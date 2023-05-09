PREP BOYS GOLF
iWanamaker State Rankings 5/8/23
Division 1
1 Brighton
2 Ann Arbor Skyline
3 Northville
4 Flushing
5 Novi
6 Traverse City Central
7 Rochester Adams
8 Portage Central
9 Clarkston
10 Detroit Catholic Central
11 Mattawan
12 Traverse City West
13 Temperance Bedford
14 Bloomfield Hills
15 Byron Center
Division 2
1 Grand Rapids Christian
2 Hudsonville Unity Christian
3 Chelsea
4 Orchard Lake St Mary’s
5 Richland Gull Lake
6 Macomb Lutheran North
7 Detroit Country Day
8 Lowell
9 Tecumseh
10 Ada Forest Hills Eastern
11 Flint Powers Catholic
12 Trenton
13 Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
14 Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
15 DeWitt
Division 3
1 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
2 Jackson Lumen Christi
3 Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
4 Shepherd
5 Ann Arbor Greenhills
6 Manistee
7 Lansing Catholic
8 Hanover-Horton
9 Millington
10 Frankenmuth
11 Tawas
12 Saginaw Swan Valley
13 Houghton Lake
14 Hemlock
15 Alma
Division 4
1 Clarkston Everest Collegiate
2 Maple City Glen Lake
3 Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
4 Charlevoix
5 Pentwater
6 Hillsdale Academy
7 Saginaw Nouvel
8 Kalamazoo Christian
9 Suttons Bay
10 Cassopolis
11 McBain Northern Michigan Christian
12 Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
13 Plymouth Christian Academy
14 Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
15 Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
