MHSAA Power Ratings
Division 1
1. North Farmington
2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
3. Detroit Cass Tech
4. Grand Blanc
5. Muskegon
6. Detroit U-D Jesuit
7. Kalamazoo Central
8. Port Huron Northern
9. Orchard Lake St Mary's
10. Grand Rapids Northview
11. Ann Arbor Huron
12. Oak Park
13. River Rouge
14. Warren De La Salle Collegiate
15. Lansing Waverly
16. Grosse Pointe South
17. Clarkston
18. Detroit Catholic Central
19. East Kentwood
20. Grand Haven
Division 2
1. Ferndale
2. Kingsford
3. Olivet
4. Standish-Sterling
5. Benton Harbor
6. Cadillac
7. Hart
8. Croswell-Lexington
9. Warren Lincoln
10. Boyne City
11. Ludington
12. Grand Rapids Christian
13. Warren Michigan Collegiate
14. Grand Rapids South Christian
15. Big Rapids
16. Onsted
17. Bridgeport
18. Flat Rock
19. Escanaba
20. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Division 3
1. Detroit Loyola
2. Flint Beecher
3 .Laingsburg
4. Iron Mountain
5. Grandville Calvin Christian
6. Watervliet
7. Saginaw Nouvel
8. Cass City
9. Traverse City St Francis
10. Napoleon
11. Ecorse
12. Detroit Edison
13. Jonesville
14. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker
15. Brown City
16. Ovid-Elsie
17. McBain
18. Leslie
19. Bad Axe
20. Schoolcraft
Division 4
1. Painesdale Jeffers
2. Powers North Central
3. Bellevue
4. Genesee Christian
5. Munising
6. Kalamazoo Phoenix
7. Taylor Trillium Academy
8. Ironwood
9. Lake Leelanau St Mary
10. Gaylord St Mary
11. Kingston
12. Baldwin
13. Eau Claire
14. Mackinaw City
15. McBain Northern Michigan Christian
16. Rudyard
17. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
18. Onaway
19. Hillsdale Academy
20. Pittsford
