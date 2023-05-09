PREP BOYS GOLF

iWanamaker State Rankings 5/8/23

Division 1

1 Brighton

2 Ann Arbor Skyline

3 Northville

4 Flushing

5 Novi

6 Traverse City Central

7 Rochester Adams

8 Portage Central

9 Clarkston

10 Detroit Catholic Central

11 Mattawan

12 Traverse City West

13 Temperance Bedford

14 Bloomfield Hills

15 Byron Center

Division 2

1 Grand Rapids Christian

2 Hudsonville Unity Christian

3 Chelsea

4 Orchard Lake St Mary’s

5 Richland Gull Lake

6 Macomb Lutheran North

7 Detroit Country Day

8 Lowell

9 Tecumseh

10 Ada Forest Hills Eastern

11 Flint Powers Catholic

12 Trenton

13 Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

14 Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

15 DeWitt

Division 3

1 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

2 Jackson Lumen Christi

3 Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

4 Shepherd

5 Ann Arbor Greenhills

6 Manistee

7 Lansing Catholic

8 Hanover-Horton

9 Millington

10 Frankenmuth

11 Tawas

12 Saginaw Swan Valley

13 Houghton Lake

14 Hemlock

15 Alma

Division 4

1 Clarkston Everest Collegiate

2 Maple City Glen Lake

3 Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

4 Charlevoix

5 Pentwater

6 Hillsdale Academy

7 Saginaw Nouvel

8 Kalamazoo Christian

9 Suttons Bay

10 Cassopolis

11 McBain Northern Michigan Christian

12 Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

13 Plymouth Christian Academy

14 Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

15 Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you