PREP BASEBALL

MHSBCA Rankings 5/15/23

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Bay City Western

3. Orchard Lake St Mary’s

4. Battle Creek Lakeview

5. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

6. Zeeland East

7. Rockford

8. White Lake Lakeland

9. Birmingham Seaholm

10. West Bloomfield

11. Sterling Heights Stevenson

12. Jenison

13. Rochester Adams

14. Allen Park

15. Hartland

16. Hudsonville

17. Monroe

18. Grand Ledge

19. Portage Northern

20. Okemos

Division 2

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

3. Carleton Airport

4. New Boston Huron

5. Flint Powers Catholic

6. Stevensville Lakeshore

7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

8. Bay City John Glenn

9. Midland Bullock Creek

10. Detroit Country Day

11. Marine City

12. Richmond

13. Grand Rapids South Christian

14. Freeland

15. Olivet

16. Adrian

17. Corunna

18. North Branch

19. St Johns

20. Allendale

Division 3

1. Algonac

2. Detroit Edison

3. Clinton

4. Ecorse

5. Watervliet

6. Lansing Catholic

7. Laingsburg

8. North Muskegon

9. Parchment

10. Pewamo-Westphalia

11. Gladstone

12. Vassar

13. Galesburg-Augusta

14. Jackson Lumen Christi

15. Charlevoix

16. Bridgman

17. Onsted

18. Madison Heights Bishop Foley

19. Niles Brandywine

20. Sandusky

Division 4

1. East Jordan

2. Plymouth Christian Academy

3. Indian River Inland Lakes

4. Fowler

5. Beal City

6. Marine City Cardinal Mooney

7. Gaylord St Mary

8. Decatur

9. Painesdale Jeffers

10. Muskegon Catholic Central

11. Maple City Glen Lake

12. Ubly

13. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

14. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

15. Peck

16. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

17. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

18. Rogers City

19. Merrill

20. Byron Center Zion Christian

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you