PREP BOYS GOLF

iWanamaker Rankings 5/3/23

Division 1

1. Brighton

2. Novi

3. Northville

4. Ann Arbor Skyline

5. Flushing

6. Traverse City Central

7. Clarkston

8. Rochester Adams

9. Portage Central

10. Detroit Catholic Central

11. Lake Orion

12. Holt

13. Muskegon Mona Shores

14. Temperance Bedford

15. Grand Ledge

Division 2

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Chelsea

3. Hudsonville Unity Christian

4. Richland Gull Lake

5. Lowell

6. Orchard Lake St Mary’s

7. Tecumseh

8. Detroit Country Day

9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

10. Trenton

11. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

12. Flint Powers Catholic

13. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

14. Jackson Northwest

15. Haslett

Division 3

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

2. Jackson Lumen Christi

3. Houghton Lake

4. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

5. Shepherd

6. Ann Arbor Greenhills

7. Lansing Catholic

8. Manistee

9. Hanover-Horton

10. Saginaw Swan Valley

11. Frankenmuth

12. Alma

13. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

14. Gladwin

15. Tawas

Division 4

1. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

2. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

3. Charlevoix

4. Maple City Glen Lake

5. Hillsdale Academy

6. Suttons Bay

7. Cassopolis

8. Pentwater

9. Plymouth Christian Academy

10. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

11. Ubly

12. Kalamazoo Christian

13. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian

14. Saginaw Nouvel

15. Hudson

