MHSAA Boys LP Rankings

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Saline

3. Traverse City Central

4. Portage Central

5. Brighton

6. Plymouth

7. Grand Haven

8. Ann Arbor Skyline

9. Ann Arbor Pioneer

10. Clarkston

11. Romeo

12. Troy

13. Detroit Catholic Central

14. Kalamazoo Central

15. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

Honorable Mention

Milford

Zeeland West

East Kentwood

Division 2

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Chelsea

3. Pinckney

4. Grand Rapids Christian

5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

6. Adrian

7. Dearborn Divine Child

8. Otsego

9. St Clair

10. Freeland

11. St Johns

12. Petoskey

13. Allendale

14. Yale

15. Holland Christian

Division 3

1. Hart

2. Traverse City St Francis

3. Hanover-Horton

4. Saranac

5. St Louis

6. Pewamo-Westphalia

7. Benzie Central

8. Reed City

9. Ithaca

10. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

11. Leslie

12. Central Montcalm

13. Clare

14. Elk Rapids

15. Erie Mason

Honorable Mention

Saugatuck

Division 4

1. Wyoming Potter's House Christian

2. Petoskey St Michael

3. Johannesburg-Lewiston

4. Adrian Lenawee Christian

5. Hillsdale Academy

6. Whitmore Lake

7. Harbor Springs

8. Three Oaks River Valley

9. Frankfort

10. Concord

11. Mason County Eastern

12. Brown City

13. Carson City-Crystal

14. Ubly

15. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

Honorable Mention

Marine City Cardinal Mooney

MHSAA Girls LP Rankings 10/27/22

Division 1

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer

2. Holland West Ottawa

3. Saline

4. Brighton

5. Traverse City West

6. Romeo

7. Okemos

8. Jenison

9. Oxford

10. Northville

11. Grand Haven

12. Ann Arbor Skyline

13. Rockford

14. Traverse City Central

15. Walled Lake Northern

Division 2

1. Otsego

2. Grand Rapids Christian

3. East Grand Rapids

4. St Joseph

5. Zeeland East

6. Goodrich

7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

8. Spring Lake

9. Alma

10. Grand Rapids South Christian

11. DeWitt

12. Williamston

13. Frankenmuth

14. Tecumseh

15. Hudsonville Unity Christian

Honorable Mention

St Johns

Monroe Jefferson

Shepherd

Division 3

1. Traverse City St Francis

2. Hart

3. Pewamo-Westphalia

4. Jackson Lumen Christi

5. Elk Rapids

6. Lansing Catholic

7. Caro

8. Leslie

9. Benzie Central

10. Onsted

11. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

12. Kalamazoo Christian

13. Ithaca

14. Central Montcalm

15. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

Honorable Mention

Kent City

Division 4

1. Whitmore Lake

2. Johannesburg-Lewiston

3. Hillsdale Academy

4. Harbor Springs

5. Kingston

6. Unionville-Sebewaing

7. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

8. Ubly

9. Buckley

10. Grand Traverse Academy

11. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

12. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

13. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

14. Wyoming Potter's House Christian

15. Beal City

Honorable Mention

Breckenridge

