DIVISION 1 at SAULT STE. MARIE

Monday, March 6

Traverse City Central 58, Sault Area 57

Traverse City West 59, Gaylord 45

Petoskey 68, Alpena 53

Wednesday, March 8

Traverse City Central 78, Marquette  75, 2OT

Petoskey 69, Traverse City West 54

Friday, March 10

District finals — Traverse City Central 71, Petoskey 64 (OT)

DIVISION 2 at CHEBOYGAN

Monday, March 6

Kalkaska 53, Kingsley 46

Wednesday, March 8

Grayling 58, Cheboygan 48

Boyne City 74, Kalkaska 49

Friday, March 10

District finals — Boyne City 68, Grayling 48

DIVISION 2 at BIG RAPIDS

Monday, March 6

Big Rapids 62, Ludington 61

Reed City 62, Remus Chippewa Hills 30

Wednesday, March 8

Hart 62, Big Rapids 56

Cadillac 49, Reed City 22

Friday, March 10

District finals — Cadillac 56, Hart 32

DIVISION 3 at EAST JORDAN

Monday, March 6

Charlevoix 63, East Jordan 49

Harbor Springs 82, Mancelona 47

Wednesday, March 8

Elk Rapids 53, Charlevoix 38

St. Ignace 72, Harbor Springs 67

Friday, March 10

District finals — St. Ignace 67, Elk Rapids 54

DIVISION 3 at LAKE CITY

Monday, March 6

Benzie Central 74, Lake City 61

Manton 52, Pine River 35

Wednesday, March 8

Traverse City St. Francis 74, Benzie Central 37

Glen Lake 67, Manton 19

Friday, March 10

District finals — Traverse City St. Francis 46, Glen Lake 32

DIVISION 3 at HOUGHTON LAKE

Monday, March 6

Houghton Lake 56, Harrison 38

Roscommon 41, St. Helen Charlton Heston 27

Wednesday, March 8

McBain 56, Houghton Lake 31

Evart 72, Roscommon 42

Friday, March 10

District finals — McBain 60, Evart 41

DIVISION 4 at MACKINAW CITY

Monday, March 6

Pellston 80, Mackinac Island 39

Wednesday, March 8

Harbor Light Christian 66, Alanson 55

Mackinaw City 67, Pellston 42

Friday, March 10

District finals — Mackinaw City 58, Harbor Light 38

DIVISION 4 at ELLSWORTH

Monday, March 6

Central Lake 61, Boyne Falls 44

Wednesday, March 8

Bellaire 59, Ellsworth 55

Gaylord St. Mary 72, Central Lake 59

Friday, March 10

District finals — Gaylord St. Mary 60, Bellaire 39

DIVISION 4 at BEAR LAKE

Monday, March 6

Brethren 65, Manistee Catholic Central 33

Wednesday, March 8

Onekama 51, Bear Lake 31

Frankfort 58, Brethren 50

Friday, March 10

District finals — Frankfort 58, Onekama 45

DIVISION 4 at MESICK

Monday, March 6

Marion 66, Forest Area 35

Wednesday, March 8

Mesick 58, Buckley 43

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 62, Marion 43

Friday, March 10

District finals — Mesick 46, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 36

DIVISION 4 at LAKE LEELANAU ST. MARY

Wednesday, March 8

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 52, Suttons Bay 40

Traverse City Christian 61, Leland 31

Friday, March 10

District finals — Lake Leelanau St. Mary 55, Traverse City Christian 32

