DIVISION 1

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Rochester Adams v. Salem at Troy Athens, 7 p.m.

Detroit Catholic Central v. Rockford at Grand Ledge, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

State championship match

DIVISION 2

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern v. Richland Gull Lake at Byron Center, 6 p.m.

Riverview v. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook at Fenton, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

State championship match

DIVISION 3

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Elk Rapids v. Holland Christian at Cedar Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Grosse Ile v. Detroit Country Day at Parker Middle School, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

State championship match

DIVISION 4

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Leland at Muskegon Western Michigan at Crestwood Middle School, 6 p.m.

Ann Arbor Greenhills v. Plymouth Christian at Troy, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

State championship match

