PREP BOYS GOLF

iWanamaker Rankings 5/22/23

Division 1

1. Ann Arbor Skyline

2. Brighton

3. Traverse City Central

4. Northville

5. Novi

6. Rochester Adams

7. Detroit Catholic Central

8. Portage Central

9. Clarkston

10. Mattawan

11. Warren De La Salle Collegiate

12. Flushing

13. Lake Orion

14. Traverse City West

15. Salem

Division 2

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Orchard Lake St Mary’s

3. Richland Gull Lake

4. Hudsonville Unity Christian

5. Detroit Country Day

6. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

7. Macomb Lutheran North

8. Chelsea

9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

10. Tecumseh

11. Trenton

12. Haslett

13. Lowell

14. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

15. Flint Powers Catholic

Division 3

1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

2. Jackson Lumen Christi

3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4. Hanover-Horton

5. Ann Arbor Greenhills

6. Lansing Catholic

7. Saginaw Swan Valley

8. Tawas

9. Manistee

10. Millington

11. Shepherd

12. Houghton Lake

13. Frankenmuth

14. Almont

15. Traverse City St Francis

Division 4

1. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

2. Maple City Glen Lake

3. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

4. Charlevoix

5. Hillsdale Academy

6. Kalamazoo Christian

7. Suttons Bay

8. Pentwater

9. Saginaw Nouvel

10. Cassopolis

11. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

12. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

13. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian

14. Plymouth Christian Academy

15. McBain Northern Michigan Christian

