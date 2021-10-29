Boys
Division 1
1. Caledonia
2. Brighton
3. Grand Haven
4. Lake Orion
5. Romeo
6. Northville
7. Traverse City Central
8. Hartland
9. Ann Arbor Pioneer
10. White Lake Lakeland
11. Okemos
12. Rockford
13. Portage Central
14. Lowell
15. Milford
Division 2
1. Otsego
2. Grand Rapids Christian
3. Chelsea
4. Adrian
5. East Grand Rapids
6. St Johns
7. Pinckney
8. Freeland
9. Fremont
10. Sparta
11. Battle Creek Harper Creek
12. Linden
13. Petoskey
14. Flint Powers Catholic
15. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Division 3
1. St. Louis
2. Traverse City St. Francis
3. Hart
4. Lansing Catholic
5. Grandville Calvin Christian
6. Ithaca
7. Pewamo-Westphalia
8. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
9. Stockbridge
10. Manchester
11. Saranac
12. Kalkaska
13. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard
14. Benzie Central
15. Jackson Lumen Christi
Division 4
1. Johannesburg-Lewiston
2. Concord
3. Hillsdale Academy
4. Breckenridge
5. Kalamazoo Christian
6. Whitmore Lake
7. Carson City-Crystal
8. Adrian Lenawee Christian
9. Dansville
10. Petoskey St Michael Academy
11. White Cloud
12. Riverview Gabriel Richard
13. Wyoming Potter's House Christian
14. Mason County Eastern
15. Novi Christian Academy
Girls
Division 1
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Holland West Ottawa
3. Saline
4. Northville
5. Brighton
6. Romeo
7. Traverse City Central
8. Oxford
9. Grand Haven
10. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
11. Ann Arbor Skyline
12. Temperance Bedford
13. Rockford
14. Okemos
15. Walled Lake Northern
Division 2
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
3. Petoskey
4. Grand Rapids Christian
5. Otsego
6. Freeland
7. Marshall
8. Spring Lake
9. Goodrich
10. Mason
11. Shepherd
12. Allendale
13. Chelsea
14. Zeeland East
15. Cadillac
Division 3
1. Hart
2. Jackson Lumen Christi
3. St. Louis
4. Lansing Catholic
5. Traverse City St. Francis
6. Pewamo-Westphalia
7. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard
8. Kent City
9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
10. Ithaca
11. Benzie Central
12. Caro
13. Grandville Calvin Christian
14. Harbor Springs
15. Reese
Division 4
1. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
2. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
3. Johannesburg-Lewiston
4. Kalamazoo Christian
5. Hillsdale Academy
6. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
7. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
8. Whitmore Lake
9. Fowler
10. Unionville-Sebewaing
11. Beal City
12. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
13. Adrian Lenawee Christian
14. Harbor Beach
15. Allen Park Cabrini