mason, 5-3, 26.500

30. L’Anse, 4-4, 26.264

31. Burton Bendle, 4-4, 26.161

32. Jonesville, 4-4, 25.125

33. Perry, 3-5, 23.875

34. Leslie, 2-6, 23.125

35. Beaverton, 2-6, 23.000

36. Detroit Loyola, 1-7, 22.661

37. Hanover-Horton, 2-6, 20.875

38. Sandusky, 2-6, 20.667

39. Galesburg-Augusta, 2-5, 20.577

40. Harrison, 2-6, 20.125

11-PLAYER DIVISION 8

1. Iron Mountain, 7-1, 44.764

2. Ottawa Lake Whiteford, 8-0, 44.250

3. Ubly, 8-0, 40.000

4. Beal City, 8-0, 38.625

5. Marine City Cardinal Mooney, 7-1, 38.250

6. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 7-1, 37.875

7. Harbor Beach, 7-1, 35.875

8. Fowler, 7-1, 35.375

9. Riverview Gabriel Richard, 5-3, 35.125

10. Evart, 7-1, 34.375

11. Reading, 6-2, 33.625

12. St. Ignace, 6-2, 33.375

13. Mount Clemens, 7-1, 32.613

14. Frankfort, 7-1, 32.250

15. Centreville, 6-2, 31.970

16. Bark River-Harris, 6-2, 31.125

17. Saginaw Nouvel, 5-3, 30.964

18. Carson City-Crystal, 7-1, 30.250

19. Clarkston Everest Collegiate, 5-3, 29.214

20. Decatur, 5-3, 29.036

20. White Pigeon, 5-3, 29.036

22. Ishpeming, 4-4, 28.847

23. White Cloud, 6-2, 28.750

24. Flint Beecher, 4-3, 28.536

25. Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech, 6-2, 28.488

26. Detroit Leadership Academy, 3-5, 28.167

27. Addison, 4-4, 25.875

27. McBain, 4-4, 25.875

29. Marlette, 4-4, 25.750

30. East Jordan, 4-4, 25.250

31. Detroit Community, 4-4, 24.292

32. Petersburg Summerfield, 4-4, 24.125

33. Vassar, 4-4, 23.917

34. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian, 3-5, 23.250

35. Dansville, 3-5, 20.250

35. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest, 3-5, 20.250

37. Unionville-Sebewaing, 2-6, 20.167

38. Manton, 3-5, 19.625

39. Burton Bentley, 3-5, 19.286

40. Maple City Glen Lake, 3-5, 18.875

8-PLAYER DIVISION 1

1. Munising, 8-0, 37.375

2. Martin, 7-1, 37.250

3. Merrill, 8-0, 36.250

3. Rogers City, 8-0, 36.250

5. Kingston, 8-0, 34.375

6. Brown City, 7-1, 33.875

7. Newberry, 7-1, 32.804

8. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, 7-1, 31.625

9. Norway, 6-2, 31.083

10. Adrian Lenawee Christian, 6-2, 30.750

11. Breckenridge, 6-2, 30.375

11. Gobles, 6-2, 30.375

13. Tekonsha, 7-1, 29.643

14. Rudyard, 5-3, 28.161

15. Fulton, 6-2, 28.125

16. Indian River Inland Lakes, 5-3, 28.054

17. Deckerville, 5-3, 27.625

18. Pickford, 5-3, 27.411

19. Mesick, 5-3, 26.607

20. Marcellus, 5-3, 26.500

21. Britton Deerfield, 5-3, 26.232

22. Manistee Catholic Central, 5-3, 25.857

23. Battle Creek St. Philip, 4-4, 25.518

24. Suttons Bay, 3-5, 24.804

8-PLAYER DIVISION 2

1. Colon, 8-0, 36.625

2. Marion, 8-0, 34.857

3. Climax-Scotts, 7-1, 34.250

4. Powers North Central, 8-0, 33.958

5. Peck, 7-1, 32.375

6. Au Gres-Sims, 7-1, 31.625

6. Morrice, 7-1, 31.625

8. Crystal Falls Forest Park, 7-1, 30.458

9. Mendon, 6-2, 30.000

10. Posen, 7-1, 29.875

11. Gaylord St. Mary, 6-2, 28.929

12. Central Lake, 6-2, 28.500

13. Lake Linden-Hubbell, 5-3, 25.708

14. Cedarville, 5-3, 25.536

PREP FOOTBALL

15. Camden-Frontier, 4-4, 25.250

16. Stephenson, 5-3, 24.958

17. Kinde North Huron, 5-3, 24.625

18. Bay City All Saints, 4-4, 23.000

19. Athens, 4-4, 22.625

20. Pittsford, 4-4, 22.250

21. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, 4-4, 21.875

22. Mio, 3-5, 21.750

23. Atlanta, 3-5, 21.375

24. New Haven Merritt Academy, 4-4, 21.125

NBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 1 0 1.000 —

Toronto 1 0 1.000 —

New York 0 1 .000 1

Phila. 0 1 .000 1

Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 1 0 1.000 —

Charlotte 1 0 1.000 —

Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —

Orlando 0 1 .000 1

Miami 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 1 0 1.000 —

Detroit 1 0 1.000 —

Milwaukee 0 0 .000 ½

Cleveland 0 1 .000 1

Indiana 0 1 .000 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

New Orleans 1 0 1.000 —

Memphis 1 0 1.000 —

Dallas 0 0 .000 ½

Houston 0 1 .000 1

San Antonio 0 1 .000 1

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 1 0 1.000 —

Denver 0 0 .000 ½

Portland 0 0 .000 ½

Utah 0 0 .000 ½

Oklahoma City 0 1 .000 1

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 1 0 1.000 —

L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 ½

Phoenix 0 0 .000 ½

Sacramento 0 0 .000 ½

L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 126, Phila. 117

Golden State 123, L.A. Lakers 109

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 113, Orlando 109

Washington 114, Indiana 107

Atlanta 117, Houston 107

New Orleans 130, Brooklyn 108

Chicago 116, Miami 108

Memphis 115, New York 112, OT

Toronto 108, Cleveland 105

Charlotte 129, San Antonio 102

Minnesota 115, Oklahoma City 108

Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Phila., 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Antonio at Phila., 6 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Detroit 113, Orlando 109

ORLANDO (109)

Banchero 11-18 5-7 27, F.Wagner 8-18 2-2 20, Carter Jr. 5-8 0-0 11, Ross 5-12 0-1 13, Suggs 8-11 1-1 21, Okeke 0-3 2-2 2, Bol 4-6 2-2 10, Bamba 0-5 0-2 0, Hampton 1-2 2-2 5, Houstan 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 42-86 14-19 109.

DETROIT (113)

Bey 2-5 4-4 8, Bogdanovic 8-16 2-2 24, Stewart 3-6 7-8 14, Cunningham 6-16 4-4 18, Ivey 8-15 1-1 19, Knox II 1-8 0-0 3, Duren 7-13 0-4 14, Diallo 1-3 0-0 2, Hayes 1-9 1-1 3, Joseph 3-3 0-0 8. Totals 40-94 19-24 113.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you