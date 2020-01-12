tcr-010820-bbTCCatTCSF

Traverse City St. Francis’s Wyatt Nausadis in action at St. Francis High School in Traverse City on Tuesday.

 Record-Eagle/Mike Krebs

PREP HOOPS

Standings

BOYS

Big North Conference

Team     Conf.     All

Cadillac     3-0     5-0

Petoskey     2-1     4-3

Alpena     1-1     4-2

TC West     1-1     3-4

TC Central     1-2     6-3

Gaylord     0-3     0-5

Lake Michigan Conference

Team     Conf.     All

Elk Rapids     2-0     2-1

TC St. Francis     2-0     3-2

Boyne City     1-1     4-1

Charlevoix     1-1     4-1

East Jordan     1-1     4-2

Harbor Springs     1-1     3-2

Grayling     0-2     1-4

Kalkaska     0-2     1-4

Northwest Conference

Team     Conf.     All

Frankfort     4-0     6-0

Glen Lake     3-0     5-1

Suttons Bay     1-1     3-2

Benzie Central     1-1     2-2

Leland     1-2     3-2

Onekama     1-2     2-3

Kingsley     1-2     1-3

Buckley     0-3     1-3

Ski Valley Conference

Team     Conf.     All

Pellston     3-0     5-0

Mancelona     4-0     5-1

Gaylord St. Mary     3-1     5-1

Forest Area     2-2     4-2

Central Lake     2-2     3-3

Inland Lakes     1-2     1-4

Joburg-Lewiston     1-2     1-4

Bellaire     0-3     1-5

Onaway     0-4     0-4

Highland Conference

Team     Conf.     All

McBain     5-0     5-0

Lake City     4-0     6-0

Manton     3-0     4-1

Houghton Lake     2-2     3-2

Evart     2-3     3-3

Beal City     2-3     2-5

Pine River     1-2     3-2

Roscommon     1-4     3-4

McBain NMC     0-5     1-5

West Michigan D League

Team     Conf.     All

Manistee CC     5-0     5-1

Pentwater     3-0     3-1

Mason Co. East     4-1     4-2

Brethren     3-1     3-1

Baldwin     3-2     4-2

Bear Lake     1-3     1-4

Walkerville     1-4     2-4

Marion     1-4     1-4

Mesick     1-4     1-5

BR Crossroads     1-4     1-6

Northern Lakes Conference

Team     Conf.     All

Alanson     3-0     3-1

Ellsworth     2-0     3-1

Boyne Falls     3-1     3-2

Mackinaw City     3-1     3-3

Wolverine     2-2     2-4

Harbor Light     2-2     2-5

Alba     1-3     2-3

Burt Lake NMCA     0-3     0-4

Vanderbilt     0-4     0-5

Lakes 8 Activities Conference

Team     Conf.     All

Ludington     3-0     6-2

Musk. Orch. View     2-1     4-2

Muskegon WMC     2-1     4-2

Muskegon CC     1-2     2-4

Muskegon Hts.     1-2     1-5

Manistee     0-3     1-4

Independent

Team     Rec.

Lake Leelanau St. Mary     4-5

TC Bulldogs     3-3

Petoskey St. Michael     2-2

TC Christian     2-4

Cadillac Homeschool     1-1

Cadillac Heritage     1-1

GT Academy     0-4

GIRLS

Big North Conference

Team     Conf.     All

Cadillac     4-0     6-0

Gaylord     2-1     3-5

TC Central     2-1     2-6

Alpena     1-2     4-4

Petoskey     0-2     1-7

TC West     0-3     1-8

Lake Michigan Conference

Team     Conf.     All

Elk Rapids     2-0     5-1

TC St. Francis     2-0     5-1

Charlevoix     2-0     3-3

East Jordan     1-1     4-3

Grayling     1-1     3-4

Boyne City     0-2     5-3

Kalkaska     0-2     1-5

Harbor Springs     0-2     0-5

Northwest Conference

Team     Conf.     All

Kingsley     4-0     5-2

Glen Lake     3-0     5-2

Frankfort     2-1     3-3

Leland     2-2     5-2

Onekama     2-2     4-2

Benzie Central     2-2     3-5

Suttons Bay     0-4     4-4

Buckley     0-4     2-5

Ski Valley Conference

Team     Conf.     All

Bellaire     4-0     7-0

Gaylord St. Mary     5-0     5-2

Joburg-Lewiston     4-1     6-2

Mancelona     3-3     3-5

Inland Lakes     1-2     2-2

Onaway     1-2     1-4

Central Lake     1-4     2-4

Forest Area     0-3     1-4

Pellston     0-4     1-6

West Michigan D League

Team     Conf.     All

Walkerville     6-0     9-0

Manistee CC     5-1     5-3

Marion     4-2     5-3

Mason Co. East     4-2     4-4

BR Crossroads     2-3     3-4

Mesick     2-4     2-5

Pentwater     2-4     2-5

Brethren     2-4     2-7

Bear Lake     0-7     0-8

Northern Lakes Conference

Team     Conf.     All

Mackinaw City     4-0     6-1

Ellsworth     4-0     4-2

Wolverine     2-1     2-1

Harbor Light     2-1     3-3

Boyne Falls     2-3     2-3

Alanson     1-4     2-6

Alba     0-5     0-6

Burt Lake NMCA     0-1     0-2

Vanderbilt     0-0     0-0

Highland Conference

Team     Conf.     All

Lake City     5-0     7-0

Manton     5-0     8-0

Houghton Lake     4-1     5-1

McBain     4-1     5-2

McBain NMC     3-2     4-2

Evart     1-4     4-4

Roscommon     1-4     1-7

Beal City     0-6     0-8

Pine River     0-5     0-7

Lakes 8 Activities Conference

Team     Conf.     All

Ludington     3-0     6-1

Muskegon WMC     2-1     3-4

Manistee     2-1     3-6

Musk. Heights     1-2     2-5

Muskegon CC     1-2     1-6

Musk. Orchard View     0-3     0-8

Independent

Team     Rec.

GT Academy     2-2

Lake Leelanau St. Mary     2-7

TC Bulldogs     0-2

