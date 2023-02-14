PREP BASKETBALL

BOYS MHSAA Power Ratings 2/13/23

Division 1

1. North Farmington

2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

3. Grand Blanc

4. Detroit Cass Tech

5. Muskegon

6. Kalamazoo Central

7. Port Huron Northern

8. Detroit U-D Jesuit

9. Grand Rapids Northview

10. Ann Arbor Huron

11. Orchard Lake St Mary’s

12. Warren De La Salle Collegiate

13. Oak Park

14. Rockford

15. Clarkston

16. Grosse Pointe South

17. Grand Haven

18. River Rouge

19. Troy

20. Battle Creek Lakeview

Division 2

1. Ferndale

2. Boyne City

3. Olivet

4. Benton Harbor

5. Kingsford

6. Grand Rapids Christian

7. Standish-Sterling

8. Warren Lincoln

9. Ludington

10. Big Rapids

11. Warren Michigan Collegiate

12. Cadillac

13. Croswell-Lexington

14. Grand Rapids South Christian

15. Flat Rock

16. Hart

17. Onsted

18. Flint Hamady

19. Macomb Lutheran North

20. Corunna

Division 3

1. Detroit Loyola

2. Watervliet

3. Laingsburg

4. Flint Beecher

5. Iron Mountain

6. Grandville Calvin Christian

7. Jonesville

8. Saginaw Nouvel

9. St Ignace

10. Cass City

11. Ovid-Elsie

12. Traverse City St Francis

13. Detroit Edison

14. Napoleon

15. Elk Rapids

16. Bad Axe

17. Brown City

18. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker

19. Plymouth Christian Academy

20. Niles Brandywine

Division 4

1. Painesdale Jeffers

2. Taylor Trillium Academy

3. Genesee Christian

4. Powers North Central

5. Lake Leelanau St Mary

6. Gaylord St Mary

7. Ironwood

8. Bellevue

9. Munising

10. Traverse City Christian

11. Eau Claire

12. Kingston

13. Mackinaw City

14. Kalamazoo Phoenix

15. Mio

16. Pittsford

17. Baldwin

18. Rudyard

19. Hillsdale Academy

20. Ellsworth

GIRLS MHSAA Power Ratings 2/13/23

Division 1

1. Rockford

2. Detroit Renaissance

3. Farmington Hills Mercy

4. West Bloomfield

5. Byron Center

6. Grand Blanc

7. East Kentwood

8. Hudsonville

9. Temperance Bedford

10. Grosse Pointe North

11. Utica Ford

12. Jackson Northwest

13. Riverview

14. North Farmington

15. East Grand Rapids

16. Wayne Memorial

17. Holt

18. Muskegon

19. Rochester

20. Coldwater

Division 2

1. Detroit Edison

2. Escanaba

3. Grand Rapids West Catholic

4. Chelsea

5. Haslett

6. Wixom St Catherine

7. Lake Fenton

8. Frankenmuth

9. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard

10. Redford Westfield Prep

11. Goodrich

12. Vicksburg

13. Houghton

14. North Branch

15. Dearborn Divine Child



16. Grand Rapids Christian

17. Warren Fitzgerald

18. Saginaw Swan Valley

19. Freeland

20. Detroit Country Day

Division 3

1. Buchanan

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep

3. Hancock

4. Traverse City St Francis

5. Blissfield

6. Ovid-Elsie

7. Calumet

8. Hemlock

9. Niles Brandywine

10. Dansville

11. Ithaca

12. Hart

13. Evart

14. Pewamo-Westphalia

15. Lake City

16. Sanford Meridian

17. Watervliet

18. McBain

19. Harbor Springs

20. Elk Rapids

Division 4

1. Kingston

2. Maple City Glen Lake

3. Mackinaw City

4. Fowler

5. Gaylord St Mary

6. Baraga

7. Martin

8. St Charles

9. Pittsford

10. Morenci

11. Indian River Inland Lakes

12. Portland St Patrick

13. Hillman

14. Norway

15. Cedarville

16. Onaway

17. Adrian Lenawee Christian

18. Manistee Catholic Central

19. Brethren

20. Johannesburg-Lewiston

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 41 16 .719 —

Phila. 37 19 .661 3½

Brooklyn 33 24 .579 8

New York 32 27 .542 10

Toronto 28 31 .475 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 32 26 .552 —

Atlanta 29 29 .500 3

Washington 26 30 .464 5

Orlando 24 35 .407 8½

Charlotte 16 43 .271 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 39 17 .696 —

Cleveland 38 22 .633 3

Chicago 26 31 .456 13½

Indiana 25 34 .424 15½

Detroit 15 43 .259 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 34 22 .607 —

Dallas 31 28 .525 4½

New Orleans 30 28 .517 5

San Antonio 14 44 .241 21

Houston 13 44 .228 21½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 40 18 .690 —

Minnesota 31 29 .517 10

Utah 29 30 .492 11½

Portland 28 29 .491 11½

Oklahoma City 27 29 .482 12

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Sacramento 32 24 .571 —

Phoenix 31 27 .534 2

L.A. Clippers 31 28 .525 2½

Golden State 29 28 .509 3½

L.A. Lakers 26 32 .448 7

Monday’s Games

Phila. 123, Houston 104

Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109

Charlotte 144, Atlanta 138

Utah 123, Indiana 117

Denver 112, Miami 108

New York 124, Brooklyn 106

Orlando 100, Chicago 91

New Orleans 103, Oklahoma City 100

Minnesota 124, Dallas 121

Portland 127, L.A. Lakers 115

Golden State 135, Washington 126

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 123, Orlando 113

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Phila., 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

nba

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 52 39 8 5 83 193 113

Toronto 54 32 14 8 72 181 145

Tampa Bay 52 34 16 2 70 187 153

Florida 56 27 23 6 60 194 191

Buffalo 52 26 22 4 56 190 182

Detroit 52 24 20 8 56 160 169

Ottawa 52 25 24 3 53 158 168

Montreal 54 23 27 4 50 148 194

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 53 35 10 8 78 178 144

New Jersey 53 35 13 5 75 184 141

N.Y. Rangers 53 31 14 8 70 178 141

Washington 56 28 22 6 62 171 160

Pittsburgh 52 26 17 9 61 169 163

N.Y. Islanders 56 27 23 6 60 162 155

Philadelphia 55 22 23 10 54 149 171

Columbus 54 16 34 4 36 137 207

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Dallas 54 30 14 10 70 181 139

Winnipeg 53 33 19 1 67 171 138

Minnesota 53 28 20 5 61 159 154

Colorado 51 28 19 4 60 157 143

Nashville 51 25 20 6 56 142 151

St. Louis 52 24 25 3 51 162 190

Arizona 54 18 28 8 44 146 191

Chicago 52 16 31 5 37 125 190

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 54 32 18 4 68 177 152

Los Angeles 55 30 18 7 67 184 185

Seattle 53 30 18 5 65 185 167

Edmonton 54 30 19 5 65 201 176

Calgary 54 25 18 11 61 175 166

Vancouver 54 21 29 4 46 182 221

San Jose 54 17 26 11 45 166 204

Anaheim 54 17 31 6 40 135 223

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, OT

Arizona 4, Nashville 2

Florida 2, Minnesota 1, SO

Detroit 6, Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 5, Buffalo 2

Tuesday’s Games

Montreal 4, Chicago 0

Carolina 3, Washington 2

New Jersey 3, Columbus 2

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Men’s Top 25 Fared

Tuesday

No. 1 Alabama (22-3) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Tennessee, Wednesday.

No. 2 Houston (23-2) did not play. Next: at SMU, Thursday.

No. 3 Purdue (23-3) did not play. Next: at Maryland, Thursday.

No. 4 UCLA (21-4) did not play. Next: vs. Stanford, Thursday.

No. 5 Kansas (20-5) at Oklahoma St. Next: vs. Baylor, Saturday.

No. 6 Texas (20-6) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Saturday.

No. 7 Virginia (19-4) did not play. Next: at Louisville, Wednesday.

No. 8 Arizona (22-4) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Thursday.

No. 9 Baylor (20-6) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Kansas, Saturday.

No. 10 Tennessee (19-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Alabama, Wednesday.

No. 11 Marquette (20-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Xavier, Wednesday.



No. 12 Kansas St. (19-6) at Oklahoma. Next: vs. No. 19 Iowa St, Saturday.

No. 13 Gonzaga (21-5) did not play. Next: at Loyola Marymount, Thursday.

No. 14 Indiana (18-7) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Wednesday.

No. 15 Miami (21-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Saturday.

No. 16 Xavier (19-6) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Wednesday.

No. 17 Saint Mary’s (Cal) (22-5) did not play. Next: at No. 21 San Diego St., Thursday.

No. 18 Creighton (17-9) lost to No. 24 Providence 94-86, 2OT. Next: at St. John’s, Saturday.

No. 19 Iowa St. (16-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 TCU, Wednesday.

No. 20 UConn (19-7) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Saturday.

No. 21 San Diego St. (20-5) did not play. Next: at Fresno St., Wednesday.

No. 22 TCU (17-8) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Iowa St., Wednesday.

No. 23 NC State (20-7) lost to Syracuse 75-72. Next: vs. North Carolia, Sunday.

No. 24 Providence (19-7) beat No. 18 Creighton 94-86, 2OT. Next: vs. Villanova, Saturday.

No. 25 FAU (24-2) did not play. Next: at Middle Tennessee, Thursday.

Women’s Top 25 Fared

Monday

No. 1 South Carolina (25-0) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Thursday.

No. 2 Indiana (24-1) beat No. 13 Ohio St. 83-59. Next: vs. No. 2 Michigan, Thursday.

No. 3 Stanford (24-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 Southern Cal, Friday.

No. 4 Utah (22-2) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Arizona, Friday.

No. 5 LSU (23-1) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Thursday.

No. 6 UConn (22-4) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Wednesday.

No. 7 Iowa (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Wednesday.

No. 8 Maryland (21-5) did not play. Next: at Michigan St., Saturday.

No. 9 Duke (22-3) did not play. Next: at No. 11 Virginia Tech, Thursday.

No. 10 Notre Dame (20-4) did not play. Next: vs. Louisville, Thursday.

No. 11 Virginia Tech (20-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Duke, Thursday.

No. 12 Michigan (20-5) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Indiana, Thursday.

No. 13 Ohio St. (21-5) lost to No. 2 Indiana 83-59. Next: at Penn St., Thursday.

No. 14 Villanova (22-4) did not play. Next: at. St. John’s, Wednesday.

No. 15 Oklahoma (20-4) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Wednesday.

No. 16 UCLA (20-6) did not play. Next: at California, Friday.

No. 17 Texas (20-7) lost to No. 22 Iowa St. 66-61. Next: vs. West Virginia, Sunday.

No. 18 Arizona (19-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Utah, Friday.

No. 19 North Carolina (18-7) did not play. Next: at NC State, Thursday.

No. 20 Gonzaga (23-3) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Thursday.

No. 21 Colorado (20-5) did not play. Next: at Arizona St., Friday.

No. 22 Iowa St. (16-7) beat No. 17 Texas 66-61. Next: at Baylor, Saturday.

No. 23 UNLV (24-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Jose St., Thursday.

No. 24 Florida St. (20-7) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Thursday.

No. 25 Southern Cal (19-6) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Stanford, Friday.

Deals

Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Extended the contract of John Mozeliak president of baseball operations through 2025.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Juremi Profar.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Traded RHP Dan Kubiak to Ogden (Pioneer League).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed C Dewayne Dedmon to a rest-of-season contract and G Mac McClung to a two-way contract. Waived F Julian Champagnie.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed C Charles Bassey to a rest-of-season contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY — Signed F Alanna Smith to a regular contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Jonathan Gannon head coach.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Todd Monken offensive coordinator.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Jim Caldwell senior assistant.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released LB Jordan Kunaszyk.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Shane Steichen head coach.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released QB Derek Carr.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed G Jack Anderson.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Chad Brinker assistant general manager.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Les Mauro to a one-year contract and WR Kenny Lawler to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Brad Hunt and C Ben Meyers from Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Jakub Vrana from Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled LW Devin Shore from Bakersfield (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned D Tobie Bisson to Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned D Kevin Gravel, RW Phil Tomasino and C Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Jacob Larsson from Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled G Eetu Makiniemi from San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled G Joseph Woll, LW Alex Steeves and C Pontus Holmberg from Toronto (AHL). Reassigned G Erik Kallgren to Toronto. Placed RW Wayne Simmonds on waivers.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Loaned G Spencer Martin to Abbotsford (AHL). Recalled G Arturs Silovs from Abbotsford.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Joe Snively from Hershey (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Activated D Dylan Demelo from injured reserve.

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Signed G Dan Bakala to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

COLORADO EAGLES — Signed F Brandon Cutler to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Cedric Lacroix to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Returned G Joe Vrbetic to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled RW Charlie Gerard from Reading (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed RW Mathew Santos to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Allen head coach Chad Costello one game and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a Feb. 11 game against Fort Wayne.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Traded D Ryan DaSilva to Wheeling.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated G Joe Murdaca from reserve. Placed F Carlos Fornaris on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Suspended F Matt McLeod and removed him from the roster.

INDY FUEL — Released F Austin Albrecht.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Ted McGreen. Signed F Steven Leonard. Activated D Kevin McKernan from injured reserve. Placed F Alec Broetzman on reserve. Placed F Jake Durflinger on injured reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acquired D Kurt Gosselin from Toledo. Placed F Mason McCarty on reserve. Placed D Anthony Florentino on injured reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Lifted F Brian Bowen from suspension and added him to the active roster. Activated D Ian White from reserve. Placed F Ryan Foss on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F nathan Hudgin. Activated F Grant Mismash from injured reserve. Suspended F Hunter Fejes and removed him from roster.

READING ROYALS — Signed D Bryan Etter.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Tarek Baker from reserve. Placed D Carter Allen on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed G William Lavalliere. Activated D Mathieu Brodeur from injured reserve, suspended him and removed him from the roster. Placed D Dillon Hill on reserve. Placed F D-Jay Jerome on injured reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Traded F Nick Huthchinson to Adirondack.

WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired G Ky Nixon as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired F/D Josh Victor from Florida. Released D Artur Terchiyev.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed M Sebastian Driussi to a two-year contract extension.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Sarah Jo Luedtke chief marketing officer.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed G Drake Callender to a two-year contract extension.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Abdi Salim to a one-year contract.

USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Signed M Joe Gallardo and D Alexi Souahy, pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN — Named Benavia Jenkins head volleyball coach.

ST. JOHN’S — Announced the retirement of Kathleen Meehan senior deputy athletics director.

