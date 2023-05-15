PREP BOYS GOLF
iWanamaker Rankings 5/15/23
Division 1
1. Brighton
2. Ann Arbor Skyline
3. Northville
4. Traverse City Central
5. Novi
6. Portage Central
7. Rochester Adams
8. Clarkston
9. Detroit Catholic Central
10. Mattawan
11. Flushing
12. Traverse City West
13. South Lyon East
14. Warren De La Salle Collegiate
15. White Lake Lakeland
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Hudsonville Unity Christian
3. Richland Gull Lake
4. Orchard Lake St Mary’s
5. Chelsea
6. Macomb Lutheran North
7. Detroit Country Day
8. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
9. Tecumseh
10. Flint Powers Catholic
11. Trenton
12. Lowell
13. Haslett
14. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
15. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
Division 3
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
2. Jackson Lumen Christi
3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
4. Millington
5. Ann Arbor Greenhills
6. Saginaw Swan Valley
7. Lansing Catholic
8. Hanover-Horton
9. Manistee
10. Shepherd
11. Houghton Lake
12. Tawas
13. Frankenmuth
14. Grosse Ile
15. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
Division 4
1. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
2. Maple City Glen Lake
3. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
4. Charlevoix
5. Suttons Bay
6. Hillsdale Academy
7. Pentwater
8. Saginaw Nouvel
9. Kalamazoo Christian
10. Cassopolis
11. Plymouth Christian Academy
12. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
13. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
14. McBain Northern Michigan Christian
15. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
