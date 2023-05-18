PREP BASEBALL
MHSBCA Rankings 5/15/23
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Bay City Western
3. Orchard Lake St Mary’s
4. Battle Creek Lakeview
5. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
6. Zeeland East
7. Rockford
8. White Lake Lakeland
9. Birmingham Seaholm
10. West Bloomfield
11. Sterling Heights Stevenson
12. Jenison
13. Rochester Adams
14. Allen Park
15. Hartland
16. Hudsonville
17. Monroe
18. Grand Ledge
19. Portage Northern
20. Okemos
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
3. Carleton Airport
4. New Boston Huron
5. Flint Powers Catholic
6. Stevensville Lakeshore
7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
8. Bay City John Glenn
9. Midland Bullock Creek
10. Detroit Country Day
11. Marine City
12. Richmond
13. Grand Rapids South Christian
14. Freeland
15. Olivet
16. Adrian
17. Corunna
18. North Branch
19. St Johns
20. Allendale
Division 3
1. Algonac
2. Detroit Edison
3. Clinton
4. Ecorse
5. Watervliet
6. Lansing Catholic
7. Laingsburg
8. North Muskegon
9. Parchment
10. Pewamo-Westphalia
11. Gladstone
12. Vassar
13. Galesburg-Augusta
14. Jackson Lumen Christi
15. Charlevoix
16. Bridgman
17. Onsted
18. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
19. Niles Brandywine
20. Sandusky
Division 4
1. East Jordan
2. Plymouth Christian Academy
3. Indian River Inland Lakes
4. Fowler
5. Beal City
6. Marine City Cardinal Mooney
7. Gaylord St Mary
8. Decatur
9. Painesdale Jeffers
10. Muskegon Catholic Central
11. Maple City Glen Lake
12. Ubly
13. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
14. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
15. Peck
16. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
17. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
18. Rogers City
19. Merrill
20. Byron Center Zion Christian
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.