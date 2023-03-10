DIVISION 1 at SAULT STE. MARIE
Monday, March 6
Traverse City Central 58, Sault Area 57
Traverse City West 59, Gaylord 45
Petoskey 68, Alpena 53
Wednesday, March 8
Traverse City Central 78, Marquette 75, 2OT
Petoskey 69, Traverse City West 54
Friday, March 10
District finals — Traverse City Central 71, Petoskey 64 (OT)
DIVISION 2 at CHEBOYGAN
Monday, March 6
Kalkaska 53, Kingsley 46
Wednesday, March 8
Grayling 58, Cheboygan 48
Boyne City 74, Kalkaska 49
Friday, March 10
District finals — Boyne City 68, Grayling 48
DIVISION 2 at BIG RAPIDS
Monday, March 6
Big Rapids 62, Ludington 61
Reed City 62, Remus Chippewa Hills 30
Wednesday, March 8
Hart 62, Big Rapids 56
Cadillac 49, Reed City 22
Friday, March 10
District finals — Cadillac 56, Hart 32
DIVISION 3 at EAST JORDAN
Monday, March 6
Charlevoix 63, East Jordan 49
Harbor Springs 82, Mancelona 47
Wednesday, March 8
Elk Rapids 53, Charlevoix 38
St. Ignace 72, Harbor Springs 67
Friday, March 10
District finals — St. Ignace 67, Elk Rapids 54
DIVISION 3 at LAKE CITY
Monday, March 6
Benzie Central 74, Lake City 61
Manton 52, Pine River 35
Wednesday, March 8
Traverse City St. Francis 74, Benzie Central 37
Glen Lake 67, Manton 19
Friday, March 10
District finals — Traverse City St. Francis 46, Glen Lake 32
DIVISION 3 at HOUGHTON LAKE
Monday, March 6
Houghton Lake 56, Harrison 38
Roscommon 41, St. Helen Charlton Heston 27
Wednesday, March 8
McBain 56, Houghton Lake 31
Evart 72, Roscommon 42
Friday, March 10
District finals — McBain 60, Evart 41
DIVISION 4 at MACKINAW CITY
Monday, March 6
Pellston 80, Mackinac Island 39
Wednesday, March 8
Harbor Light Christian 66, Alanson 55
Mackinaw City 67, Pellston 42
Friday, March 10
District finals — Mackinaw City 58, Harbor Light 38
DIVISION 4 at ELLSWORTH
Monday, March 6
Central Lake 61, Boyne Falls 44
Wednesday, March 8
Bellaire 59, Ellsworth 55
Gaylord St. Mary 72, Central Lake 59
Friday, March 10
District finals — Gaylord St. Mary 60, Bellaire 39
DIVISION 4 at BEAR LAKE
Monday, March 6
Brethren 65, Manistee Catholic Central 33
Wednesday, March 8
Onekama 51, Bear Lake 31
Frankfort 58, Brethren 50
Friday, March 10
District finals — Frankfort 58, Onekama 45
DIVISION 4 at MESICK
Monday, March 6
Marion 66, Forest Area 35
Wednesday, March 8
Mesick 58, Buckley 43
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 62, Marion 43
Friday, March 10
District finals — Mesick 46, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 36
DIVISION 4 at LAKE LEELANAU ST. MARY
Wednesday, March 8
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 52, Suttons Bay 40
Traverse City Christian 61, Leland 31
Friday, March 10
District finals — Lake Leelanau St. Mary 55, Traverse City Christian 32
