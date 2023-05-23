PREP BOYS GOLF
iWanamaker Rankings 5/22/23
Division 1
1. Ann Arbor Skyline
2. Brighton
3. Traverse City Central
4. Northville
5. Novi
6. Rochester Adams
7. Detroit Catholic Central
8. Portage Central
9. Clarkston
10. Mattawan
11. Warren De La Salle Collegiate
12. Flushing
13. Lake Orion
14. Traverse City West
15. Salem
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Orchard Lake St Mary’s
3. Richland Gull Lake
4. Hudsonville Unity Christian
5. Detroit Country Day
6. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
7. Macomb Lutheran North
8. Chelsea
9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
10. Tecumseh
11. Trenton
12. Haslett
13. Lowell
14. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
15. Flint Powers Catholic
Division 3
1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
2. Jackson Lumen Christi
3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4. Hanover-Horton
5. Ann Arbor Greenhills
6. Lansing Catholic
7. Saginaw Swan Valley
8. Tawas
9. Manistee
10. Millington
11. Shepherd
12. Houghton Lake
13. Frankenmuth
14. Almont
15. Traverse City St Francis
Division 4
1. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
2. Maple City Glen Lake
3. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
4. Charlevoix
5. Hillsdale Academy
6. Kalamazoo Christian
7. Suttons Bay
8. Pentwater
9. Saginaw Nouvel
10. Cassopolis
11. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
12. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
13. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
14. Plymouth Christian Academy
15. McBain Northern Michigan Christian
