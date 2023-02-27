MHSAA Power Ratings

Division 1

1. North Farmington

2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

3. Detroit Cass Tech

4. Grand Blanc

5. Muskegon

6. Detroit U-D Jesuit

7. Kalamazoo Central

8. Port Huron Northern

9. Orchard Lake St Mary's

10. Grand Rapids Northview

11. Ann Arbor Huron

12. Oak Park

13. River Rouge

14. Warren De La Salle Collegiate

15. Lansing Waverly

16. Grosse Pointe South

17. Clarkston

18. Detroit Catholic Central

19. East Kentwood

20. Grand Haven

Division 2

1. Ferndale

2. Kingsford

3. Olivet

4. Standish-Sterling

5. Benton Harbor

6. Cadillac

7. Hart

8. Croswell-Lexington

9. Warren Lincoln

10. Boyne City

11. Ludington

12. Grand Rapids Christian

13. Warren Michigan Collegiate

14. Grand Rapids South Christian

15. Big Rapids

16. Onsted

17. Bridgeport

18. Flat Rock

19. Escanaba

20. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Division 3

1. Detroit Loyola

2. Flint Beecher

3 .Laingsburg

4. Iron Mountain

5. Grandville Calvin Christian

6. Watervliet

7. Saginaw Nouvel

8. Cass City

9. Traverse City St Francis

10. Napoleon

11. Ecorse

12. Detroit Edison

13. Jonesville

14. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker

15. Brown City

16. Ovid-Elsie

17. McBain

18. Leslie

19. Bad Axe

20. Schoolcraft

Division 4

1. Painesdale Jeffers

2. Powers North Central

3. Bellevue

4. Genesee Christian

5. Munising

6. Kalamazoo Phoenix

7. Taylor Trillium Academy

8. Ironwood

9. Lake Leelanau St Mary

10. Gaylord St Mary

11. Kingston

12. Baldwin

13. Eau Claire

14. Mackinaw City

15. McBain Northern Michigan Christian

16. Rudyard

17. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian

18. Onaway

19. Hillsdale Academy

20. Pittsford

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you