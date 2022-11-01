DIVISION 1
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Rochester Adams v. Salem at Troy Athens, 7 p.m.
Detroit Catholic Central v. Rockford at Grand Ledge, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
State championship match
DIVISION 2
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern v. Richland Gull Lake at Byron Center, 6 p.m.
Riverview v. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook at Fenton, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
State championship match
DIVISION 3
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Elk Rapids v. Holland Christian at Cedar Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Grosse Ile v. Detroit Country Day at Parker Middle School, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
State championship match
DIVISION 4
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Leland at Muskegon Western Michigan at Crestwood Middle School, 6 p.m.
Ann Arbor Greenhills v. Plymouth Christian at Troy, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
State championship match
