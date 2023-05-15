PREP BOYS GOLF

iWanamaker Rankings 5/15/23

Division 1

1. Brighton

2. Ann Arbor Skyline

3. Northville

4. Traverse City Central

5. Novi

6. Portage Central

7. Rochester Adams

8. Clarkston

9. Detroit Catholic Central

10. Mattawan

11. Flushing

12. Traverse City West

13. South Lyon East

14. Warren De La Salle Collegiate

15. White Lake Lakeland

Division 2

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Hudsonville Unity Christian

3. Richland Gull Lake

4. Orchard Lake St Mary’s

5. Chelsea

6. Macomb Lutheran North

7. Detroit Country Day

8. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

9. Tecumseh

10. Flint Powers Catholic

11. Trenton

12. Lowell

13. Haslett

14. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

15. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

Division 3

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

2. Jackson Lumen Christi

3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

4. Millington

5. Ann Arbor Greenhills

6. Saginaw Swan Valley

7. Lansing Catholic

8. Hanover-Horton

9. Manistee

10. Shepherd

11. Houghton Lake

12. Tawas

13. Frankenmuth

14. Grosse Ile

15. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

Division 4

1. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

2. Maple City Glen Lake

3. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

4. Charlevoix

5. Suttons Bay

6. Hillsdale Academy

7. Pentwater

8. Saginaw Nouvel

9. Kalamazoo Christian

10. Cassopolis

11. Plymouth Christian Academy

12. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian

13. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

14. McBain Northern Michigan Christian

15. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

