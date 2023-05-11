PREP BASEBALL

MHSBCA Rankings 5/12/23

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Orchard Lake St Mary’s

3. Bay City Western

4. Battle Creek Lakeview

5. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

6. Zeeland East

7. Lake Orion

8. Brighton

9. Rockford

10. West Bloomfield

11. Sterling Heights Stevenson

12. Jenison

13. White Lake Lakeland

14. Grosse Pointe South

15. Birmingham Seaholm

16. Rochester Adams

17. Monroe

18. Okemos

19. Hudsonville

20. Birmingham Groves

Division 2

1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

2. New Boston Huron

3. Grand Rapids Christian

4. Carleton Airport

5. Stevensville Lakeshore

6. Flint Powers Catholic

7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

8. Bay City John Glenn

9. Detroit Country Day

10. Midland Bullock Creek

11. Grand Rapids South Christian

12. Marine City

13. Freeland

14. Richmond

15. Adrian

16. Corunna

17. Frankenmuth

18. North Branch

19. St Johns

20. Coopersville

Division 3

1. Algonac

2. Detroit Edison

3. Clinton

4. Ecorse

5. Lansing Catholic

6. Watervliet

7. Vassar

8. Onsted

9. Laingsburg

10. Pewamo-Westphalia

11. North Muskegon

12. Parchment

13. Gladstone

14. Jackson Lumen Christi

15. Bridgman

16. Hudson

17. Sandusky

18. Madison Heights Bishop Foley

19. Galesburg-Augusta

20. Charlevoix

Division 4

1. East Jordan

2. Plymouth Christian Academy

3. Marine City Cardinal Mooney

4. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

5. Indian River Inland Lakes

6. Fowler

7. Beal City

8. Decatur

9. Gaylord St Mary

10. Maple City Glen Lake

11. Muskegon Catholic Central

12. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

13. Ubly

14. Byron Center Zion Christian

15. Hillman

16. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

17. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

18. Peck

19. Merrill

20. Detroit Academy of the Americas

