TRAVERSE CITY — Ben Polomsky, Kaleb Miller and Drew Hardy only had nine seconds to make a choice for the Traverse City Bay Reps.
In a game that was filled with missed opportunities for the Reps, the three aforementioned players needed to decide who was taking the final shot in overtime — and quickly.
Traverse City West’s one shot on goal and only chance to end the game in overtime quickly turned into a 3-on-1 for the Bay Reps as a pinching Titans defender missed the puck on the outlet pass and got beat over the middle.
Hardy got the puck at center ice and fed it to the right side for Miller, who toe-dragged the puck and waited patiently to find Polomsky at the front of the net. Polomsky cleaned up the mess as time expired, giving the Bay Reps a 3-2 overtime victory over the Titans in the first round of the Scott Miller Memorial Tournament at Centre Ice Arena on Thursday.
“We did have a ton of odd-man situations on offense that we couldn’t capitalize on,” Bay Reps head coach Mike Matteucci said. “There were a lot of shots right in the middle of the goalie’s chest or we missed a lot of passes.
“It was a 3-on-1 there at the end and it was nice to see us bear down, make a play and bury a goal.”
The Reps dominated the overtime period in terms of puck possession and shots on goal, allowing only one Titan shot to get to their goalkeeper, Judd Lawson. The Reps, on the other hand, pelted Titan goalie Mason West in the final minutes until the 3-on-1 opportunity was too much for the freshman netminder to handle.
“The guys played hard but we ran out of steam at the end of the game,’ West head coach Jeremy Rintala said. “Mason West held us in there for a while but it was a bit of an unlucky bounce there at the end.
“Mason has been awesome. He has a great attitude, even after the first loss of his career as a freshman. He gave us a chance to win tonight, that kid battled. We very easily could have been down 5-1 or 6-1 after two periods.”
The Bay Reps wanted to use their speed to out hustle the Titans but TC West brought a physical style of play to the rink on Thursday and put up the first goal of the night. Just seconds after the Bay Reps finished killing their first penalty of the night, TC West forward Ryan Leslie found the puck on his stick behind the net off a rebound and ricocheted the puck off of the back Lawson’s legs and into the net for the 1-0 lead with 1:08 left in the first period. Murphy Kehoe and Jack Burzynski set up the goal.
A penalty-filled second period began with the Titans killing an elbowing penalty that happened with under 30 seconds to go in the first. These teams began to up the physicality in the second period — leading to six total penalties in the period.
“Every year TC West fights hard, plays hard and does a great job getting their kids ready to play,” Matteucci said. “That is always going to be a tough game and it is real fun to coach in games like that.”
The Reps responded six minutes into the second period with a top-shelf wrister by Cam Newman that was set up off a rebound from Gabe Classens’ shot from the right circle.
Things got even more interesting in the third period when the Titans took their next lead. Miko Myers found himself in the middle of a controversy when he scored the go-ahead goal with 15:11 to play. Myers was barreling towards the net on the Titans powerplay and Luke Brady made a smart play, getting it to Myers in front of the net.
Myers knocked the puck in while being hounded by two Bay Reps defenders but the opposition thought it may have been a kicked puck.
The referees took several minutes to discuss the call and confirmed the goal, giving the Titans an 2-1 lead.
“The referees did a good job of discussing that,” Matteucci said. “It’s high school hockey with no video replay and I take their word on it. It is what it is, we just tried to stay calm on the bench and tried to calm the boys down...they were a little rattled about that one.”
“I am proud of the boys for working hard and getting that tying goal shortly thereafter.”
Three minutes later, Hardy tied the game at 2-2 on a short-side shot that found the top of the net over West’s glove hand — he was assisted by Aaron Ackerson.
“Those local rivalry games are tough to play in for these kids because they all know each other,” Matteucci said. “They were a little nervous and there was a packed crowd in there tonight so that played a bit of a factor.
“It’s nice to see us come back from being down. We’ve done that a few times this year and we are really resilient in that sense. We don’t let that get to us.”
Mason West finished with 28 saves for the Titans, suffering his first career varsity loss. Lawson tallied 20 saves for the Reps.
The TC Bay Reps (7-2-1) will move on to face Saginaw Heritage at 4:15 p.m. and the Titans (6-3) will play Salem at 4:00 p.m at Centre Ice Arena on Friday.
MORE HOCKEY
Toledo St. Johns 7
TC Central 6 F/OT
TC Central (6-1-2): Charlie Douglass goal, 2 a ; Will Dawson A; Carson Peters 2 A; Nick Sommerfield G; Chris Usiondek A; Tyler Cooper G, first vairsty goal; Trevor Schuiling A; Gavin Graczyk A; James Bradfield G; Josh Stepke G; Ethan VanderRoest G; Grant Neuhardt 19 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central vs. Midland at Centre Ice Arena, 6:15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.