Peyton Smith, QB,
TC Central, Sr.
The heralded 6-foot-4 transfer from Ithaca who is already getting Division 1 recruiting interest steps right into the starting quarterback spot to keep Central’s spread attack going after the graduation of Tobin Schwannecke.
Andy Soma, QB,
TC West, Sr.
The strong-armed Soma takes over for Sam DeKuiper under center for the Titans, and gives West more of a passing threat. The three-sport standout looked good in the Titans’ 7-on-7 scrimmages over the summer and possesses good mobility as well.
Andy Simaz, LB,
TC St. Francis, Sr.
The lone defensive player with starting experience, Simaz filled in for Nathan Schmuckal at middle linebacker last season for eight games and performed well. Now, he’ll be the quarterback of a totally revamped defense, as the Gladiators graduated its entire starting lineup on that side of the ball.
Ayden Mullin, RB,
Kingsley, Sr.
Led all area runners in rushing yardage with 1,600 yards on the nose as he had a 100-yard rushing game every time he had at least 10 carries and ran for at least one TD in all 12 Stags games. Added 304 receiving yards for 25 total TDs. Tacked on 11 two-point conversions.
Ben Kroll, OL
Glen Lake, Sr.
At 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, Kroll anchors what could be the area’s most imposing offensive line, along with Donovan Bootz (5-11, 270), Dylan Kilinski (6-4, 295), Sam Keys (6-1, 240) and Garrett Tremble (6-0, 230), along with tight end Brady Dodson (6-1, 240). Kroll is signed to play with Saginaw Valley State after he graduates.
Sheldon Huff, LB
Joburg-Lewiston, Jr.
Rung up 114 tackles, 2 sacks, 13 tackles for loss for the Cardinals, who had a nine-game winning streak in between losses in Week One and falling to D-8 finalist Breckenridge in the second playoff round.
Christian Boivin
LB, TC West, Jr.
Could take up the Titans linebacker mantle held down by Odin Soffredine the last several seasons. Soffredine was the Record-Eagle’s Defensive Player of the Year last season, and Boivin was an impact starter as a sophomore with 94 tackles (64 solo), with 10 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, an interception and a blocked kick.
Kaleb Kindsvatter,
K, Petoskey, Sr.
The first-team all-Big North Conference kicker and punter drew Division 1 recruiting interest as a junior. Hit on eight of 10 field goals, with a long of 41 last season and averaged 43 yards a punt, with a long of 65. Launched 18 touchbacks. He’s ranked by ESPN as one of the top 50 kickers nationally in the class of 2020.
Chase Ingersoll,
QB, Forest Area, Sr.
Looking for a big bounce-back season after a broken collarbone limited him to four games last season. Scored six touchdowns against Mesick before the injury. Had surgery and a plate put in, and then went on to have successful seasons in basketball and baseball last year.
