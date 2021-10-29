TRAVERSE CITY — Riley Bullough has played a lot of crazy football games between his years at Traverse City St. Francis, Michigan State and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But if one sticks out to the four-year linebacker, it would be the 2015 game against Michigan that the Spartans won on a game-ending blocked punt returned for a touchdown.
“Definitely the craziest game that I’ve ever been a part of. And there’s been some crazy games in the past,” Bullough said.
The recruiting pipeline between Traverse City high school football and Michigan’s two Big 10 programs has been active over the last 10 years. Just consider that fellow St. Francis alum Joe Kerridge was on the other end of the infamous play wearing the Maize and Blue.
“Not the greatest memories of that game,” said Kerridge, the fullback who captained the 2015 Michigan team and eventually played for Green Bay Packers. “I feel like every single year there’s a recap of the blocked punt. It was a tough way to go out and it’s a true testament to how football is.”
Saturday’s meeting of unbeatens at Spartan Stadium is destined for a similar ending.
Both Michigan and Michigan State are ranked in the top-10 by the Associated Press for the first time since 1964. Michigan (7-0) comes in at No. 6 and Michigan State (7-0) is No. 8.
It’s set to be FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff with ESPN’s College Gameday doing its morning pre-show from East Lansing.
“It’s always an exciting rivalry. Always going to get the best out of both teams. It’s just one of those games you definitely look forward to each and every year,” Kerridge said.
A trio of Traverse City football alumni play at Michigan — Ryan Hayes (TC West), Christian Boivin (TC West) and Peyton Smith (TC Central). All three saw the field during the Wolverines game against Northern Illinois, with Smith handing the ball off to Boivin on a play and Hayes starting at left tackle.
“Ever since I can remember, I’ve been watching this game, and I’ve been cheering on Michigan,” Hayes said at a Monday press conference. “Some of my family used to be Michigan State fans, but not anymore. I would always root against them anyways.”
Spartans walk-on Nick Hunter is from Grayling. He’s in his redshirt sophomore year after making the Record-Eagle’s Dream Team.
Bullough said in Michigan you are “born into this rivalry.”
He and his two brothers, Byron and Max, all played for MSU as linebackers. Their father, Shane, was also a linebacker at MSU. The three Bulloughs were separated by two years each, so Riley had a season with both his older brother, Max, and younger brother, Byron. His sister Holly also ran cross country at MSU.
“We grew up going to that game,” Riley said. “Growing up in this state as a kid, at least around me, you basically identify yourself as a State fan or Michigan fan. Your friends around you are what you’re a fan of, too. ... It means so much to so many people. And to be a part of that game and play in that game several times, it’s just an amazing experience.”
Ex-Gladiator Ryan Armor spent most of the 2018 season as MSU’s long snapper before missing the 2019 season to injury. Matt Seybert, also a product of St. Francis, had a standout senior year at tight-end for MSU in 2019 before getting signed by the Los Angeles Chargers this summer in free agency.
West alumni Rocko Khoury was on the Wolverines team that won the Sugar Bowl in 2011. Thiyo Lukusa played lineman at MSU for a year before transferring to Arizona. Kevin Cronin was a kickoff specialist for the Spartans.
Kerridge said he felt like he was a bit of an outlier in TC playing for the Wolverines.
“We didn’t really have any alumni that had played for Michigan,” Kerridge said. “Usually everyone would send me calls and texts about the game from the opposite side, from the Michigan State perspective.” He’s been back a few times while playing with the Packers.
Michigan leads the series 71-37-5 dating back to 1898 and has won four of the last 10 matchups.
Bullough said has plans to be back in East Lansing Saturday. After two years with the Buccaneers and a training camp stint with the Titans, Bullough retired from NFL action in 2019 and has been back home in Traverse City working as a real estate broker.
“You just become a part of that family,” Bullough said. “After you’re done playing there, really for the rest of your life, you still bleed green. Every time you go back to East Lansing, you still feel welcomed. You still feel a part of the team.”