PREP BOYS GOLF
iWanamaker Rankings 5/3/23
Division 1
1. Brighton
2. Novi
3. Northville
4. Ann Arbor Skyline
5. Flushing
6. Traverse City Central
7. Clarkston
8. Rochester Adams
9. Portage Central
10. Detroit Catholic Central
11. Lake Orion
12. Holt
13. Muskegon Mona Shores
14. Temperance Bedford
15. Grand Ledge
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Chelsea
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian
4. Richland Gull Lake
5. Lowell
6. Orchard Lake St Mary’s
7. Tecumseh
8. Detroit Country Day
9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
10. Trenton
11. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
12. Flint Powers Catholic
13. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
14. Jackson Northwest
15. Haslett
Division 3
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
2. Jackson Lumen Christi
3. Houghton Lake
4. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
5. Shepherd
6. Ann Arbor Greenhills
7. Lansing Catholic
8. Manistee
9. Hanover-Horton
10. Saginaw Swan Valley
11. Frankenmuth
12. Alma
13. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
14. Gladwin
15. Tawas
Division 4
1. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
2. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
3. Charlevoix
4. Maple City Glen Lake
5. Hillsdale Academy
6. Suttons Bay
7. Cassopolis
8. Pentwater
9. Plymouth Christian Academy
10. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
11. Ubly
12. Kalamazoo Christian
13. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
14. Saginaw Nouvel
15. Hudson
