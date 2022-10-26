MHSAA Boys LP Rankings
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Saline
3. Traverse City Central
4. Portage Central
5. Brighton
6. Plymouth
7. Grand Haven
8. Ann Arbor Skyline
9. Ann Arbor Pioneer
10. Clarkston
11. Romeo
12. Troy
13. Detroit Catholic Central
14. Kalamazoo Central
15. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
Honorable Mention
Milford
Zeeland West
East Kentwood
Division 2
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Chelsea
3. Pinckney
4. Grand Rapids Christian
5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
6. Adrian
7. Dearborn Divine Child
8. Otsego
9. St Clair
10. Freeland
11. St Johns
12. Petoskey
13. Allendale
14. Yale
15. Holland Christian
Division 3
1. Hart
2. Traverse City St Francis
3. Hanover-Horton
4. Saranac
5. St Louis
6. Pewamo-Westphalia
7. Benzie Central
8. Reed City
9. Ithaca
10. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
11. Leslie
12. Central Montcalm
13. Clare
14. Elk Rapids
15. Erie Mason
Honorable Mention
Saugatuck
Division 4
1. Wyoming Potter's House Christian
2. Petoskey St Michael
3. Johannesburg-Lewiston
4. Adrian Lenawee Christian
5. Hillsdale Academy
6. Whitmore Lake
7. Harbor Springs
8. Three Oaks River Valley
9. Frankfort
10. Concord
11. Mason County Eastern
12. Brown City
13. Carson City-Crystal
14. Ubly
15. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
Honorable Mention
Marine City Cardinal Mooney
MHSAA Girls LP Rankings 10/27/22
Division 1
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Holland West Ottawa
3. Saline
4. Brighton
5. Traverse City West
6. Romeo
7. Okemos
8. Jenison
9. Oxford
10. Northville
11. Grand Haven
12. Ann Arbor Skyline
13. Rockford
14. Traverse City Central
15. Walled Lake Northern
Division 2
1. Otsego
2. Grand Rapids Christian
3. East Grand Rapids
4. St Joseph
5. Zeeland East
6. Goodrich
7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
8. Spring Lake
9. Alma
10. Grand Rapids South Christian
11. DeWitt
12. Williamston
13. Frankenmuth
14. Tecumseh
15. Hudsonville Unity Christian
Honorable Mention
St Johns
Monroe Jefferson
Shepherd
Division 3
1. Traverse City St Francis
2. Hart
3. Pewamo-Westphalia
4. Jackson Lumen Christi
5. Elk Rapids
6. Lansing Catholic
7. Caro
8. Leslie
9. Benzie Central
10. Onsted
11. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
12. Kalamazoo Christian
13. Ithaca
14. Central Montcalm
15. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
Honorable Mention
Kent City
Division 4
1. Whitmore Lake
2. Johannesburg-Lewiston
3. Hillsdale Academy
4. Harbor Springs
5. Kingston
6. Unionville-Sebewaing
7. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
8. Ubly
9. Buckley
10. Grand Traverse Academy
11. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
12. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
13. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
14. Wyoming Potter's House Christian
15. Beal City
Honorable Mention
Breckenridge
