PREP BASEBALL
MHSBCA Rankings 5/12/23
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Orchard Lake St Mary’s
3. Bay City Western
4. Battle Creek Lakeview
5. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
6. Zeeland East
7. Lake Orion
8. Brighton
9. Rockford
10. West Bloomfield
11. Sterling Heights Stevenson
12. Jenison
13. White Lake Lakeland
14. Grosse Pointe South
15. Birmingham Seaholm
16. Rochester Adams
17. Monroe
18. Okemos
19. Hudsonville
20. Birmingham Groves
Division 2
1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
2. New Boston Huron
3. Grand Rapids Christian
4. Carleton Airport
5. Stevensville Lakeshore
6. Flint Powers Catholic
7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
8. Bay City John Glenn
9. Detroit Country Day
10. Midland Bullock Creek
11. Grand Rapids South Christian
12. Marine City
13. Freeland
14. Richmond
15. Adrian
16. Corunna
17. Frankenmuth
18. North Branch
19. St Johns
20. Coopersville
Division 3
1. Algonac
2. Detroit Edison
3. Clinton
4. Ecorse
5. Lansing Catholic
6. Watervliet
7. Vassar
8. Onsted
9. Laingsburg
10. Pewamo-Westphalia
11. North Muskegon
12. Parchment
13. Gladstone
14. Jackson Lumen Christi
15. Bridgman
16. Hudson
17. Sandusky
18. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
19. Galesburg-Augusta
20. Charlevoix
Division 4
1. East Jordan
2. Plymouth Christian Academy
3. Marine City Cardinal Mooney
4. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
5. Indian River Inland Lakes
6. Fowler
7. Beal City
8. Decatur
9. Gaylord St Mary
10. Maple City Glen Lake
11. Muskegon Catholic Central
12. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
13. Ubly
14. Byron Center Zion Christian
15. Hillman
16. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
17. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
18. Peck
19. Merrill
20. Detroit Academy of the Americas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.