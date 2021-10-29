Boys

Division 1

1. Caledonia

2. Brighton

3. Grand Haven

4. Lake Orion

5. Romeo

6. Northville

7. Traverse City Central

8. Hartland

9. Ann Arbor Pioneer

10. White Lake Lakeland

11. Okemos

12. Rockford

13. Portage Central

14. Lowell

15. Milford

Division 2

1. Otsego

2. Grand Rapids Christian

3. Chelsea

4. Adrian

5. East Grand Rapids

6. St Johns

7. Pinckney

8. Freeland

9. Fremont

10. Sparta

11. Battle Creek Harper Creek

12. Linden

13. Petoskey

14. Flint Powers Catholic

15. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Division 3

1. St. Louis

2. Traverse City St. Francis

3. Hart

4. Lansing Catholic

5. Grandville Calvin Christian

6. Ithaca

7. Pewamo-Westphalia

8. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

9. Stockbridge

10. Manchester

11. Saranac

12. Kalkaska

13. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard

14. Benzie Central

15. Jackson Lumen Christi

Division 4

1. Johannesburg-Lewiston

2. Concord

3. Hillsdale Academy

4. Breckenridge

5. Kalamazoo Christian

6. Whitmore Lake

7. Carson City-Crystal

8. Adrian Lenawee Christian

9. Dansville

10. Petoskey St Michael Academy

11. White Cloud

12. Riverview Gabriel Richard

13. Wyoming Potter's House Christian

14. Mason County Eastern

15. Novi Christian Academy

Girls

Division 1

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer

2. Holland West Ottawa

3. Saline

4. Northville

5. Brighton

6. Romeo

7. Traverse City Central

8. Oxford

9. Grand Haven

10. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

11. Ann Arbor Skyline

12. Temperance Bedford

13. Rockford

14. Okemos

15. Walled Lake Northern

Division 2

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

3. Petoskey

4. Grand Rapids Christian

5. Otsego

6. Freeland

7. Marshall

8. Spring Lake

9. Goodrich

10. Mason

11. Shepherd

12. Allendale

13. Chelsea

14. Zeeland East

15. Cadillac

Division 3

1. Hart

2. Jackson Lumen Christi

3. St. Louis

4. Lansing Catholic

5. Traverse City St. Francis

6. Pewamo-Westphalia

7. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard

8. Kent City

9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

10. Ithaca

11. Benzie Central

12. Caro

13. Grandville Calvin Christian

14. Harbor Springs

15. Reese

Division 4

1. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

2. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

3. Johannesburg-Lewiston

4. Kalamazoo Christian

5. Hillsdale Academy

6. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

7. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

8. Whitmore Lake

9. Fowler

10. Unionville-Sebewaing

11. Beal City

12. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

13. Adrian Lenawee Christian

14. Harbor Beach

15. Allen Park Cabrini

