Owen Jackson, Traverse City St. Francis, So.
Jackson dominated the field with a 39-4 record in his freshman year. He broke the state record for most wins by a single player (two out of the six singles players with 37 wins are also TCSF alumni, Nathan Sodini and Tyler Spigarelli). He ended the season at No. 3 singles with a regional championship, state championship, and All-State honors.
Evan Rindfusz, Petoskey, Sr.The Petoskey team had three singles players winning 28 or more matches — Rindsfusz had 29. In his junior season, he finished with a conference finalist, regional champion, and his first match win at Division 3 state finals. The senior phenom will be taking the No.1 flight this upcoming season.
Elijah Rindfusz, Petoskey, So.
Last season, Rindfusz had a hot 24-9 regular season record along with a 29-11 tournament record. Rindfusz will be flight three this upcoming season after being the fourth. Last season he gave his opponents almost no chance of winning or putting up a score on him.
Tanner Cooley, Traverse City Central, Fr.
The Trojans’ young studs made a name for themselves on the court last season. Cooley finished his freshman season with a 16-11 win, earning him All-State honorable mention in Division 2.
Cooley made it to state but lost in the first round in Lansing. He will be playing as No.1 flight this season.
Luke Washington, Petoskey, Jr.
Washington finished the regular season 20-12 and 22-16 in the tournament. The Petoskey squad has put together a team to make a run next season as Washington stay in No.2 two this season.
Chris Bobrowski, Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
Bobrowski in his junior year had a phenomenal season, racking up a 34-8 record, as well as helping the Gladiators get over a 60 year drought of trying to win a state title.
Charlie King, Sr./Derek Berta, Sr., Traverse City St. Francis
The regional and state champions at No.3 in Division 4 look to run it back again for their last dance after posting a 33-10 record in their junior season.
